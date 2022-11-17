Watch: Neil Patrick Harris GAMES With Teenage Twins on Nintendo. David Burtka's relationship advice is like icing on the cake—sweet and satisfactory. While the Broadway star has been married to Neil Patrick Harris for eight years, they've actually been together for two decades. So it's safe to say that David knows a thing or two about how to have a successful romance. But the Celebrity Dish host kept it real, exclusively telling E! News that "every marriage hits rough spots and that's just the way it is."

17 HOURS AGO