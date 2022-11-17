The additional layoffs could be announced as early Monday. Twitter may cut more of its shrinking workforce as early as Monday. According to , Elon Musk is considering new layoffs that would target the company’s sales and partnerships teams. The scale of the potential cuts is unclear but come after a large number of employees . On Friday, Musk reportedly asked Robin Wheeler, Twitter’s head of ad sales, and Maggie Suniewick, the firm’s partnerships chief, to fire more employees. Both were terminated after pushing back.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO