Solvay, NY

Syracuse.com

Section III football all-stars dominate Section IV in Big 44 Classic (50 photos)

Section III’s football all-stars (Team Little) shut out the Section IV team (Team Davis), 29-0, in the inaugural Big 44 All-Star Game on Sunday at Liverpool High School. Team Little took the opening kickoff and drove the ball down the field for a 1-yard touchdown run by Utica Proctor quarterback Todd Abraham with Marcellus’ Eliott Austin kicking the extra point for a 7-0 lead.
LIVERPOOL, NY
Syracuse.com

Dino Babers breaks down 3 moments from Wake Forest, including 3rd-quarter timeout and no 2-point attempt

Syracuse, N.Y. — There’s been many frustrating moments in Syracuse football games this season, especially during the Orange’s five-straight losses. They’ve come at the hands of officials, SU coach Dino Babers and occasionally even players. Some have been clear mistakes, like Syracuse letting 25 seconds run off the clock before taking a timeout late against Clemson, while others have been murkier territory.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Joe Girard goes for a career-high 31 points in Syracuse win over Richmond

Brooklyn, N.Y. — Joe Girard insisted late Monday night that fatigue was not a factor. The Syracuse guard scored 21 first-half points in the Orange men’s 74-71 overtime victory against Richmond, when he shot 9-of-13 overall and 3-of-5 from the 3-point line to keep the Orange afloat with Jesse Edwards on the bench with foul trouble.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse women’s basketball box score at Penn State

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 82-69 loss at Penn State on Monday night at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pennsylvania. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_women_PSU_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York.

 https://www.syracuse.com

