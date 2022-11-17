ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

cw34.com

Silver Alert issued for missing man with Alzheimer's

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a 76-year-old man with Alzheimer's. Deputies said Charles Greenwalt, 76, was last seen in Lake Worth on Monday, driving a 2009 tan Kia Sportage with a Florida tag: EXWW43.
LAKE WORTH, FL
WPBF News 25

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue introduces special kits for non-verbal patients

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue introduced two new tools to help them communicate with non-verbal patients in the case of an emergency. Comfort kits and communication cards will now be placed in every medical truck across the county for those who can’t talk for some reason (medical, stroke or disability) or speak a different language. First responders say this will help them know exactly how they are feeling.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Memorial dolphin statue missing from Vero Beach park

An Indian River County family is asking for help after a memorial dedicated to their loved one has disappeared. It was a statue of a dolphin placed inside Riverside Park in Vero Beach – a tribute to Cole Coppola. "Cole was really the type of kid (who) did things...
VERO BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Physical altercation ends in house fire

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A physical altercation between two roommates leads up to a residential house fire on Friday. Fort Pierce police and Saint Lucie Fire Rescue responded to the 300 block of Mockingbird Avenue regarding a physical altercation between two female roommates. According to police, the victim in...
FORT PIERCE, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Woman arrested for DUI while dropping off child at Sebastian River High School

A 37-year-old Vero Lake Estates woman was charged with DUI and Child Endangerment at the Sebastian River High School. Tonya Nicole Mitchell arrived at the school Thursday morning at approximately 7 a.m. to drop her child off. A school staff member notified the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office of a parent who appeared intoxicated while dropping their child off.
SEBASTIAN, FL
WESH

Brevard County deputies looking for missing Palm Bay newborn

PALM BAY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for a baby, barely a week old, that has not been seen since Tuesday. 9-day-old Ryder Stroud was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 15 in the area of the 3300 block of Vista Oaks Circle in Palm Bay. He is described as white and bald.
PALM BAY, FL
WESH

Satellite Beach couple found dead in murder-suicide

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. — Two people were found dead in Satellite Beach Friday after an apparent murder-suicide, according to spokesperson Tod Goodyear with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Satellite Beach police said it happened in the 100 block of Grant Avenue. "They had the whole road taped off...
veronews.com

Woman hurt in overnight rollover crash

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A woman suffered traumatic injuries after her car rolled over into a grassy area in an overnight crash Monday, authorities said. The single-vehicle wreck happened about 12:15 a.m. in the 6200 block of County Road 510 in West Wabasso, fire rescue crews and Indian River County sheriff’s officials said. The woman, who was driving a light-colored sedan, was taken by ambulance to Health First’s Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne, Indian River County Fire Rescue Bureau Chief Bill Herrington said.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Overnight shooting in Pahokee leaves one dead

PAHOKEE, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Pahokee that happened early Saturday morning. Deputies responded to the scene at 12:45 a.m. in the 400 block of North Cocoanut Road. Multiple shootings: Man injured in West Palm Beach after string of shootings in...
PAHOKEE, FL
treasurecoast.com

Missing father from Vero Beach found dead

Police found 58-year-old Robert Bridges dead on Thursday morning. Investigators have not said where they found his body, and the cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner. Here is the information from the Vero Beach Police. Press Release. Missing Person-Robert Bridges (VBPD Case#2022002160) On 11/14/2022, officers with...
VERO BEACH, FL

