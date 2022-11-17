Read full article on original website
Engadget
Tesla recalls 321,000 Model 3 and Model Y cars over rear light issue
Tesla is recalling more than 321,000 vehicles over a software issue that causes the tail lights on some cars not to work properly. The automaker announced the action on Saturday in a National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration (PDF) spotted by . The recall covers 2023 Model 3 and 2020 to 2023 Model Y vehicles manufactured for US customers.
Engadget
Elon Musk is reportedly considering cutting more of Twitter’s workforce
Twitter may cut more of its shrinking workforce as early as Monday. According to , Elon Musk is considering new layoffs that would target the company's sales and partnerships teams. The scale of the potential cuts is unclear but come after a large number of employees . On Friday, Musk reportedly asked Robin Wheeler, Twitter's head of ad sales, and Maggie Suniewick, the firm's partnerships chief, to fire more employees. Both were terminated after pushing back.
Engadget
Wickr’s consumer messaging app will shut down next year
Secure messaging platform Wickr is shutting down its consumer-facing app. In a spotted by , the announced it would stop accepting new Wickr Me registrations by the end of the year before ultimately discounting the service altogether on December 31st, 2023. The shutdown won't affect the AWS and Enterprise versions of Wickr.
