ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

If Rail Strike Begins, ‘I Think Every Union' Will Honor Picket Line, Says BLET President

BLET, one of the largest rail unions, voted to ratify the labor deal, but members will not cross the picket line of BRS, the Signalmen's Union, which can strike as of Dec. 5. "Our members will certainly honor the picket line of BRS," said BLET president Dennis Pierce in an interview with CNBC. "I think every union will."
NBC Los Angeles

Fed's Mester Wants More Progress on Inflation Before Ending Interest Rate Hikes

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said Monday that recent data has been encouraging, but that the progress is only a start. However, Mester said she's on board with smaller interest rate increases than the Fed has been implementing lately. Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester said Monday inflation will need...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cheddar News

U.S. Stocks Rise, Remain Unsteady Ahead of Thanksgiving

"By Damian J. TroiseStocks rose on Wall Street Tuesday midday but trading remained unsteady ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S.The S&P 500 rose 0.6% as of 11:37 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 258 points, or 0.8%, to 33.959 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.3%.Financial and technology companies gained ground. ground. Charles Schwab rose 2.4% and chipmaker Nvidia rose 3%.Energy stocks moved higher along with a 1.5% rise in U.S. crude oil prices. Chevron rose 2.2%.Bond yields fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, slipped to 3.77% from 3.84% late Monday.Markets in...
NBC Los Angeles

Bitcoin Bounces Slightly After Hitting 2-Year Low as Traders Try to Gauge FTX Contagion

Bitcoin on Tuesday hit a two-year low as the cryptocurrency market takes a bruising following the collapse of major exchange FTX. The cryptocurrency market has lost more than $1.4 trillion in value this year as the industry has been plagued with problems from failed projects to a liquidity crunch, exacerbated by the fall of FTX.
NBC Los Angeles

Why Solar Electric Vehicles Might Be the Next Generation of EVs

The world's first commercial solar electric vehicles are hitting the U.S. and European markets in the next few years. German company Sono Motors, Southern California-based Aptera Motors, and Dutch company Lightyear are all producing electric vehicles with integrated solar panels, which can harness the sun's power to provide around 15-45 additional miles on a clear day.
NBC Los Angeles

Zoom Shares Drop on Light Forecast as Company Faces ‘Heightened Deal Scrutiny'

Zoom made a slight downward revision to its revenue guidance, and investors responded by pushing the stock lower. Earnings topped estimates in the quarter, while revenue met expectations. Zoom is seeing "heightened deal scrutiny for new business," CEO Eric Yuan said on its earnings call. Zoom shares slumped more than...
NBC Los Angeles

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. There are still two more trading days until Thanksgiving, but things are already slowing down on Wall Street. Stocks slid during a low-volume session Monday as investors weighed new Covid developments out of China, remarks from a Fed official (see below), and Disney's sudden CEO change. Tuesday brings a little more action, although it probably won't be enough to goose the pre-Turkey Day malaise. Best Buy, Nordstrom, Dick's, Dollar Tree and HP are all slated to report earnings, while more Fed speakers are on tap, as well. Read live market updates here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy