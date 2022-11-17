Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Update: I-84 reopened after crashes and icy conditions
LA GRANDE, Ore.- UPDATE:. The Oregon Department of Transportation reports that I-84 is reopen after being closed for several hours this morning east of Pendleton. Oregon route 204 is also open for traffic. Drivers are still advised to use caution when driving in the area. 11-17-22 6:00 a.m. I-84 east...
610KONA
Small Town Eastern Oregon to Get A Lot of New Roads Etc
Four small communities in our region in Eastern Oregon will have some better roads and sidewalks soon, thanks to a new fund for projects. According to information released Thursday by the Oregon State Department of Transportation:. "Small City Allotment Advisory Committee approved the latest round of recommendations in the 2023...
opb.org
An arrest in Oregon worries those who want to prescribe more fire on the land
Your browser does not support the audio element. Every year, land managers intentionally set millions of acres on fire across the United States. Last month, one of those prescribed fires in Eastern Oregon’s Grant County had the rare distinction of making news headlines. On Oct. 19, Grant County Sheriff...
nbcrightnow.com
Drivers should expect delays near Pasco Airport today
PASCO, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOTEast) says drivers should expect delays near the Pasco Airport throughout the day on November, 17. Road crews will be repairing an expansion joint in the right eastbound lane of I-182.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Mt. Vernon couple found deceased in their home
MT. VERNON – UPDATE: (Press release from Grant County D.A. Jim Carpenter) On the morning of Saturday, November 19, 2022, Jack Kight (80), and Elaine Kight. (76), were found dead in their home West of Mt. Vernon, Grant County, Oregon. Preliminary findings are that both died from a single...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Trailer Rollover near Baker City due to ice conditions
BAKER CITY – (Information from the Oregon Department of Transportation & Oregon State Police) Winds and snow drifts might be the more obvious winter driving hazards, but ice conditions are already causing accidents on Oregon Highways. A recent rollover crash on I-84 Eastbound near Baker City demonstrates just how devastating ice on the roadway can be, even in the best-case scenarios. As published by the Oregon State Police:
nbcrightnow.com
Pasco school closure
PASCO, Wash.- Kingspoint Christian School is closed due to a water issue. There will not be afternoon extended day program. Conferences will continue as planned unless notified by the classroom teacher.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Pasco (Pasco, WA)
The Police Department reported a multi-vehicle crash in Pasco in the morning. Just east of Pasco, an accident occurred on Interstate 182’s eastbound lanes. A 57-year-old Benton City woman driving the first vehicle collided with a 72-year-old Pasco woman driving the second vehicle, who then struck a 22-year-old Pasco woman driving the third vehicle, according to a WSP press release.
The Most Courageous Woman to Ever Live in the PNW Has a Bridge Named After Her in Wallula
As you approach the junction of Highway 12 and Highway 730 there is a park and an abandoned bridge named in memory of Marie “Madame” Dorion. Who was Marie Dorion and why is there a park named after her in Wallula Gap?. Marie Dorion was one of the...
goeasternoregon.com
Main Street Cowboys present a Hometown Christmas
PENDLETON — The Main Street Cowboys want to bring a bit of Hallmark magic to downtown Pendleton. “Our vision is to bring that hometown feeling back, especially after the pandemic,” Troy Thomas said. “ ‘Hometown Christmas’ to me is coming downtown, smiling and reconnecting with our community.”
elkhornmediagroup.com
Body found in construction hole
HERMISTON – The body of a 49-year-old man who was new to the Hermiston area was found deceased in his vehicle at the bottom of a large hole created by construction on North First Place in Hermiston. While the remains of Shawn Price were found on Sunday, police believe his vehicle went into the hole the day before.
Exploring Oregon's wild, historic Elkhorn Mountains | Grant's Getaways
SUMPTER, Ore. — This week, we enjoy a unique trip into the Elkhorn Mountains and discover a historic railroad ride, a Wild West train robbery, plus off-roading adventures for an up-close view where the hills are alive with color. The Powder River is a small, cool, quiet and refreshing...
Chronicle
'More Than Any Family Should Handle': 8-Year-Old Dies After Being Trapped in Eastern Washington RV Fire
Family and friends are mourning the death a Kennewick elementary student who loved wearing princess dresses every Sunday. And they're hoping her brother, a 14-year-old middle school student, will recover after being severely burned in a Saturday morning fire at a RV park. "Losing their little girl and their home...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Bull killed by wolves
UMATILLA COUNTY – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife reports that wolves attacked and killed a 1,500-pound yearling bull in the McKay Canyon area. The investigation began on Friday and biologists said it appeared the animal had been killed less than 24 hours before Friday. The attack took...
nbcrightnow.com
Kennewick football season ends in Yelm
Kennewick football had to hit the road to try and advance in the 3A state playoffs. It was a…
Tri-Cities woman tried to be a Good Samaritan, then got carjacked at the mall
He pulled out a gun and ordered her to get out.
elkhornmediagroup.com
La Grande Mainstreet Downtown Announces Awards, Events and New Board Members
LA GRANDE – (Release from La Grande Main Street Downtown) La Grande Main Street Downtown held its annual Meet & Greet on Tuesday, Nov. 15 as business owners and Main Street members gathered to recognize award winners and network ahead of the 2023 calendar year. LGMSD also welcomed its new executive director and the newest board members.
Two additional Oregon counties vote to become part of 'Greater Idaho'
Two more eastern Oregon counties have reportedly voted in favor of the radical Greater Idaho movement, which aims to shift the border between the two states.
kptv.com
2 more Oregon counties say ‘yes’ to Greater Idaho, but ballot wins far from moving borders
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Residents in Morrow County and Wheeler County have voted in favor of a measure related to moving the state line between Oregon and Idaho, joining nine previous eastern Oregon counties to vote in support of “Greater Idaho.”. The Oregon Secretary of State website shows on...
Post Register
Traffic Alert: Multiple freeway closures on I-84 in Oregon
Sections of I-84 were closed earlier this morning. These closures are mainly due to trucks not chaining up and then blocking the roadway. I-84 eastbound milepost 256, 3 miles west of La Grande, has been closed due to a disabled vehicle creating a hazard. Drivers are asked to take a different route.
KGW
Portland, OR
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Portland local newshttps://www.kgw.com/
Comments / 0