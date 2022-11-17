Read full article on original website
prescottenews.com
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Recovers Stolen Military Equipment, Asks Public’s Help Locating Suspect
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office detectives, working with US Army Criminal Investigators have made several arrests in the July theft of a 31-foot flatbed trailer carrying a container of US Military equipment. On June 29, 2022, the driver of the truck pulling the flatbed trailer experienced engine problems while enroute...
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott Forest Service News Release
PRESCOTT, AZ, November 21, 2022 – Fire Managers in the Prescott National Forest continue to look for opportunities to treat fuels across the forest. Bradshaw Ranger District – Ignitions are not planned for the week of November 21 – 27, 2022. Personnel will continue to actively staff and monitor debris piles from last week’s ignitions south of Lynx Lake and as needed through the holiday. Smoke may be visible but should be light in color and production. Over the past few months, 627 acres of piles have been treated utilizing forest resources and some recent help from the State of Arizona resources. Fire managers are looking to continue with prescribed fire operations from November 28 – December 31, 2022, treating debris piles and larger surface areas with broadcast burning beginning with the Ranch RX.
theprescotttimes.com
Breaking News! Dr. Barbara Durham Named Director of Nursing
Dr. Barbara Durham was Named Director of Nursing at Yavapai College. Prescott, Arizona (November 21, 2022) – Yavapai College has named Dr. Barbara Durham its Director of Nursing. Durham has been with Yavapai College since 2017 as a nursing faculty member and has worked in academia since 2005. Her...
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott Mayor Updates
Hello, I’m Mayor Phil Goode with your weekly update. There are three meetings tomorrow for the Prescott City Council. The Executive Session at 10 AM is largely to receive updates from our City Attorneys on several topics, including the Annexation agreement with Arizona Eco Development, the Airport Vicinity Overlay District, Personnel matters, and possible property acquisition.
knau.org
Arizona minimum wage set to increase January 1
Low-wage earners will get a small pay raise as Arizona's minimum wage is set to increase January 1. The current minimum is $12.80 an hour. The state's minimum wage is set to rise to $13.85 an hour — an increase of $1.05 — starting Jan. 1. It’s tied...
kingstonthisweek.com
Huge crowds enjoy return of Light Up the Night parade in Prescott
PRESCOTT – That’s how to kick off the Christmas season. An estimated 9,000 to 10,000 spectators lined Edward and King streets in Prescott on a cool-but-not-cold Friday evening to watch the return of the regular Light Up the Night event. The annual Santa Claus parade presented by the town’s volunteer firefighters had been limited to a much shorter pop-up procession in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19.
theprescotttimes.com
Yavapai College Basketball Opens Conference Play
PRESCOTT, Ariz. – The preseason games are over and it’s time for conference play for the Yavapai College basketball teams as the men and women are set to face off against the Phoenix College Bears on Tuesday, November 22. The men take the floor first and will play...
