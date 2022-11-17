After shifting sections, Lourdes hopes its teams' 'surprising' run extends to football

Grace Morra lost her voice after screaming excitedly during Our Lady of Lourdes’ stunning victory in the soccer regionals two weeks ago.

That nervousness throughout, and the elation afterwards, weren’t for her own team.

The senior was among a group of girls soccer players who were so far beyond the edge of their seats, they leaned anxiously against the fence surrounding the field during a round of penalty kicks, when the boys team shocked Section 1 power Briarcliff.

That game wasn’t supposed to have been competitive. Really, Lourdes wasn’t supposed to have even been involved. Undefeated Briarcliff represented a stiff breeze that would bring an abrupt end to the magic carpet ride the Warriors had enjoyed, so much of the glee among their fans stemmed from their defiance of the odds.

The football team finds itself in a similar position now, having upset the No. 1 seed to win an improbable Section 9 championship, then advancing to face an undefeated powerhouse in the regional.

Heartbreak and hope : Lourdes proud of historic season, despite last-minute loss in state final

On the mark : Morra scores four goals, leading Lourdes to girls soccer section title

2-minute warning : Krauza's late-game heroics deliver Section 9 football crown for Lourdes

There probably will again be a rollicking atmosphere at Middletown High School on Friday, the stands packed with Somers supporters anticipating their team facing little resistance here as it marches on, and Lourdes fans liking their chances of an unlikely triumph.

After all, they’ve been given plenty of reason to believe so over the last month.

Lourdes takes on Section 1’s Somers in a Class A regional final at 6 p.m. Friday, seeking to reach the state semifinals for the first time since 2015.

In the school's first season in Section 9 after moving from Section 1, the boys soccer team pulled a series of upsets to reach the state final for the first time last weekend. The team came perhaps within inches of shocking the three-time defending champs in a one-goal game. Girls soccer won its section title, as did tennis. The volleyball team reached a section final, and cross country had three runners perform well at the state tournament last Saturday.

“Everyone was uncertain how the seasons would go,” Morra said of Lourdes’ move to Section 9 this fall. “We knew it would be a big change and a lot of us were worried we would go back to being known as the little Catholic school in a league full of public schools and we wouldn’t have the respect we’d been working to gain in Section 1.”

The section switch was put in motion last year by then-athletic director Bill Kyle, who determined that becoming a member of Section 9 would better serve them in shortening average travel distance and having Lourdes grouped in leagues with teams more comparable in talent level and school size.

What followed was an autumn of unprecedented success for the athletic department.

Section 1 has a considerably larger collection of schools, including several Westchester and Rockland County juggernauts. For the Poughkeepsie-based private school with an enrollment of about 470, a relative step down in competition figured to benefit them.

Current athletic director Matt Petruzzelli said, Section 9 “welcomed us with open arms.”

But few could’ve expected them to do as well on the fields and courts and courses this season. Even fewer would’ve thought they could hold their own against Section 1 elites in the regional. The boys soccer team upended a state title favorite and the girls went to double overtime with another, losing eventually on a goal that ricocheted in off the post.

A day after that heartbreaking loss, though, those girls had shaken off their disappointment and were at Hendrick Hudson High School, clinging to the fence and filming cellphone video of the dramatic final sequence when Lourdes' other soccer team laughed at the odds.

Now, the football team will have its chance to replicate that.

“We’d normally have teams do well here and there, but to see everyone succeeding at a high level is incredible,” Petruzzelli said. “Credit to Bill for having this vision, but I couldn’t have imagined it going this well. We felt that our sports programs would be solid, but we didn’t expect them all to excel like this.”

Petruzzelli helps host summer camps at Lourdes and, he said, whenever he arrived at the school, there always was a team utilizing its turf or the weight room for offseason workouts. The volleyball team had 7 a.m. training sessions. That, he said, was the first encouraging sign.

The success of each team during the fall inspired the others, athletes said. After both soccer teams won Mid-Hudson Athletic League titles and section championships, standout Evan Cancro said, “Some of the motivation is we’re trying to do better than the girls.” He was only half-joking.

Morra described the pervading joy and pride in the school since October, and the support each team had for the others, including football players leading chants at volleyball matches. But, she said, they also “were pushing each other in positive ways,” and there was a constant drive to outdo whatever the others had accomplished.

“I’m extremely lucky to be surrounded by friendly competition every day,” football player Matthew Krauza said. “We push each other in and out of school.”

Krauza starred in the section final last week, catching a touchdown and scoring the go-ahead two-point conversion, then snaring the clinching interception, all in the waning minutes of the Warriors’ 8-7 win over top-seeded Cornwall.

Lourdes, of course, has an even taller task now in Somers, a physical team that has dominated its first 10 games by an average margin of 29.5 points. These squads last met in the COVID-augmented spring 2021 season, and the Tuskers trounced them 31-0. The Warriors insist, though, this isn’t the same team.

Schematically, they are very different. Coach Seen Keenan, who took over last fall, has implemented a run-heavy Double-Wing offense that takes advantage of the size and power on their offensive line. Krauza and John Matthew lead a cadre of talented runners who have flourished behind them, helping the Warriors start 10-1. They, too, have beaten opponents by an average of 28.6 points.

Nick Miano, Grant Hold and Charles Batista anchor a defensive line that has been stout against the run and active in rushing the passer. As well, this group includes 21 seniors who have forged friendships and good on-field rapport.

“Nothing has changed for us,” Krauza said of the football team’s psyche entering this game. “We’re going to go in hard, play our game, and whatever is meant to happen will happen. We’re going to play four quarters of undeniable hard-nosed football that demands respect.”

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: After shifting sections, Lourdes hopes its teams' 'surprising' run extends to football