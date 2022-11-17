Read full article on original website
Section III boys, girls bowlers poll: Which teammate is most likely to convert 7-10 split?
Cicero, N.Y. — Picking up the 7-10 split is one of the most difficult spares to pick up in bowling. Section III is full of bowlers who have the power, the skill and sometimes the luck to get the job done. >> Section III boys bowling 2022-23: Team previews,...
Section III football all-stars dominate Section IV in Big 44 Classic (50 photos)
Section III’s football all-stars (Team Little) shut out the Section IV team (Team Davis), 29-0, in the inaugural Big 44 All-Star Game on Sunday at Liverpool High School. Team Little took the opening kickoff and drove the ball down the field for a 1-yard touchdown run by Utica Proctor quarterback Todd Abraham with Marcellus’ Eliott Austin kicking the extra point for a 7-0 lead.
Section III boys basketball coaches poll: Which opposing player keeps you up at night?
Cicero, N.Y. — With so much talent throughout Section III boys basketball, there are plenty of players that strike fear into opposing players’ and coaches’ hearts with their ability to take over games. >> Section III boys basketball coaches poll: Which player on your team has highest...
High school boys basketball poll: Section III preseason rankings
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly boys basketball poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, boys basketball polls will be published on Tuesdays.
Section III girls basketball coaches poll: Which player on your team has highest basketball IQ?
Cicero, N.Y. — The key to being a great floor general on a basketball court is becoming an expert in every aspect of the team. Section III is loaded with girls basketball players who serve as coaches on the court for their teams. >> Section III girls basketball players...
Section III hockey players poll: Who is the best player/goalie you’ll face this season?
Cicero, N.Y. — Section III is loaded with star boys and girls ice hockey players who strike fear in their opposing team’s hearts. >> Section III hockey coaches poll: Which players have biggest skates to fill this season?
Section III boys wrestling 2022-23: Team previews, top wrestlers for Division I
Syracuse, N.Y. — Wrestling season is almost upon us in Section III. Here’s everything you need to know about Division I this winter. >> Section III wrestlers take over syracuse.com’s 2022 media day (44 photos)
Homer’s season ends in Class B football regional round for 2nd straight season
Cicero, N.Y. — Homer’s football season ends with a loss in the regional round of the state playoffs for the second straight season. The Trojans suffered a 53-8 setback to Maine-Endwell on Saturday at Michael J. Bragman Stadium at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
Chris Bell breaks out of his shell: Syracuse freshman scores 11 in win over Richmond
Brooklyn, N.Y. – The questions kept coming and Chris Bell, his head bowed, kept up a mechanical patter of short, simple answers. Syracuse’s freshman forward had just scored 11 points on 4-of-8 overall shooting. He took five shots from the 3-point line and made three of them.
Section III rejects latest offer from hockey officials as games postponements loom
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Section III’s board of directors on Monday morning rejected the latest proposal from its high school hockey officials that would have resolved a contract dispute and ensured an uninterrupted start to the season. As of now, it’s uncertain how many of the upcoming slate of games...
Dino Babers breaks down 3 moments from Wake Forest, including 3rd-quarter timeout and no 2-point attempt
Syracuse, N.Y. — There’s been many frustrating moments in Syracuse football games this season, especially during the Orange’s five-straight losses. They’ve come at the hands of officials, SU coach Dino Babers and occasionally even players. Some have been clear mistakes, like Syracuse letting 25 seconds run off the clock before taking a timeout late against Clemson, while others have been murkier territory.
Section III wrestlers poll: Which opposing wrestler would you least like to face in the UFC ring?
Cicero, N.Y. — Wrestling is a sport that relies on brute strength, toughness, finesse, craftiness and more. Some of these things also come into play in mixed martial arts. With there being some crossover, some wrestlers could be very successful inside the UFC octagon. >> Section III wrestling coaches...
Stifling defense fuels Cicero-North Syracuse to 5th straight state Final Four (54 photos)
Cicero, N.Y. — For the fifth straight time, the Cicero-North Syracuse football team is headed to the state Final Four. The Northstars defeated Corning-Painted Post 36-0 on Saturday at Michael J. Bragman Stadium at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
ACC basketball power rankings: How far did Syracuse fall after loss to Colgate?
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Last week provided some clues; if not clarity, into just how good or how bad some teams in the ACC really are. Several teams in the conference met some early challenges in tournament-style events or made-for-TV games. Even more will do so this coming week over the Thanksgiving holiday.
Joe Girard nets 31, Syracuse defense tightens when it matters, Orange beats Richmond (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)
Brooklyn, N.Y. — First 2022-23 game away from the Dome!. Syracuse went down to Brooklyn on Monday to play the first of two games in the Empire Classic. First up: Richmond. The Orange took a 34-29 lead into the locker room after an entertaining first half.
Joe Girard goes for a career-high 31 points in Syracuse win over Richmond
Brooklyn, N.Y. — Joe Girard insisted late Monday night that fatigue was not a factor. The Syracuse guard scored 21 first-half points in the Orange men’s 74-71 overtime victory against Richmond, when he shot 9-of-13 overall and 3-of-5 from the 3-point line to keep the Orange afloat with Jesse Edwards on the bench with foul trouble.
Mikel Jones injury update: Dino Babers talks linebacker’s status, impact on Orange defense
Winston-Salem, N.C. — Syracuse football played most of its fifth loss of the season without its star linebacker Mikel Jones, the “heartbeat” of the team. Jones left the game midway through the first quarter with a lower-leg injury. He had to be helped off the field and was in and out of the sideline medical tent for the remainder of the half.
Syracuse women’s basketball box score at Penn State
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 82-69 loss at Penn State on Monday night at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pennsylvania. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_women_PSU_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE...
Syracuse’s Jesse Edwards comes up big in Orange’s win over Richmond: ‘He was a presence’
Brooklyn, N.Y. – Jesse Edwards spent the last 14 minutes of the first half of Syracuse’s game against Richmond on Monday night at the Barclays Center in a very familiar spot. On the bench.
Judah Mintz played his most complete game yet: ‘He’s just scratching the surface’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Each game, Judah Mintz learns a little something. How college defenses shift. Where to best deliver his teammates the ball.
