JoJo Siwa Doesn’t Think She’ll Ever Talk to Candace Cameron Bure Again
JoJo Siwa isn't planning on speaking to Candace Cameron Bure going forward. The 19-year-old recently called out Candace for saying the Great American Family network, where Candace is a chief...
Coco Austin Breaks Down in Tears After Husband Ice-T Praises Her Parenting Skills
Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. While Coco Austin may face criticism online over her parenting choices, Ice-T couldn't be more proud of his wife. In fact, the Law & Order: SVU star praises the mother of his daughter Chanel in a heartwarming message played during her appearance on Nov. 22's Tamron Hall.
Cheryl Burke Is Leaving Dancing With the Stars and Here's Why
Watch: Cheryl Burke RETIRES as DWTS Pro & Spills What's Next. Cheryl Burke is hanging up her dancing shoes. On Nov. 20, the 38-year-old announced on Instagram that she is leaving her job as a pro dancer on Dancing With the Stars after almost 17 years, which means the current season 31, in which she recently competed with TV meteorologist Sam Champion, will be her last. She will dance on the show for the final time on the season finale Nov. 21.
Kylie Jenner Reacts to Comment About Travis Scott Not Knowing Her Dogs’ Names
Watch: See Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's ANGELIC Halloween Family Pic. The Kylie Cosmetics founder is finding humor in a fan's comment on her most recent TikTok that poked fun at an interview she did with Travis Scott in 2018 where he couldn't name all of her dogs. In the...
Pink Pays Tribute To Olivia Newton-John With Powerhouse Performance At 2022 American Music Awards
Watch: Latin American Music Awards 2022 Fashion Round-Up: Kali Uchis & More. She's the one that we want. At the 2022 American Music Awards on Nov. 20, Pink delivered an emotional musical tribute to Olivia Newton-John, who passed away over the summer. During the powerhouse performance from inside the Microsoft...
You’ll Be Blown Away by Carrie Underwood’s Red Carpet Look at 2022 American Music Awards
Watch: Carrie Underwood's Hate My Heart Music Video BTS (EXCLUSIVE) This all-American girl stole the show during the American Music Awards red carpet. Carrie Underwood rocked a full-length Tony Ward dress complete with mutil-colored shimmering detail for the Nov. 20 event. Carrie is also set to perform her hit song...
Kaley Cuoco Showcases Growing Baby Bump in Adorable Pregnancy Selfie
Watch: Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Growing Baby Bump in Adorable Pregnancy Selfie. Kaley Cuoco is bumpin' along. The actress, who is expecting her first child with Tom Pelphrey, shared an update of her pregnancy journey, posting a mirror selfie which showed off her growing baby bump. In the sweet snap, Kaley is wearing a grey fitted ribbed sweater under a fuzzy teal jacket and wearing her signature fringed hairstyle down and wavy. Over her belly, she added an animated GIF that read "Boop It!"
Bachelor Nation's Blake Horstmann Asks Love Is Blind's Giannina Gibelli to Move in With Him
Watch: Giannina Gibelli Open to Getting ENGAGED to Blake Horstmann. Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli are officially shacking up. After one year of dating, the reality tv stars are moving in together. Giannina shared the news on her Instagram on Nov. 19, posting a series of photos of the couple looking loved up in their home in Colorado. She captioned sweet post, "Honey I'm homeeeeee (officially)," to which Blake then commented, "She a Colorado girl now."
Find Out Who Won Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars
Watch: Charli D'Amelio TRANSFORMS Into Marge Simpson for DWTS. The D'Amelios can use the Mirrorball trophy as a Thanksgiving centerpiece. Charli D'Amelio and partner Mark Ballas took home the season 31 Dancing With the Stars title on a very emotional night inside the ballroom Nov. 21, as some DWTS veterans also took their final bows.
Gavin Rossdale Details Holiday Plans With His and Gwen Stefani’s 3 Kids
Watch: Who Does Gavin Rossdale Want to Collab With? He Says…. Gavin Rossdale is ready for Turkey Day. The Bush musician shared that his plans for Thanksgiving involve hosting a large group of friends and family, including his three sons, Kingston Rossdale, 16, Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale, 14 and Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale, 8, who he shares with ex-wife Gwen Stefani.
