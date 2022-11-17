Read full article on original website
If Rail Strike Begins, ‘I Think Every Union' Will Honor Picket Line, Says BLET President
BLET, one of the largest rail unions, voted to ratify the labor deal, but members will not cross the picket line of BRS, the Signalmen's Union, which can strike as of Dec. 5. "Our members will certainly honor the picket line of BRS," said BLET president Dennis Pierce in an interview with CNBC. "I think every union will."
Fed's Mester Wants More Progress on Inflation Before Ending Interest Rate Hikes
Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said Monday that recent data has been encouraging, but that the progress is only a start. However, Mester said she's on board with smaller interest rate increases than the Fed has been implementing lately. Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester said Monday inflation will need...
U.S. Stocks Rise, Remain Unsteady Ahead of Thanksgiving
"By Damian J. TroiseStocks rose on Wall Street Tuesday midday but trading remained unsteady ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S.The S&P 500 rose 0.6% as of 11:37 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 258 points, or 0.8%, to 33.959 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.3%.Financial and technology companies gained ground. ground. Charles Schwab rose 2.4% and chipmaker Nvidia rose 3%.Energy stocks moved higher along with a 1.5% rise in U.S. crude oil prices. Chevron rose 2.2%.Bond yields fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, slipped to 3.77% from 3.84% late Monday.Markets in...
Homebuyers canceled a record 60,000 purchase contracts last month because they're waiting for mortgage rates and home prices to fall
Redfin economist Chen Zhao said many homebuyers were alarmed by the biggest mortgage rate hike in more than 40 years.
This Map Shows Where Americans Have the Highest — and Lowest — Credit Scores
Credit scores are at an all-time high, but where you live could impact your financial standing. Here’s the average credit score in every state, according to WalletHub. Minnesota residents have the highest average credit score overall, well above even wealthier states, such as California and New Jersey. Where you...
For Retirement-System Changes Proposed in Congress Via ‘Secure 2.0,' December Is Do-Or-Die Time
Secure 2.0, as it's called, is intended to build on the changes to the U.S. retirement system that were ushered in by the 2019 Secure Act. If no action is taken before Congress adjourns in mid- to late December, the legislative process would need to start over in the next Congress.
Bitcoin Bounces Slightly After Hitting 2-Year Low as Traders Try to Gauge FTX Contagion
Bitcoin on Tuesday hit a two-year low as the cryptocurrency market takes a bruising following the collapse of major exchange FTX. The cryptocurrency market has lost more than $1.4 trillion in value this year as the industry has been plagued with problems from failed projects to a liquidity crunch, exacerbated by the fall of FTX.
Why Solar Electric Vehicles Might Be the Next Generation of EVs
The world's first commercial solar electric vehicles are hitting the U.S. and European markets in the next few years. German company Sono Motors, Southern California-based Aptera Motors, and Dutch company Lightyear are all producing electric vehicles with integrated solar panels, which can harness the sun's power to provide around 15-45 additional miles on a clear day.
Coinbase Shares Tumble as Bitcoin Slide Continues, Investors Fear Contagion From FTX Collapse
Coinbase has lost over a quarter of its value in the past four trading sessions as investors fear more fallout from FTX's collapse. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said his company does not have "any material exposure to FTX," but he has "sympathy for everyone involved." Mizuho analysts wrote in a...
Zoom Shares Drop on Light Forecast as Company Faces ‘Heightened Deal Scrutiny'
Zoom made a slight downward revision to its revenue guidance, and investors responded by pushing the stock lower. Earnings topped estimates in the quarter, while revenue met expectations. Zoom is seeing "heightened deal scrutiny for new business," CEO Eric Yuan said on its earnings call. Zoom shares slumped more than...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. There are still two more trading days until Thanksgiving, but things are already slowing down on Wall Street. Stocks slid during a low-volume session Monday as investors weighed new Covid developments out of China, remarks from a Fed official (see below), and Disney's sudden CEO change. Tuesday brings a little more action, although it probably won't be enough to goose the pre-Turkey Day malaise. Best Buy, Nordstrom, Dick's, Dollar Tree and HP are all slated to report earnings, while more Fed speakers are on tap, as well. Read live market updates here.
