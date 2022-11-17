Read full article on original website
Related
WHAS 11
Kentuckiana, here's your Thanksgiving week travel forecast
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Weather across much of the nation is looking ideal for travel over the next few days. Very quiet from coast to coast and border to border Tuesday and Wednesday, with seasonably cool/mild temperatures. A system will begin to develop to our southwest on Thursday. Conditions are...
WHAS 11
What's New at the Kentucky Lottery
Win big this holiday season by playing the Kentucky Lottery! A new game rolling out called Kentucky 5 with the starting jackpot of $40,000. To learn more about the Kentucky Lottery and where your money goes, click here.
WHAS 11
$2M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana about to expire
RUSSIAVILLE, Ind. — A $2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana is about to expire. The ticket was sold in Russiaville at the McClure Oil located at 670 E. Main St. The drawing was for the June 18 jackpot. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket matched all five...
WHAS 11
Woman arrested in connection with boy's body found inside suitcase in Indiana arraigned
Dawn Coleman is now facing new charges, after the prosecutor said she aided in Cairo Jordan's murder. Her bond is set at $5 million.
Comments / 0