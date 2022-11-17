The following information was provided by Arsenal Yards:. It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Arsenal Yards, the thriving new neighborhood in Watertown, invites area residents, workers, and visitors to sleigh the season and enjoy holiday happenings now through the end of the year. With a plethora of events and activations, including the launch of a *new* Christmas Tree Farm pop-up by Brewer Christmas Tree Farm in Bond Square – along with plentiful opportunities to give back to the Watertown community, guests can enjoy a packed schedule of seasonal activities and entertainment.

