Read full article on original website
Related
toofab.com
'Supernatural' Star Nicki Aycox Dead At 47
"She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her." Nicki Aycox, known for her role as Meg Masters on "Supernatural," has passed away at age 47. Aycox's sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, announced the news on Facebook last Thursday. Her tribute included photos of Aycox throughout her life and relationship with husband Matt Raab.
Letitia Wright Called Out A Journalist For Comparing Her Anti-Vaccine Controversy To Will Smith And Brad Pitt
"This is vile behavior. At this point, a personal vendetta towards me. I've done nothing wrong but respectfully refused to do interviews with this publication."
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ production went through great heights with camera tech, soars $1B, cinematographer says
A "Top Gun: Maverick" cinematographer got candid about the complex behind-the-scenes production of the film starring Tom Cruise amid it becoming the fifth highest-grossing movie of all time at the domestic box office.
‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Episode 2, ‘Four Geniuses,’ Shows Just How Much Steve Banerjee Buys into the American Dream
'Welcome to Chippendales' Episode 2 slows the pace a bit but is every bit as riveting as the premiere. Here's our recap of everything that happens in the second episode.
toofab.com
Bob Iger Returns as Disney CEO Just 2 Years After Leaving, Chapek Out
Just 2 years ago, he stepped down. Already, he’s back and ready to make a change. The former CEO -- who stepped down just two years ago -- is returning to replace his successor Bob Chapek, Disney announced Sunday night. Chapek had a challenging two years at Disney navigating...
toofab.com
Jennifer Lopez Says Ben Affleck 'Makes Me Happiest' In Loved Up Instagram Post
The two take their PDA to social media. Jennifer Lopez is getting loud about her love for Ben Affleck. Over the weekend, the singer/actress shared a video of her and her husband to social media -- with audio featuring the P!nk song "Try," while a child's voice says, "Guys I did it! I found the person that makes me happiest!"
toofab.com
North West Recruits Lizzo for Epic TikTok Video
Kim Kardashian's daughter was definitely feeling special during Lizzo's tour. North West is no stranger to posting videos to the TikTok account she shares with mom Kim Kardashian -- but over the weekend, she enlisted the services of another A-lister for her latest clip. On Saturday, Kim treated her daughter...
Comments / 0