Brendan Fraser Says ‘Be Kind!’ About Awful ‘Mummy Returns’ CGI, Scorpion King VFX Team Warned Him: ‘We Needed More Time’

We’re getting the first behind-the-scenes look at Kaleidoscope (fka Jigsaw), Netflix’s upcoming heist drama anthology series from Eric Garcia and Ridley Scott, starring Giancarlo Esposito, Rufus Sewell, Paz Vega among others. The clip features cast and creatives from the series, which is set to premiere January 1, 2023 on Netflix. Kaleidoscope is loosely inspired by the real-life story where seventy billion dollars in bonds went missing in downtown Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy. It consists of eight episodes spanning from 24 years before the heist to 6 months after. Per Netflix, it follows a crew of masterful thieves and their attempt to...

24 MINUTES AGO