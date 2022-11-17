Read full article on original website
Family Meals Raises $12,000 to feed local families for ThanksgivingK2 Photo MarketingFort Pierce, FL
Governor Desantis Follows Through on Promise for Speedy Hurricane Nicole RepairsMalinda FuscoFlorida State
Man Admits to 1985 Murder of His Family, Is AcquittedStill UnsolvedPort Saint Lucie, FL
Treasure Coast content creators and influencers have a new place to unleash their creativityEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
2 people shot, 1 killed near West Palm Beach, sheriff's office says
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said two people were shot and a man was killed near West Palm Beach on Tuesday morning.
cw34.com
Silver Alert issued for missing man with Alzheimer's
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a 76-year-old man with Alzheimer's. Deputies said Charles Greenwalt, 76, was last seen in Lake Worth on Monday, driving a 2009 tan Kia Sportage with a Florida tag: EXWW43.
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue introduces special kits for non-verbal patients
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue introduced two new tools to help them communicate with non-verbal patients in the case of an emergency. Comfort kits and communication cards will now be placed in every medical truck across the county for those who can’t talk for some reason (medical, stroke or disability) or speak a different language. First responders say this will help them know exactly how they are feeling.
cw34.com
Police find man they say burglarized store in Fellsmere by tracking his ankle monitor
FELLSMERE, Fla. (CBS12) — Fellsmere police found the man they say stole cash from a store on Monday morning. After the crime, deputies already had an idea of who the culprit could be: 34-year-old Dustin Cruce. Cruce was out on pretrial release for an unrelated offense. One condition of...
WPBF News 25
Police searching for driver in Palm Springs hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. — Video above: A look at Monday's headlines and weather. Palm Springs police are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian early Saturday morning. Officers were called to a crash at 10th Avenue North near Davis Road at about 2:30 a.m.
wflx.com
Memorial dolphin statue missing from Vero Beach park
An Indian River County family is asking for help after a memorial dedicated to their loved one has disappeared. It was a statue of a dolphin placed inside Riverside Park in Vero Beach – a tribute to Cole Coppola. "Cole was really the type of kid (who) did things...
WPBF News 25
Physical altercation ends in house fire
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A physical altercation between two roommates leads up to a residential house fire on Friday. Fort Pierce police and Saint Lucie Fire Rescue responded to the 300 block of Mockingbird Avenue regarding a physical altercation between two female roommates. According to police, the victim in...
wqcs.org
SLC Sheriff's Office - Not Yet Clear Where the Migrant Boat Came From
Fort Pierce - Monday November 21, 2022: Its not yet clear where the power boat carrying 25 Creole speaking migrants that grounded against a dock out on the South Causeway last week came from. In all, twenty-two men and woman, along with three children, apparently fleeing the chaos in Haiti,...
sebastiandaily.com
Woman arrested for DUI while dropping off child at Sebastian River High School
A 37-year-old Vero Lake Estates woman was charged with DUI and Child Endangerment at the Sebastian River High School. Tonya Nicole Mitchell arrived at the school Thursday morning at approximately 7 a.m. to drop her child off. A school staff member notified the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office of a parent who appeared intoxicated while dropping their child off.
WESH
Brevard County deputies looking for missing Palm Bay newborn
PALM BAY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for a baby, barely a week old, that has not been seen since Tuesday. 9-day-old Ryder Stroud was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 15 in the area of the 3300 block of Vista Oaks Circle in Palm Bay. He is described as white and bald.
cbs12.com
Missing father, cemetery murder, and grocery store fire: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out this week's top stories in photos. The search is over for a missing father from Vero Beach. Police found 58-year-old Robert Bridges dead on Thursday morning. Man sentenced in 2019 fatal boat crash that killed wife and 1-year-old girl. A man...
WESH
Satellite Beach couple found dead in murder-suicide
SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. — Two people were found dead in Satellite Beach Friday after an apparent murder-suicide, according to spokesperson Tod Goodyear with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Satellite Beach police said it happened in the 100 block of Grant Avenue. "They had the whole road taped off...
click orlando
60-year-old Melbourne man ejected, killed in crash with tree in Brevard County, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 60-year-old man from Melbourne was killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 8:35 a.m. as the man drove a van northbound on Satellite Boulevard, north of Cherven Avenue, troopers said. [TRENDING:...
Human remains found in St. Lucie County
Chief Deputy Brian Hester says "severely decomposed" human remains were found in a remote area of St. Lucie County.
25 migrants in custody after landing at Fort Pierce beach
More than 20 immigrants are in custody after landing on a beach in St. Lucie County on Thursday evening, police said.
veronews.com
Woman hurt in overnight rollover crash
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A woman suffered traumatic injuries after her car rolled over into a grassy area in an overnight crash Monday, authorities said. The single-vehicle wreck happened about 12:15 a.m. in the 6200 block of County Road 510 in West Wabasso, fire rescue crews and Indian River County sheriff’s officials said. The woman, who was driving a light-colored sedan, was taken by ambulance to Health First’s Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne, Indian River County Fire Rescue Bureau Chief Bill Herrington said.
cw34.com
Chief Deputy: Remains found in Fort Pierce belong to a man, there for up to a month
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office are investigating human remains found in Fort Pierce on Thursday. The remains were found north of the intersection of St. Lucie Boulevard and Taylor Dairy Road. Deputies said area where the body was found isn't heavily trafficked.
WPBF News 25
Overnight shooting in Pahokee leaves one dead
PAHOKEE, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Pahokee that happened early Saturday morning. Deputies responded to the scene at 12:45 a.m. in the 400 block of North Cocoanut Road. Multiple shootings: Man injured in West Palm Beach after string of shootings in...
treasurecoast.com
Missing father from Vero Beach found dead
Police found 58-year-old Robert Bridges dead on Thursday morning. Investigators have not said where they found his body, and the cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner. Here is the information from the Vero Beach Police. Press Release. Missing Person-Robert Bridges (VBPD Case#2022002160) On 11/14/2022, officers with...
cbs12.com
'Wiped out her savings!' West Palm Beach resident loses $16K in scam
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Scams come in all shapes, sizes, and methods all in an effort to get your hard-earned money out of your pockets and into scammers' hands. And one Palm Beach County resident was scammed out of thousands of dollars in the ‘grandchild scam.’
