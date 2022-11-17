When Cody Bellinger was officially non-tendered last Friday, I quickly wrote about how he and the Braves are a perfect match for several reasons. Alex Anthopoulos is searching for an everyday left fielder. Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario were abysmal last season, and the Braves can’t go into next season hoping they will turn it around. However, Atlanta also doesn’t have a bunch of cash to spend on the position, given their already high payroll and massive void at shortstop. It’s likely all of their money will be tied up with Dansby Swanson or another premier shortstop. The Braves will be hesitant to hand any outfielder a multi-year contract.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO