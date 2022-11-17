ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arsenal Yards Hosting Holiday Happenings, Selling Christmas Trees

The following information was provided by Arsenal Yards:. It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Arsenal Yards, the thriving new neighborhood in Watertown, invites area residents, workers, and visitors to sleigh the season and enjoy holiday happenings now through the end of the year. With a plethora of events and activations, including the launch of a *new* Christmas Tree Farm pop-up by Brewer Christmas Tree Farm in Bond Square – along with plentiful opportunities to give back to the Watertown community, guests can enjoy a packed schedule of seasonal activities and entertainment.
Watertown News

Several Homes Were Sold Around Watertown this Week

A single-family home and six condos were sold in town this week. 91 Pierce Road UNIT 91, 2 bedroom 1 bathroom 874 sq. ft. Townhouse, Sold: $479,000. 36 Duff St. UNIT 36, 2 bedroom 1 bathroom 874 sq. ft. Townhouse, Sold: $460,000. 99 Pleasant St. APT 1-3, 2 bedroom 1...
WCVB

Tractor-trailer crashes into utility pole, takes down power lines in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Mass. — The driver of a tractor-trailer was trapped inside of the cab of the vehicle after the truck struck a utility pole in Chelsea, Massachusetts, taking down high-voltage power lines. The crash happened Monday afternoon on Adams Street, near the intersection of Garfield Avenue. Video and photographs...
Daily Voice

Westford Woman Goes Missing On Hike In New Hampshire; Police Ask For Public

New Hampshire police are asking for public help to find a Westford woman who disappeared Sunday, Nov. 20, after going on a hike. Emily Sotelo left for a hike at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia, NH, and intended to make her way through Mount Lafayette, Haystack, and Flume. Her family, who dropped her off the trail, told searchers that she doesn't have much experience with winter hiking.
Caught in Southie

Letter to Stop & Shop re: Shopping Cart Shenanigans from City Councilors Flynn + Flaherty

Re: Stop & Shop shopping carts in the South Boston neighborhood. I am writing today regarding issues related to Stop & Shop’s shopping carts in the South Boston neighborhood. I have received a few complaints from neighbors in South Boston, who have unfortunately experienced multiple incidents wherein either young adults leaving restaurants and bars or teenagers are using shopping carts to careen through the streets. This is very concerning to Councilor Flaherty and I, both from a public safety and personal property perspective.
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts man dives or falls off of bridge, dive team search underway

“Massachusetts crews are searching for a man that reportedly landed in frigid waters early this morning from a bridge. According to Lieutenant Paul Sullivan of Massachusetts State Police, at 3:15 a.m. they received a report of a white male 29-30 years old either jumping or falling off the Larz Anderson Bridge into the Charles River.
Boston

Tobin Bridge movie shoot could slow traffic on Sunday

MassDOT said lanes will remain open, but I-93 traffic around the bridge could be affected. Travelers passing through Boston on Sunday should brace for possible traffic slowdowns on Interstate 93 and the Tobin Bridge due to an afternoon movie shoot. The filming will take place between 1 p.m. and 9...
Watertown News

Registration Open for Watertown Recreation Winter Session

The Watertown Recreation Department opened registration for the Winter I Session, and has programs for kids, teens, and adults. PreK Indoor Sports is available for ages 3-5, and for children in grades K-2 there is Jr All Sports. For students in grades 3-5 there is All Sports. The Recreation Department...
natickreport.com

Natick business buzz: Liquor store gets OK to move; Neiman Marcus-turned-lab thiiis close; Allurion cracks Deloitte Fast 500 list

The Natick package store soon-to-be-known as Fannon’s (changing from Austin’s Liquors too) got the got this Select Board’s approval this week to change its doing-business-as name and move about a mile down the road from 212 to 319 North Main St. The business has sold off its Austin’s chain, which is why it wants to go with the Fannon’s name instead.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Crews respond to Worcester fire

Firefighters responded to a fire in a multi-story building on Coral Street in Worcester Monday evening. Firefighters responded to the scene around 7:30 p.m. and were able to knock down the fire around 30 minutes later. There were no injuries reported but a segment of the third-floor wall could be...
liveboston617.org

Police Cruiser Collides with Other Vehicle in Dorchester Friday

At approximately 20:40 hours on Friday, November 11th 2022, Boston EMS and Boston Police officers from District B-3 responded to a call from a fellow Police officer reporting that he had been in a car accident with another vehicle on Norfolk Street in Dorchester. Police officers quickly responded to the...
Watertown News

Turtle Studios Artists Hosting Winter Open Studios

Turtle Studios’ Winter Open House is slated for Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3 and 4 from noon to 5 p.m. The studio was formerly located in Watertown, and now is located nearby at 213 California St. in Newton. The artists create a range of works, including: paintings, drawings, sculptures,...
