Brendan Fraser Says ‘Be Kind!’ About Awful ‘Mummy Returns’ CGI, Scorpion King VFX Team Warned Him: ‘We Needed More Time’

‘Indiana Jones 5’ Used New VFX Technology to De-Age Harrison Ford Back to Original Trilogy Indy: ‘It’s a Little Spooky’
Harrison Ford is back in adventure mode in the first images from “Indiana Jones 5,” which debuted exclusively via Empire magazine. Along with some photos comes confirmation that Ford will be de-aged using visual effects so that Indiana Jones appears in the film as his age from the original trilogy. The de-aging technology is only used in the film’s opening scene, which is set in a castle in 1944 and pits Indiana against a group of Nazis.
Letitia Wright Called Out A Journalist For Comparing Her Anti-Vaccine Controversy To Will Smith And Brad Pitt
"This is vile behavior. At this point, a personal vendetta towards me. I've done nothing wrong but respectfully refused to do interviews with this publication."
AMAs Production Company Addresses Canceled Chris Brown Performance
The American Music Awards’ production company has responded to Chris Brown’s claims that they canceled his King of Pop tribute and performance. Entertainment Tonight reports that on Monday (Nov. 21), Dick Clark Productions released a statement clarifying that Brown’s Michael Jackson tribute being canned was a decision based on differences of creative direction. More from VIBE.comKelly Rowland Says "Everybody Deserves Grace" In Support Of Chris BrownCiara Was Set To Join Chris Brown For Axed Michael Jackson Tribute, Shares Rehearsal ClipJermaine Dupri Calls AMAs' Chris Brown Cancellation Bad For Black Music DCP also stated that the decision wasn’t based on anything the “Under...
‘Kaleidoscope’: Behind-The-Scenes Look At Netflix Heist Drama Anthology Series From Eric Garcia & Ridley Scott; Premiere Date Set
We’re getting the first behind-the-scenes look at Kaleidoscope (fka Jigsaw), Netflix’s upcoming heist drama anthology series from Eric Garcia and Ridley Scott, starring Giancarlo Esposito, Rufus Sewell, Paz Vega among others. The clip features cast and creatives from the series, which is set to premiere January 1, 2023 on Netflix. Kaleidoscope is loosely inspired by the real-life story where seventy billion dollars in bonds went missing in downtown Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy. It consists of eight episodes spanning from 24 years before the heist to 6 months after. Per Netflix, it follows a crew of masterful thieves and their attempt to...
‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Episode 2, ‘Four Geniuses,’ Shows Just How Much Steve Banerjee Buys into the American Dream
'Welcome to Chippendales' Episode 2 slows the pace a bit but is every bit as riveting as the premiere. Here's our recap of everything that happens in the second episode.
‘Young Royals’ Director Rojda Sekersöz Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)
Swedish director Rojda Sekersöz has signed with CAA for representation. The writer and helmer most recently directed the Netflix coming-of-age series “Young Royals,” which debuted in July 2021 and quickly secured a Season 2 renewal just a couple of months later. The second season premiered earlier this month.
Metallica to Stream ‘Helping Hands’ Concert on Paramount+ (EXCLUSIVE)
Paramount+ today announced that Metallica’s “Helping Hands” concert, which benefits the band’s All Within My Hands foundation, will stream on the service in the U.S. and Canada on Friday, Dec. 16, beginning at 5:30 p.m. PT. Taking place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the third edition of the Helping Hands Concert & Auction will open with a special set from guest Greta Van Fleet followed by a unique set from Metallica.
Cartoonists honor 'Peanuts' creator in Saturday funny pages
NEW YORK (AP) — Cartoonists across the nation are celebrating the 100th birthday of “Peanuts” creator Charles M. Schulz as only they can — with cartoons. More than 75 syndicated cartoonists have tucked tributes, Easter eggs and references to “Peanuts” in Saturday's funny papers to honor the creator of Charlie Brown, Snoopy and company.