Jason Oppenheim Says Selling Sunset Still Has Plenty of Drama Without Christine Quinn
Watch: Jason Oppenheim Brings New Girlfriend to "Day Shift" Premiere. Have no fear, the sun is not setting on the Selling Sunset drama. Despite the departure of everybody's favorite office villain Christine Quinn after season five, the upcoming sixth season of the Netflix real estate series will not lack for intrigue in her absence.
Love Is Blind’s Sikiru “SK” Alagbada and Raven Ross Break Up
Watch: Love Is Blind's Raven and SK SPLIT Amid Cheating Rumors. Another couple has called it quits after the pods. Love Is Blind season 3 stars Sikiru "SK" Alagbada and Raven Ross have announced their split in a joint statement shared to social media. News of the pair's breakup comes on the heels of allegations that SK was unfaithful during the course of their relationship.
Jennifer Grey's Transformation into Cult Leader Gwen Shamblin Will Have You Doing a Double Take
Jennifer Grey is reaching new heights in her latest TV transformation. The Dirty Dancing star will play the controversial late Christian diet guru and megachurch leader Gwen Shamblin Lara in the upcoming Lifetime film, Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation, which debuts in early 2023. And Jennifer teased her new role on Instagram, sharing a monitor photo of herself with Gwen's infamous sky-high hair.
Justin Bieber Says Wife Hailey Makes Life "Magic" In Heartwarming Birthday Message
Watch: Justin & Hailey Bieber Announce NEW ADDITION to Their Family. Justin Bieber just can't get enough of wife Hailey Bieber. Want proof? Look no further than the "Yummy" singer's tribute to the Rhode Skin founder in honor of her 26th birthday. "HAPPY BIRFDAY," Justin—who is currently in Japan with Hailey—wrote on Instagram alongside a series of pics of the couple, "TO MY FAVORITE HUMAN BEING XOXO YOU MAKE LIFE MAGIC."
Olivia Wilde Makes Glam First Appearance Since Harry Styles Breakup News at Governors Awards
Olivia Wilde was all smiles and back on a red carpet soon after it was reported she and Harry Styles had called it quits. On Nov. 19, the Don't Worry Darling director joined fellow celebs at the 2022 Governors Awards in Los Angeles. Olivia wore a sleeveless, A-line Erdem Spring 2023 dress with a mesh overlay and matching long gloves.
David Burtka Shares His Secrets to a Successful Marriage With Neil Patrick Harris
Watch: Neil Patrick Harris GAMES With Teenage Twins on Nintendo. David Burtka's relationship advice is like icing on the cake—sweet and satisfactory. While the Broadway star has been married to Neil Patrick Harris for eight years, they've actually been together for two decades. So it's safe to say that David knows a thing or two about how to have a successful romance. But the Celebrity Dish host kept it real, exclusively telling E! News that "every marriage hits rough spots and that's just the way it is."
Dancing With the Stars’ Gleb Savchenko Introduces Drag Alter Ego In Final Dance With Shangela
Watch: Who Does Jessie James Decker Think Will Win DWTS?. Step aside, Gleb Savchenko. It's time to meet Natasha. The Dancing With the Stars pro, who has been dancing with Shangela throughout season 31, debuted his drag alter ego during Nov. 21's finale in honor of the duo's last performance.
Jessie James Decker Talks Gabby Windey & Alan Bersten's Partnership
Jessie James Decker doesn't think Gabby Windey will be switching up dancing partners anytime soon. Dancing With the Stars fans went wild when Windey shared a passionate dance with Alan...
How Selma Blair Made Her Emotional Return to Dancing With the Stars
Watch: Selma Blair's SHOCKING Exit From DWTS Competition. Good luck finding a dry eye in this ballroom. More than a month after her exit from the competition due to doctor's recommendations surrounding her MS diagnosis, Selma Blair returned to Dancing With the Stars during the Nov. 21 season finale and left everybody in a puddle.
Bumper in Berlin Preview: Hear Sarah Hyland Sing A New Song By OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder
Watch: Sarah Hyland & Adam Devine's Modern Family Magic on Pitch Perfect Set. Sarah Hyland is ready to sing her heart out. The actress reunites with her former Modern Family co-star Adam Devine in Peacock's new series Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin. And E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the show's second episode proves their on-screen chemistry is as strong as ever as they duet an original song penned by Ryan Tedder, the Grammy-winning lead singer of OneRepublic.
