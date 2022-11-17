ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Spare Change: North End eyesores should be a priority for new Newport City Council

By Jim Gillis
The Newport Daily News
 5 days ago
Oddznendz gathered while marveling at how quickly obnoxious Christmas ads replaced obnoxious election ads.

• With a new City Council arriving, let’s hope it can prod property owners in the North End into getting back to work on a pair of eyesores.

Voters strongly rejected former Providence Mayor Joe Paolino’s plan for a “Monte Carlo-style” casino in 2018. Since then Newport Grand closed. Twin River in Tiverton opened. And the Carpionato Group of Cranston bought the property and vowed an array of attractions that would fatten wallets for the city and the developers.

But it reminds me of the “Star Trek” episode “City on the Edge of Forever.”

Yes, things stood still with the onset of Covid in 2020. But the place looks as if it’s stayed untouched since 2019.Maybe I’m driving by at the wrong times. But it doesn’t feel that way.

Construction has resumed on projects statewide. We’re in quicksand here. Say what you want about Paolino, the earth would be moving if the casino bond issue had passed.

I used to think the giant SLOTS sign and fake palm trees outside Newport Grand were the tackiest way to welcome visitors to Newport.

The current look might even be uglier.

And … what’s going on with the Wayfinder Hotel across the street, hit by a heavy fire in May?.

Again, maybe I’m going by at the wrong times, but it looks pretty much the same. But construction seems to be returning. So let’s hope things are fully functioning next year.

• This is a classic. A man reportedly voted at Pell School last week and circled every name on the ballot. For instance, that would mean voting for Seth Magaziner AND Allan Fung etc.

Needless to say, the ballot machine coughed that up quickly.

• A hail and farewell to The Daily News’ Scott Barrett. The Gannett Corp., which owns the paper, offered Scott a buyout two weeks ago.

Scott arrived in Newport from Massachusetts in 2005 to be sports editor. By 2022, he seemed to have five titles.In the meantime, he met his wife, Olivia (who worked in our ad department), became a dad and settled in Portsmouth.

Wayfinder hotel:Here's what the owners of Newport's Wayfinder Hotel have planned after devastating fire

Scotty was a blast to work with in the Malbone Road newsroom. He sometimes handled Friday night calls from barroom drunks: “Hey, how many field goals did Adam Vinatieri kick in his Patriots years? Come on, just off the top of ya head.”

Scott was enthusiastic and, well, loud. One of the best childhood stories: Little Scott’s mom was afraid his high volume signaled hearing trouble. No, a doctor assured her, he’s just loud.

Sending a very loud good luck to a good guy.

• R.I.P: John Hillman. John played and sang on the local scene for a good 40 years. His folk style included frequent tributes to his favorite, Bob Dylan (one of his kids is named Dylan).

John grew up outside Boston, graduated from Harvard and landed in Newport circa 1980, and worked as a computer analyst.

But his passion was music. Decades ago, he played the Cambridge circuit and accompanied singers such as Bonnie Raitt and Gram Parsons.

Newport Grand:'It’s a big eyesore, and we know this': The latest on the former Newport Grand site

I particularly enjoyed his local band Street Choir in the late 1990s/early 2000s.

John was 78. Earlier this year, he helped organize open mic sessions at the Pub at 2 Mile Corner.

At almost 80, he was still looking to play and provide opportunities for other musicians.

Oh, before I forget … John Hillman was a very nice man.

• Did anyone expect Donald Trump to say he was retreating from public life in order to live quietly in Palm Beach?

• This is an Ashley-free column.

• And get well to adopted local Jay Leno, recovering from burns suffered in a Los Angeles car fire.

Jim Gillis is a Daily News columnist. Send him email at jimgillis13@gmail.com.

