Coco Austin Breaks Down in Tears After Husband Ice-T Praises Her Parenting Skills

Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. While Coco Austin may face criticism online over her parenting choices, Ice-T couldn't be more proud of his wife. In fact, the Law & Order: SVU star praises the mother of his daughter Chanel in a heartwarming message played during her appearance on Nov. 22's Tamron Hall.
Cheryl Burke Is Leaving Dancing With the Stars and Here's Why

Watch: Cheryl Burke RETIRES as DWTS Pro & Spills What's Next. Cheryl Burke is hanging up her dancing shoes. On Nov. 20, the 38-year-old announced on Instagram that she is leaving her job as a pro dancer on Dancing With the Stars after almost 17 years, which means the current season 31, in which she recently competed with TV meteorologist Sam Champion, will be her last. She will dance on the show for the final time on the season finale Nov. 21.
Kaley Cuoco Showcases Growing Baby Bump in Adorable Pregnancy Selfie

Watch: Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Growing Baby Bump in Adorable Pregnancy Selfie. Kaley Cuoco is bumpin' along. The actress, who is expecting her first child with Tom Pelphrey, shared an update of her pregnancy journey, posting a mirror selfie which showed off her growing baby bump. In the sweet snap, Kaley is wearing a grey fitted ribbed sweater under a fuzzy teal jacket and wearing her signature fringed hairstyle down and wavy. Over her belly, she added an animated GIF that read "Boop It!"
Bachelor Nation's Blake Horstmann Asks Love Is Blind's Giannina Gibelli to Move in With Him

Watch: Giannina Gibelli Open to Getting ENGAGED to Blake Horstmann. Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli are officially shacking up. After one year of dating, the reality tv stars are moving in together. Giannina shared the news on her Instagram on Nov. 19, posting a series of photos of the couple looking loved up in their home in Colorado. She captioned sweet post, "Honey I'm homeeeeee (officially)," to which Blake then commented, "She a Colorado girl now."
Find Out Who Won Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars

Watch: Charli D'Amelio TRANSFORMS Into Marge Simpson for DWTS. The D'Amelios can use the Mirrorball trophy as a Thanksgiving centerpiece. Charli D'Amelio and partner Mark Ballas took home the season 31 Dancing With the Stars title on a very emotional night inside the ballroom Nov. 21, as some DWTS veterans also took their final bows.
Gavin Rossdale Details Holiday Plans With His and Gwen Stefani’s 3 Kids

Watch: Who Does Gavin Rossdale Want to Collab With? He Says…. Gavin Rossdale is ready for Turkey Day. The Bush musician shared that his plans for Thanksgiving involve hosting a large group of friends and family, including his three sons, Kingston Rossdale, 16, Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale, 14 and Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale, 8, who he shares with ex-wife Gwen Stefani.
Love Is Blind’s Sikiru “SK” Alagbada and Raven Ross Break Up

Watch: Love Is Blind's Raven and SK SPLIT Amid Cheating Rumors. Another couple has called it quits after the pods. Love Is Blind season 3 stars Sikiru "SK" Alagbada and Raven Ross have announced their split in a joint statement shared to social media. News of the pair's breakup comes on the heels of allegations that SK was unfaithful during the course of their relationship.
Jennifer Grey's Transformation into Cult Leader Gwen Shamblin Will Have You Doing a Double Take

Jennifer Grey is reaching new heights in her latest TV transformation. The Dirty Dancing star will play the controversial late Christian diet guru and megachurch leader Gwen Shamblin Lara in the upcoming Lifetime film, Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation, which debuts in early 2023. And Jennifer teased her new role on Instagram, sharing a monitor photo of herself with Gwen's infamous sky-high hair.
Justin Bieber Says Wife Hailey Makes Life "Magic" In Heartwarming Birthday Message

Watch: Justin & Hailey Bieber Announce NEW ADDITION to Their Family. Justin Bieber just can't get enough of wife Hailey Bieber. Want proof? Look no further than the "Yummy" singer's tribute to the Rhode Skin founder in honor of her 26th birthday. "HAPPY BIRFDAY," Justin—who is currently in Japan with Hailey—wrote on Instagram alongside a series of pics of the couple, "TO MY FAVORITE HUMAN BEING XOXO YOU MAKE LIFE MAGIC."
David Burtka Shares His Secrets to a Successful Marriage With Neil Patrick Harris

Watch: Neil Patrick Harris GAMES With Teenage Twins on Nintendo. David Burtka's relationship advice is like icing on the cake—sweet and satisfactory. While the Broadway star has been married to Neil Patrick Harris for eight years, they've actually been together for two decades. So it's safe to say that David knows a thing or two about how to have a successful romance. But the Celebrity Dish host kept it real, exclusively telling E! News that "every marriage hits rough spots and that's just the way it is."
How Selma Blair Made Her Emotional Return to Dancing With the Stars

Watch: Selma Blair's SHOCKING Exit From DWTS Competition. Good luck finding a dry eye in this ballroom. More than a month after her exit from the competition due to doctor's recommendations surrounding her MS diagnosis, Selma Blair returned to Dancing With the Stars during the Nov. 21 season finale and left everybody in a puddle.
Bumper in Berlin Preview: Hear Sarah Hyland Sing A New Song By OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder

Watch: Sarah Hyland & Adam Devine's Modern Family Magic on Pitch Perfect Set. Sarah Hyland is ready to sing her heart out. The actress reunites with her former Modern Family co-star Adam Devine in Peacock's new series Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin. And E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the show's second episode proves their on-screen chemistry is as strong as ever as they duet an original song penned by Ryan Tedder, the Grammy-winning lead singer of OneRepublic.
