NBC Los Angeles
UK to Investigate Apple and Google's ‘Stranglehold' Over Web Browsing
The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority launched an investigation Tuesday into Apple and Google's control of the mobile browser market. The authority will explore the companies' "stranglehold" over browsing, as well as Apple's control over cloud gaming through the App Store. The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority launched an investigation...
17 Facebook Posts By People With Extreme "Entitled Boomer" Energy Who Clearly Have Waaay Too Much Time On Their Hands.
These people need their computer privileges revoked ASAP.
NBC Los Angeles
Microsoft's Latest Data on Hacks and Why You May Need New Login, Passwords Fast
The volume of password attacks has soared to an estimated 921 attacks every second, a 74% rise in one year, according to the latest Microsoft Digital Defense Report. Roughly 20% of people online use identical logins and passwords across many websites and apps, which should be changed on accounts with sensitive information immediately.
NBC Los Angeles
Zoom Shares Drop on Light Forecast as Company Faces ‘Heightened Deal Scrutiny'
Zoom made a slight downward revision to its revenue guidance, and investors responded by pushing the stock lower. Earnings topped estimates in the quarter, while revenue met expectations. Zoom is seeing "heightened deal scrutiny for new business," CEO Eric Yuan said on its earnings call. Zoom shares slumped more than...
NBC Los Angeles
Why Solar Electric Vehicles Might Be the Next Generation of EVs
The world's first commercial solar electric vehicles are hitting the U.S. and European markets in the next few years. German company Sono Motors, Southern California-based Aptera Motors, and Dutch company Lightyear are all producing electric vehicles with integrated solar panels, which can harness the sun's power to provide around 15-45 additional miles on a clear day.
NBC Los Angeles
Twitter HQ in San Francisco Set to Reopen After Chaotic Friday
It's going to be a Monday like no other at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, after some employees resigned, some were fired and others were locked out. Employees should be able to get back into the San Francisco Twitter building Monday morning after new owner Elon Musk ordered them to report to the office, ending the company's remote work policy.
NBC Los Angeles
Disney Board's Decision to Replace Bob Chapek With Bob Iger Makes Everyone Look Bad
Disney's board just renewed Bob Chapek's contract in late June. Bob Iger returns as CEO despite publicly saying he wouldn't come back. Chapek's tenure will likely be defined by unforced errors and bad luck. The Disney board's decision to swap out Bob Chapek for Bob Iger as CEO may be...
NBC Los Angeles
Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed as Investors Weigh Risks
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed on Tuesday as investors weigh risks. Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 0.68% and the Topix added 1.12%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.71% ahead of central bank governor Philip Lowe's speech at the Committee for Economic Development of Australia.
