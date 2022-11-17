Read full article on original website
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Town in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBoston, MA
After Tufts denied request for union recognition, here’s what’s next for RAsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Red Sox Interested In Former Cy Young WinnerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
City councilors raise concern over teens riding shopping carts through South Boston
The neighborhood has an ongoing problem with young people using shopping carts from Stop & Shop to “careen through the streets.”. A pair of Boston city councilors are hoping to prevent the reckless use of shopping carts in South Boston. The neighborhood has an ongoing problem with young people...
Watertown News
Arsenal Yards Hosting Holiday Happenings, Selling Christmas Trees
The following information was provided by Arsenal Yards:. It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Arsenal Yards, the thriving new neighborhood in Watertown, invites area residents, workers, and visitors to sleigh the season and enjoy holiday happenings now through the end of the year. With a plethora of events and activations, including the launch of a *new* Christmas Tree Farm pop-up by Brewer Christmas Tree Farm in Bond Square – along with plentiful opportunities to give back to the Watertown community, guests can enjoy a packed schedule of seasonal activities and entertainment.
Multiple injuries reported after car barrels through front of Apple Store in Hingham
HINGHAM, Mass. — Multiple people were injured when a car crashed through the front of an Apple Store in Hingham on Monday morning. Emergency crews responding to a report of a vehicle into a building at 94 Derby Street found a gaping hole in the glass facade of the store and a vehicle inside the store.
Watertown News
Several Homes Were Sold Around Watertown this Week
A single-family home and six condos were sold in town this week. 91 Pierce Road UNIT 91, 2 bedroom 1 bathroom 874 sq. ft. Townhouse, Sold: $479,000. 36 Duff St. UNIT 36, 2 bedroom 1 bathroom 874 sq. ft. Townhouse, Sold: $460,000. 99 Pleasant St. APT 1-3, 2 bedroom 1...
WCVB
Tractor-trailer crashes into utility pole, takes down power lines in Chelsea
CHELSEA, Mass. — The driver of a tractor-trailer was trapped inside of the cab of the vehicle after the truck struck a utility pole in Chelsea, Massachusetts, taking down high-voltage power lines. The crash happened Monday afternoon on Adams Street, near the intersection of Garfield Avenue. Video and photographs...
Westford Woman Goes Missing On Hike In New Hampshire; Police Ask For Public
New Hampshire police are asking for public help to find a Westford woman who disappeared Sunday, Nov. 20, after going on a hike. Emily Sotelo left for a hike at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia, NH, and intended to make her way through Mount Lafayette, Haystack, and Flume. Her family, who dropped her off the trail, told searchers that she doesn't have much experience with winter hiking.
Letter to Stop & Shop re: Shopping Cart Shenanigans from City Councilors Flynn + Flaherty
Re: Stop & Shop shopping carts in the South Boston neighborhood. I am writing today regarding issues related to Stop & Shop’s shopping carts in the South Boston neighborhood. I have received a few complaints from neighbors in South Boston, who have unfortunately experienced multiple incidents wherein either young adults leaving restaurants and bars or teenagers are using shopping carts to careen through the streets. This is very concerning to Councilor Flaherty and I, both from a public safety and personal property perspective.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts man dives or falls off of bridge, dive team search underway
“Massachusetts crews are searching for a man that reportedly landed in frigid waters early this morning from a bridge. According to Lieutenant Paul Sullivan of Massachusetts State Police, at 3:15 a.m. they received a report of a white male 29-30 years old either jumping or falling off the Larz Anderson Bridge into the Charles River.
Tobin Bridge movie shoot could slow traffic on Sunday
MassDOT said lanes will remain open, but I-93 traffic around the bridge could be affected. Travelers passing through Boston on Sunday should brace for possible traffic slowdowns on Interstate 93 and the Tobin Bridge due to an afternoon movie shoot. The filming will take place between 1 p.m. and 9...
Watertown News
Registration Open for Watertown Recreation Winter Session
The Watertown Recreation Department opened registration for the Winter I Session, and has programs for kids, teens, and adults. PreK Indoor Sports is available for ages 3-5, and for children in grades K-2 there is Jr All Sports. For students in grades 3-5 there is All Sports. The Recreation Department...
natickreport.com
Natick business buzz: Liquor store gets OK to move; Neiman Marcus-turned-lab thiiis close; Allurion cracks Deloitte Fast 500 list
The Natick package store soon-to-be-known as Fannon’s (changing from Austin’s Liquors too) got the got this Select Board’s approval this week to change its doing-business-as name and move about a mile down the road from 212 to 319 North Main St. The business has sold off its Austin’s chain, which is why it wants to go with the Fannon’s name instead.
Take a Peek: New Attraction Coming to Canobie Lake Park in Salem, NH, Next Year
I will never forget the summer days going to Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire, with friends, family, and camp members. So many memories were and still are made every time that I visit Canobie Lake Park. It is always sad to see some attractions go, but as they...
Police, fire crews respond to serious bus crash in Waltham
A swarm of first responders flooded South Street in Waltham following a serious bus crash late Saturday night. The roof and side of the bus were shorn off and debris littered the lawn on which the wrecked bus came to rest between two trees. Multiple ambulances and fire trucks were spotted populating South Street.
Crews respond to Worcester fire
Firefighters responded to a fire in a multi-story building on Coral Street in Worcester Monday evening. Firefighters responded to the scene around 7:30 p.m. and were able to knock down the fire around 30 minutes later. There were no injuries reported but a segment of the third-floor wall could be...
cambridgeday.com
Numbers of homeless out at night may worsen; Salvation Army to close shelter doors March 31
Numbers of homeless out at night may worsen; Salvation Army to close shelter doors March 31. The Salvation Army in Central Square may shut down March 31 after opting out of controversial grant funding, costing 35 beds in a city where there are 500 people in need on any given night.
All lanes reopened on Route 146 in Millbury
MILLBURY — All lanes are now open and a downed power line has been removed after state police diverted traffic between West Main Street and Boston Road on state Route 146 in Millbury for about an hour Wednesday. Traffic was congested on the highway in the Millbury area as...
Burlington opens new treehouse with mobility-impaired in mind
A new installation at Burlington’s Simonds Park is looking to prove life in the trees isn’t just for the birds. It’s even possible for those with mobility impairments. An elevated web of interconnected paths will allow even those in wheelchairs to embrace the childhood joy of a treehouse.
liveboston617.org
Police Cruiser Collides with Other Vehicle in Dorchester Friday
At approximately 20:40 hours on Friday, November 11th 2022, Boston EMS and Boston Police officers from District B-3 responded to a call from a fellow Police officer reporting that he had been in a car accident with another vehicle on Norfolk Street in Dorchester. Police officers quickly responded to the...
Car impaled on pole in Walmart parking lot in Leicester
LEICESTER, Mass. — Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in a Walmart parking lot on Friday night where officers found the car stuck on a pole. Leicester Police Department posted a photo on Facebook showing a car that appears to be stuck on a pole with just two passenger-side tires touching the ground.
Watertown News
Turtle Studios Artists Hosting Winter Open Studios
Turtle Studios’ Winter Open House is slated for Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3 and 4 from noon to 5 p.m. The studio was formerly located in Watertown, and now is located nearby at 213 California St. in Newton. The artists create a range of works, including: paintings, drawings, sculptures,...
