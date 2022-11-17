ENMU Ruidoso opens spring registration

Eastern New Mexico University-Ruidoso said students are now able to register for the spring semester.

Registration can be done in person at the Ruidoso campus located at 709 Mechem Drive from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Advisors are available to students by phone at 575-315-1120.

Online registration is also available.

The university offers 22 associate degree programs and 14 programs that lead to a certificate of completion or certificate of occupational training.

Associate degree programs include Business Administration, Criminal Justice, Cybersecurity, Early Childhood Education, Elementary Special Education, Secondary Education, Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Fermentation Science, General Studies, Hotel, Restaurant and Tourism Management, Information Systems, Natural Science, Police Science, Pre-Engineering, Pre-Nursing, Psychology, Structural Fire Science, Wildland Fire Science, Wind Energy, and University Studies.

Certificates of Occupational Training and Certificates of Completion include Computer and Network Security/Cybersecurity Workforce Development, Construction Trades, Culinary Fundamentals, EMT-Basic and Advanced, Fermentation Science Specializations, Hotel, Restaurant, and Tourism Management, Nursing Assistant, Structural Fire, Welding Technology, Wildland Fire Science and Wind Energy.

For more information visit the college website at https://ruidoso.enmu.edu/.

The spring 2023 class schedule is available on the university's website. Scholarships and financial assistance is available.