Is Medicare Part B changing how monthly premiums work?

Q. My Medicare Part B premium is deducted monthly along with my original Medicare Part B from my Social Security benefits. Today I signed into my Part D plan and saw a new link to “pay my premium,” but I have never received a bill to pay in all these years. Is this something that is changing?
