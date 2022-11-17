LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue introduced two new tools to help them communicate with non-verbal patients in the case of an emergency. Comfort kits and communication cards will now be placed in every medical truck across the county for those who can’t talk for some reason (medical, stroke or disability) or speak a different language. First responders say this will help them know exactly how they are feeling.

