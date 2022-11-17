Morgan County coroner seeks help finding next of kin

Morgan County Coroner Mike Ellis is asking for the public's help in finding next of kin or close friends of a man found deceased in his Martinsville home.

According to the Bureau of Motor Vehicles records, the man's name is Zvezdan Antonic. He was 58 years old, 5'8" tall and weighed 200 pounds. Antonic died on Nov. 8.

Ellis said he has not been able to find any next of kin for Antonic. Anyone who is related to Antonic or may know of relatives is asked to call Ellis at 812-821-0149.