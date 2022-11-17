Read full article on original website
Daredevil: Born Again Rumored to Debut Fan-Favorite Avengers Character
Writing is well underway for Daredevil: Born Again and if recent reports are any indication, another beloved Marvel character could be making their live-action debut in the series. Known for his grounded, gritty stories, Daredevil is a character that quickly drew fans in with a TV-MA series on Netflix beginning in 2014. While it has yet to be seen if Marvel Studios will replicate that style and tone in Born Again, a popular rumor gaining steam online suggests White Tiger will finally make her live-action debut.
Dragon Ball Super Announces Manga's Next Arc
Dragon Ball Super's extended hiatus will soon be coming to an end, and the manga has announced the major next arc it will be taking on to help celebrate! When the Granolah the Survivor arc came to an end earlier this Summer, the manga took an extended hiatus in order to properly prepare for the next arc of the series. Fans have been heavily theorizing about what could potentially be coming next for the series in the months since, and now we finally got our first clue with the reveal of the next major arc of the series as the manga gets ready to return with new chapters.
Ryan Reynolds Brings Walking Dead Characters Back for New Maximum Effort Commercial
Maximum Effort isn't just a catchphrase spoken by Deadpool. It's also the name of Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds' production company, as well as a mantra by which the company operates. That mantra was on full display on Sunday night during the new commercial effort from the company. Reynolds' Maximum Effort did the absolute most for a set of short commercials that aired during The Walking Dead series finale, going as far as to bring back fallen characters from the series in their undead forms to advertise various products.
Gary Oldman, Star of Harry Potter and Dark Knight Series, Reveals He's Retiring From Acting
Gary Oldman is ready for some rest and relaxation. The Dark Knight alumnus says he's fine with retiring after his latest project runs its course, citing interests outside of the industry he'd like to dedicate his time to. Oldman currently stars in AppleTV+'s Slow Horses, a spy thriller that will soon debut its second season. Based on a series of novels by Mick Herron, Slow Horses has already been renewed for third and fourth seasons at the streamer, though it's unclear if Oldman will still be involved at that point.
Fan-Favorite Netflix Horror Series Returns to Streaming After Surprise Removal
One of Netflix's earliest originals, Hemlock Grove, was removed from the streaming platform entirely last month, with Deadline confirming today that FilmRise has struck a deal to bring the project back to their streaming platforms. The removal came as a major surprise to audiences, given that it marked one of Netflix's first forays into original genre storytelling nearly a decade ago, and because subscribers have often assumed Netflix originals would stay on the service indefinitely. The FilmRise deal also included securing rights for the TV series Hannibal, which came from Bryan Fuller and reimagined the deadly legacy of Hannibal Lecter.
The Walking Dead Finale Cameo Is a Callback to Daryl's First Episode
Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale. "Son of a bitch," says Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) in his first words on The Walking Dead, swearing the "filthy, disease-bearing, motherless, poxy bastard" gnawing on a deer he'd killed in the Season 1 episode "Tell It to the Frogs." Playing that Filthy, Disease-Bearing, Motherless, Poxy Bastard Walker was special FX makeup designer Greg Nicotero, executive producer and director of Sunday's series finale. Titled "Rest in Peace," the final moments of the episode featured Daryl's last line of the series: a tender "I love you" said to best friend Carol (Melissa McBride).
‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Episode 2, ‘Four Geniuses,’ Shows Just How Much Steve Banerjee Buys into the American Dream
'Welcome to Chippendales' Episode 2 slows the pace a bit but is every bit as riveting as the premiere. Here's our recap of everything that happens in the second episode.
Dragon Ball Super Debuts New Looks for Goten and Trunks
Dragon Ball Super has revealed some suprising new looks for Goten and Trunks, which will soon be making their debut in the Dragon Ball Super manga! As you can see below, Goten and Trunks are seen sporting identical superhero-style costumes – red capes and all. Trunks is facing forward, and on his belt we see the number "1" displayed, hinting that Goten (whose front is hidden) may have a "2" on his own belt.
Popeye Announces First Manga With Special First Look (Exclusive)
You might think the world knows all there is to Popeye the Sailor Man, but that could not be further from the truth. Soon, publisher King Features Syndicate plans to prove that truth to fans with help from a special comic. After all, Eye Lie Popeye plans to bring the infamous sailor into the world of manga, and the exciting tale will pay homage to some of shonen's best series.
Dragon Ball Super Shares First Look at New Arc
Dragon Ball Super is gearing up to finally end its hiatus and come back with new chapters, and to celebrate the series has shared the first look at what fans can expect from the next big arc! When Chapter 87 of the manga ended the Granolah the Survivor arc earlier this Summer, fans were excited about all of the potential places the story could go next. Unfortunately, there was an unexpected wait as the manga went on an extended hiatus to get properly prepared for the next new arc. Thankfully, the wait is over as the next arc of the series is almost here at last.
