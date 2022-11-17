Read full article on original website
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Norwich, NY Weather Outlook / The First Week of November Will Bring Above Normal TemperaturesDan PfeiferNorwich, NY
Norwich, NY Weather Outlook For the Week of 10/23/22 Features Above Normal Temperatures For the First Half of the WeekDan PfeiferNorwich, NY
Is Buffalo Bracing For Another Snowstorm?
As many Western New Yorkers continue to dig themselves out of historic snowfall, should we be getting ready for more snow?. Another major storm front is expected to move across Western New York starting late on Thanksgiving and going through the weekend. So what kind of weather could we see?
Section III boys, girls bowlers poll: Which teammate is most likely to convert 7-10 split?
Cicero, N.Y. — Picking up the 7-10 split is one of the most difficult spares to pick up in bowling. Section III is full of bowlers who have the power, the skill and sometimes the luck to get the job done. >> Section III boys bowling 2022-23: Team previews,...
cnycentral.com
Heavy lake snow continues tonight with another foot or more for some areas by sunrise
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- After seeing heavy lake effect snow in western and northern New York late last week and this weekend, parts of CNY are now dealing with the lake snow. Most of Sunday morning and afternoon a fairly healthy lake effect snow band was moving slowly southward through Oswego and Oneida counties.
State finally awards weed shop licenses, but not in CNY (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 22)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 43; Low: 31. Partly sunny; 5-day forecast. Storm aid on way to WNY. SyraQs: SU professor researches past to understand future: As a kid in arid Northern California, Tripti Bhattacharya collected fossils and rocks, and rarely saw a thunderstorm. So when monsoon rains drenched Arizona while she attended graduate school, it all clicked: She is now a paleoclimate scientist, studying the effects of ancient rainfall. Bhattacharya, a professor and researcher at Syracuse University, sat down with syracuse.com recently to talk about what the climate of 5 million years ago can tell us about today’s, how she helps students cope with “climate grief,” and why you should do things that you’re terrible at. (Lauren Long photo)
Section III hockey players poll: Who is the best player/goalie you’ll face this season?
Cicero, N.Y. — Section III is loaded with star boys and girls ice hockey players who strike fear in their opposing team’s hearts. >> Section III hockey coaches poll: Which players have biggest skates to fill this season?
Stifling defense fuels Cicero-North Syracuse to 5th straight state Final Four (54 photos)
Cicero, N.Y. — For the fifth straight time, the Cicero-North Syracuse football team is headed to the state Final Four. The Northstars defeated Corning-Painted Post 36-0 on Saturday at Michael J. Bragman Stadium at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
Photos: See the aftermath of massive snowfall in the Buffalo area
Western New York got even more snow on Saturday after a storm hit the region on Friday.
Joe Girard nets 31, Syracuse defense tightens when it matters, Orange beats Richmond (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)
Brooklyn, N.Y. — First 2022-23 game away from the Dome!. Syracuse went down to Brooklyn on Monday to play the first of two games in the Empire Classic. First up: Richmond. The Orange took a 34-29 lead into the locker room after an entertaining first half.
Syracuse.com
Section III boys basketball 2022-23: Team previews, top players for Class AA, A
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Section III boys basketball season tips off soon. Here’s what to know about Class AA and A this season. >> Section III boys basketball players take over syracuse.com’s 2022 media day (58 photos)
Chris Bell breaks out of his shell: Syracuse freshman scores 11 in win over Richmond
Brooklyn, N.Y. – The questions kept coming and Chris Bell, his head bowed, kept up a mechanical patter of short, simple answers. Syracuse’s freshman forward had just scored 11 points on 4-of-8 overall shooting. He took five shots from the 3-point line and made three of them.
High school boys basketball poll: Section III preseason rankings
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly boys basketball poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, boys basketball polls will be published on Tuesdays.
Controlled Lockdown at Central Valley Academy
Students at Central Valley Academy in Herkimer County were under a controlled lockdown Monday morning. WIBX 950 spoke with police officials who said the controlled incident was part of a training exercise conducted annually by law enforcement. Among those taking part were Ilion Police and New York State Troopers. A...
Lake effect snow causes delays, closings in some North Country, Oneida County schools
Heavy snow and winds caused some schools in the North Country and Oneida County to delay or close on Monday. Some communities got more than 20 inches of snow from the lake-effect bands that hit Sunday and overnight, according to the National Weather Service. Some parts of Jefferson County are...
Several inches of snow, wind gusts and white-out conditions on the way for Central NY
Syracuse, N.Y. — Several inches of snow, high wind gusts and white-out conditions are on the way for Central New York starting Sunday until Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Onondaga and Madison counties from 3:24 a.m. Sunday until...
Hochul’s snow update: 2 feet coming for Oswego County, more resources on way
Syracuse, N.Y. — More snow is set to hit New York state and more than 80 inches has already fallen in some areas, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Sunday morning. Two feet of snow is expected to fall in Oswego County by 7 p.m., Hochul said in a virtual news conference. Thundersnow is possible in the county, Hochul said, noting that while it may be nice to watch it can be very dangerous.
A Snowstorm Of Cash In New York State?
The snow is still flying in spots around the Great Lakes in New York State. The bitter cold is expected to move on and the skies will clear this week. But for some, it can't get here soon enough after this past weekend's blast of snow. The official start to winter is still a month away but you wouldn't know it around Buffalo.
Section III boys basketball coaches poll: Which opposing player keeps you up at night?
Cicero, N.Y. — With so much talent throughout Section III boys basketball, there are plenty of players that strike fear into opposing players’ and coaches’ hearts with their ability to take over games. >> Section III boys basketball coaches poll: Which player on your team has highest...
