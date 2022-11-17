Read full article on original website
Who Are the Youngest Players to Score in a FIFA World Cup?
Jude Bellingham has announced himself on the global stage. The 19-year-old midfielder scored a wonderful curling header off a cross into the box from Manchester United left back Luke Shaw en route to a commanding 6-2 win for England over Iran on Monday. That goal made the rising Borussia Dortmund...
England's World Cup History Before 2022 FIFA Tournament
England got a late start in the World Cup. Sure, it’s the country where the sport of soccer was invented. And England, along with Scotland, has the oldest national team in existence, dating back to the 1800s. But England left FIFA in 1928 and didn’t rejoin until 1946, with the team making its debut in the World Cup in 1950.
England Crushes Iran 6-2 in 2022 World Cup Opener
England is off and running at the 2022 World Cup. The Three Lions got three points in their first Group B match with a dominant 6-2 victory over Iran...
European Teams Ditch Plan to Wear ‘OneLove' Armbands at World Cup
The captains of seven European teams at the 2022 World Cup will not wear “OneLove” armbands during matches in Qatar after FIFA threatened to hand out yellow cards. England, Wales, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands planned to sport rainbow armbands that said “OneLove” while playing in a country where same-sex relationships are illegal. The seven European nations backed down to keep their captains from facing in-game sanctions.
Saudi Arabia Stuns Messi, Argentina in Massive World Cup Upset
In one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history, Saudi Arabia defeated Argentina 2-1 in their first match of the 2022 World Cup on Tuesday. Saudi Arabia was powered by two goals early in the second half, which left Argentina playing on its heels. Saudi Arabia entered the World...
Saudis jubilant after World Cup win over Argentina
LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — Saudi Arabia fans at the World Cup were in disbelief after their team shocked Argentina on Tuesday, setting off jubilant scenes in Qatar and the Saudi capital. After one of the biggest upsets in the tournament's history, fans flooded the streets outside Lusail...
Tim Weah Opens Scoring for USMNT vs. Wales in 2022 World Cup
It was a goal eight years in the making. The United States men’s national team opened the scoring against Wales thanks to Tim Weah in the 36th minute. Weah, a 22-year-old right winger, slipped in the middle of the Welsh defense on a quick counter attack with Christian Pulisic finding him in open space.
Ecuador Fans Chant ‘We Want Beer' At Opening Game of Alcohol-Free World Cup
There was one thing that Ecuador fans wanted as badly as a goal on Sunday: a beer. Those in attendance at the opening game of the World Cup against...
Jack Grealish's World Cup Goal Shows Love to Fan With Cerebral Palsy
England defeated Iran in a dominating 6-2 win in their Group B clash on Monday during this year's 2022 World Cup in Qatar. During the rout, many of the...
Postgame Reactions From USMNT After World Cup Debut Against Wales
The eight-year World Cup drought is over for the U.S. men's national team. Though the match didn't end as they would have hoped, they didn't lose – and that's all that matters.
Netherlands' Two Late Goals Vs. Senegal Brings Oranje Atop Group A
Netherlands put together some of their best 15 minutes of soccer to beat Senegal 2-0 in its 2022 World Cup opener. Playing at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, the top-ranked African team was without star forward Sadio Mané. Mané, the second-place finisher in this past year’s Ballon d’Or standings, injured his leg earlier this month in a club match with Bayern Munich and ultimately needed surgery, sidelining him for the entirety of the tournament.
Fans Experience Difficulties Entering Stadium for England vs. Iran Match
The second day of this year's 2022 FIFA World Cup is underway in Qatar. The first match of Monday kicked off between England and Iran at the Khalifa International...
Goalie Matt Turner's Iconic Save Keeps USMNT Alive
Matt Turner to the rescue. The U.S. men's national team goalie made a remarkable save in the 64th minute off a header from Wales' defender Ben Davies that turned out to be one of the most important plays of the match.
5 Things to Know About Paulo Dybala
One of the world’s best left-footed players is coming to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Versatile forward and attacking midfielder Paulo Dybala is set to bolster Argentina’s offense in Qatar, which will be one of the biggest moments of his career. The 28-year-old came up through...
