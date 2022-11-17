Forecasted snow in WNY causes Thruway ban for commercial trucks

BUFFALO, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Due to heavy snow coming to Western New York, a commercial truck ban will take effect on the Thruway. It begins at 4 p.m. Thursday.

The ban is for commercial vehicles that cannot drive on I-90 from Exit 46 in Rochester to Exit 61. They will also be banned on the Niagara Thruway. The ban will last throughout the weekend.

Upwards of 3 ft. of lake effect snow is expected to fall in Western New York between late Wednesday and Friday. There is forecasted to be snowfall rates of three inches per hour. A State of Emergency for the western part of the state is expected to be declared by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

