ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
piratesandprincesses.net

A Glimpse Inside The Green and Red Coconut Club

Universal Orlando CityWalk area has experienced many changes since opening in 1999. Restaurants have come and gone. Also, the nightclub scene made popular in that time at Orlando area theme park resorts has reduced in recent years. For example, “The Groove” and “Red Coconut Club” failed to reopen after the shutdown due to virus concerns. The Groove should soon transform into a highly themed escape room. The Red Coconut Club has taken a different path in recent months. During the spooky season, Universal Orlando created the “Dead Coconut Club.” Recently, Universal Orlando announced for the holiday season on select nights until January 1st, 2023, that this location will be “The Green and Red Coconut Club.” The Green & Red Coconut Club will be open select evenings, Thursday-Saturday, from now until the end of the year.
ORLANDO, FL
piratesandprincesses.net

Looking a Lot Like Universal Orlando Christmas

As you may know, the holiday season at the Orlando area theme park began last week in earnest. At Universal Orlando, the holiday parade brings delight each evening. Sure, the Grinch continues to have a hate/hate relationship with Christmas. A fan favorite, Earl the Squirrel, displays his power in merchandise and a section in the Tribute Store. Recently, the holiday offerings at Universal Orlando reflected a distinct adjustment. Earl’s display of capitalism looks to be returning with “Mistletoe Pines.” The clues for this CityWalk holiday pop-up had been left. Also, the spooky side of Universal Orlando grew in the “Boo-Tique” in Islands of Adventure with some Krampus style.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy