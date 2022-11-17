ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pendleton, OR

nbcrightnow.com

Update: I-84 reopened after crashes and icy conditions

LA GRANDE, Ore.- UPDATE:. The Oregon Department of Transportation reports that I-84 is reopen after being closed for several hours this morning east of Pendleton. Oregon route 204 is also open for traffic. Drivers are still advised to use caution when driving in the area. 11-17-22 6:00 a.m. I-84 east...
PENDLETON, OR
610KONA

Small Town Eastern Oregon to Get A Lot of New Roads Etc

Four small communities in our region in Eastern Oregon will have some better roads and sidewalks soon, thanks to a new fund for projects. According to information released Thursday by the Oregon State Department of Transportation:. "Small City Allotment Advisory Committee approved the latest round of recommendations in the 2023...
PILOT ROCK, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Drivers should expect delays near Pasco Airport today

PASCO, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOTEast) says drivers should expect delays near the Pasco Airport throughout the day on November, 17. Road crews will be repairing an expansion joint in the right eastbound lane of I-182.
PASCO, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Mt. Vernon couple found deceased in their home

MT. VERNON – UPDATE: (Press release from Grant County D.A. Jim Carpenter) On the morning of Saturday, November 19, 2022, Jack Kight (80), and Elaine Kight. (76), were found dead in their home West of Mt. Vernon, Grant County, Oregon. Preliminary findings are that both died from a single...
MOUNT VERNON, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Trailer Rollover near Baker City due to ice conditions

BAKER CITY – (Information from the Oregon Department of Transportation & Oregon State Police) Winds and snow drifts might be the more obvious winter driving hazards, but ice conditions are already causing accidents on Oregon Highways. A recent rollover crash on I-84 Eastbound near Baker City demonstrates just how devastating ice on the roadway can be, even in the best-case scenarios. As published by the Oregon State Police:
BAKER CITY, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Pasco school closure

PASCO, Wash.- Kingspoint Christian School is closed due to a water issue. There will not be afternoon extended day program. Conferences will continue as planned unless notified by the classroom teacher.
PASCO, WA
Nationwide Report

1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Pasco (Pasco, WA)

The Police Department reported a multi-vehicle crash in Pasco in the morning. Just east of Pasco, an accident occurred on Interstate 182’s eastbound lanes. A 57-year-old Benton City woman driving the first vehicle collided with a 72-year-old Pasco woman driving the second vehicle, who then struck a 22-year-old Pasco woman driving the third vehicle, according to a WSP press release.
PASCO, WA
goeasternoregon.com

Main Street Cowboys present a Hometown Christmas

PENDLETON — The Main Street Cowboys want to bring a bit of Hallmark magic to downtown Pendleton. “Our vision is to bring that hometown feeling back, especially after the pandemic,” Troy Thomas said. “ ‘Hometown Christmas’ to me is coming downtown, smiling and reconnecting with our community.”
PENDLETON, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Body found in construction hole

HERMISTON – The body of a 49-year-old man who was new to the Hermiston area was found deceased in his vehicle at the bottom of a large hole created by construction on North First Place in Hermiston. While the remains of Shawn Price were found on Sunday, police believe his vehicle went into the hole the day before.
HERMISTON, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Bull killed by wolves

UMATILLA COUNTY – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife reports that wolves attacked and killed a 1,500-pound yearling bull in the McKay Canyon area. The investigation began on Friday and biologists said it appeared the animal had been killed less than 24 hours before Friday. The attack took...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

La Grande Mainstreet Downtown Announces Awards, Events and New Board Members

LA GRANDE – (Release from La Grande Main Street Downtown) La Grande Main Street Downtown held its annual Meet & Greet on Tuesday, Nov. 15 as business owners and Main Street members gathered to recognize award winners and network ahead of the 2023 calendar year. LGMSD also welcomed its new executive director and the newest board members.
LA GRANDE, OR
Post Register

Traffic Alert: Multiple freeway closures on I-84 in Oregon

Sections of I-84 were closed earlier this morning. These closures are mainly due to trucks not chaining up and then blocking the roadway. I-84 eastbound milepost 256, 3 miles west of La Grande, has been closed due to a disabled vehicle creating a hazard. Drivers are asked to take a different route.
LA GRANDE, OR
