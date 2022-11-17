ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

November SNAP benefits have been loaded onto EBT cards in Virginia

By Jakob Cordes
WRIC - ABC 8News
 5 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — SNAP benefits were loaded onto EBT cards across Virginia on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Virginians are currently receiving emergency SNAP allocations that are automatically granted at the maximum level for each recipient’s household size. You can check how much you should have received Wednesday in the chart below:

While the extra benefits have been in place for over two years, states are still required to request the benefits again each month and await approval. If you want to apply for SNAP benefits, you can do so online on Virginia’s CommonHelp website .

Comments / 45

one uup
4d ago

I think everyone should be able too get them regardless of our tax bracket. Since people want too throw out there about how they're feeling discriminatory towards certain things. I think that this is discrimination..

Reply(3)
15
Sheila Warwick
4d ago

My daughter has a traumatic brain injury and cannot work. She relies on what little Food Stamps she gets to make it through the month. So whatever to you who make a big deal about people who get them. She doesn't get much in disability either so she's not sucking the system. The extra SNAP benefits really helps!

Reply(4)
10
Sharon Crawford
4d ago

I feel now days for all whom struggling this time in our world is terrible for some that don't make much and food and other things are way to high I pray that each and everyone that things change for us all I am older and didn't realize how good we had it in the past God I wish we could go back.Love to all God bless.

Reply(1)
7
WRIC - ABC 8News

