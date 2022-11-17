Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Washington
How to Watch Portugal Vs. Ghana in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group H Opener
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Could this finally be Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal’s year? Or will Ghana play spoiler?. These will be key questions worth analyzing when Portugal and Ghana kick off their...
NBC Washington
Who Are the Youngest Players to Score in a FIFA World Cup?
Jude Bellingham has announced himself on the global stage. The 19-year-old midfielder scored a wonderful curling header off a cross into the box from Manchester United left back Luke Shaw en route to a commanding 6-2 win for England over Iran on Monday. That goal made the rising Borussia Dortmund...
NBC Washington
How to Watch Switzerland vs. Cameroon in the 2022 FIFA World Cup
The countdown is over and the 2022 FIFA World Cup has officially kicked off in Qatar. We have already seen some intense battles between other groups, including Group A’s Ecuador and host nation Qatar and Group B’s England and Iran. The group rounds continued with matchups between nations in Groups C, D, E and F.
NBC Washington
How to Watch Brazil vs. Serbia in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group G Play
The 2022 World Cup favorites are ready to roll in Qatar. Brazil is seeking its first World Cup title in two decades, and it has a loaded squad for this year’s tournament. The team topped FIFA’s final rankings heading into the tournament, and it reached the final in EA Sports’ World Cup simulation.
NBC Washington
Yunus Musah Becomes Youngest USMNT World Cup Starter
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Yunus Musah, a 19-year-old midfielder from New York, will be the youngest player ever to start a game for the United States men’s national team in the World Cup.
NBC Washington
Photos: Qatar World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The opening ceremony of the 2022 World Cup was held at Al Bayt stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, before the opening match between the host team Qatar and Ecuador.
NBC Washington
The Offside Rule Explained For 2022 FIFA World Cup
World Cup soccer is back again, which means one of the most controversial calls in sports has also returned. The offside rule has caused some of the most frustrating moments ever in football and is the bane of some soccer fans' existence. Offside is often called at the most inopportune times of the game, and almost every team in the history of soccer has been on the receiving end of an egregious offside call.
NBC Washington
Iran Soccer Team Refuses to Sing National Anthem at World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Players on Iran’s national soccer team chose not to sing their country’s national anthem prior to their World Cup opener against England on Monday. Along with silence...
NBC Washington
Tim Weah Opens Scoring for USMNT vs. Wales in 2022 World Cup
It was a goal eight years in the making. The United States men’s national team opened the scoring against Wales thanks to Tim Weah in the 36th minute. Weah, a 22-year-old right winger, slipped in the middle of the Welsh defense on a quick counter attack with Christian Pulisic finding him in open space.
NBC Washington
USMNT Vs. Wales 2022 World Cup Preview, Storylines, Key Players, More
The moment is finally here. After an eight-year drought, the United States men’s national team is lacing up the cleats in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. On the other side of the pitch, Wales also ended a lengthy drought, though the Red Dragons’ 64-year wait easily surpasses that of the U.S.
NBC Washington
Golden Boot Tracker: Who is Leading All Goalscorers in Qatar?
The World Cup trophy might be the centerpiece, but there’s a whole slew of hardware up for grabs in Qatar. Chief among them is the Golden Boot, awarded to the tournament’s leading goalscorer. Six goals appear to be the magic number -- leading seven of the last 10...
NBC Washington
Lionel Messi Scores First Goal at 2022 World Cup Vs. Saudi Arabia
Lionel Messi quickly announced his arrival at the 2022 World Cup. After registering a shot on goal in the second minute, Messi scored his first goal of the tournament in the 10th minute on a penalty kick against Saudi Arabia. The penalty came after a VAR review determined that Leandro...
NBC Washington
The Smallest Countries to Ever Make World Cup Final
The smallest country competing in the 2022 FIFA World Cup also happens to be the one hosting it. With a population of approximately 2.9 million, Qatar is the smallest of the 32 countries in this year’s World Cup field. The Middle Eastern nation had never made the World Cup in the event’s 90-plus-year history, but will now be making its debut after automatically qualifying as the host.
NBC Washington
Fans, Twitter React to Qatar's Opening Loss at World Cup Vs. Ecuador
Soccer fans rejoiced on Sunday with the start of the 2022 World Cup. Well, unless they were rooting for the host nation. With a 2-0 loss to Ecuador, Qatar became the first World Cup host to lose its opening match. Based on reactions from the stadium and online, people weren’t feeling terribly sorry for the home team.
NBC Washington
USMNT's Weston McKennie Reps Red, White and Blue Hair for 2022 World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Weston McKennie's heart beats true for the red, white and blue. The 24-year-old midfielder from Washington was seen sporting a new red, white and blue hairdo ahead of the...
NBC Washington
Ecuador's Enner Valencia Nets Second Goal of First Half Vs. Qatar
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Enner Valencia has officially joined the 2022 World Cup Golden Boot discussion. The Ecuadorian forward scored his second goal of the tournament in the 31st minute. Angelo Preciado sent...
NBC Washington
Goalie Matt Turner's Iconic Save Keeps USMNT Alive
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Matt Turner to the rescue. The U.S. men's national team goalie made a remarkable save in the 64th minute off a header from Wales' defender Ben Davies that turned out to be one of the most important plays of the match.
NBC Washington
Gareth Bale, Wales Ties US With Penalty Kick in the 82nd Minute
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. After 64 long years and 82 minutes, the Cannon delivered for Wales. After going down in the box near the end of the second half, Gareth Bale stepped up...
Comments / 0