New Blade Writer Breaks Silence on Joining Film
Work on Marvel's Blade reboot will soon restart now the studio has found new filmmakers to make the picture. Monday afternoon, it was revealed Lovecraft Country helmer Yann Demange will direct Mahershala Ali and company from a script by Mike Starrbury. The latter has broken his silence on the matter, taking to Twitter to celebrate the occasion.
Star Trek: Day of Blood Crossover Announced
The Star Trek universe is heading toward the Day of Blood. IDW Publishing revealed the upcoming Star Trek comic book crossover -- the first of its kind -- via the solicitation for its FCBD 2023 Star Trek release, due out on the annual comic book celebration in 2023. The cover of the issue, created by Malachi Ward, shows a Starfleet combadge with blood streaming over it in front of a yellow and black background, possibly the uniform of a support services officer (engineering, security, etcetera). It appears to be a bold homage to Dave Gibbons' iconic cover of Watchmen #1, which depicted a blood-spattered yellow-and-black smiley face.
Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms Adds Warduke as Next Champion (Exclusive)
The iconic 1980s Dungeons & Dragons character Warduke will be the next champion added to Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms. ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal that the popular idle game will add Warduke on November 30th as its latest champion, with players able to collect the fearsome mercenary and add him to their formations as they make their way through waves of enemies. Warduke is described as a Tanking/DPS Champion who increases his damage output with every swing of his flametongue sword. Warduke's unique origin as an action figure is also implemented into the game, with a special Action Figure skin that comes with its own unique movements (which are described more below.)
How Warner Bros. Messed Up Their Deal With Aquaman and The Conjuring Director James Wan
Things have not been going great for Warner Bros. Discovery in recent months. In April, Discovery bought up Warner Bros. from AT&T, a purchase that left the resulting company tens of billions of dollars in debt. Since then, executives have gone on a cost-cutting spree that has hurt their relationship with Hollywood creatives as well as the audience, who have felt disappointed and betrayed by the radical moves the company has made. In order to save $3 billion toward its debt, Warners has lost about $20 billion in market value as the stock dropped like a rock.
Fan-Favorite Netflix Series Not Leaving Streamer After Last-Minute Deal
In October, Netflix announced that its very first original series, Lilyhammer, would be leaving the streaming platform in December when it's 10-year license deal to stream the series in the U.S. expired. Now, the fan-favorite series looks like it will be staying put. According to IndieWire, Netflix has closed a last-minute deal to keep Lilyhammer on the streaming platform with all 24 episodes remaining available to subscribers.
New Ant-Man-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Empire Image Features Kang the Conqueror
Ant-Man and Kang the Conqueror are face-to-face in Empire Magazine's exclusive image from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The third movie in Marvel's Ant-Man franchise kicks off Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and introduces the big villain of the Multiverse Saga: Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror. Fans first met a Kang variant in the Disney+ series Loki, as Majors played the man at the end of time, He Who Remains. Kang is set up to be a major villain, which is different than the antagonists Ant-Man has fought in his previous two films.
Top Gun: Maverick Release Date on Paramount+ Announced
Top Gun: Maverick was the breakout hit movie of 2022, and fans will soon get the opportunity to stream it from the comfort of their homes on Paramount+. After more than 20 years, Tom Cruise returned to the role of Pete "Maverick" Mitchell for Top Gun: Maverick. The original Top Gun was one of Tom Cruise's early successes in Hollywood, showing he could headline an action-packed popcorn flick. Even with theaters still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, Top Gun: Maverick was a juggernaut at the box office, even besting Spider-Man: No Way Home during the Labor Day weekend. Paramount+ will soon add Top Gun: Maverick to its catalog of subscribers.
Marvel Champions Announces Final X-Men Hero Pack
Fantasy Flight Games has announced one more X-Men Hero Pack for its Marvel Champions card game. Rogue will join the ranks of the popular collaborative card game in February 2023, with a unique powerset built around borrowing the abilities of those she touches. Rogue can attach her Touched upgrade to either friends, foes, or even other players' heroes, gaining different abilities based on the type of character she's attached it to. In addition, Rogue gains the traits of the character she has Touched, which adds further benefits to various cards that Rogue plays. Notably, Rogue can also borrow event cards from other players' discard piles, granting her the ability to use their powers in various ways.
Star Wars Previews New Yoda Series
When it comes to the wide world of Star Wars, there's plenty of content to look forward to. Not only are they dropping exciting new shows on Disney+, but there are also a lot of cool comics being released. StarWars.com just previewed an upcoming series that follows one of the most iconic characters in the franchise: Yoda. First introduced in The Empire Strikes Back, Yoda has become a staple for fans, and now he's "going solo."
Ghost Rider Rides a SHIELD Helicarrier In Marvel's New Avengers Preview
Jason Aaron's years-long run on Avengers will soon come to an end, and the writer is pulling out all the stops for his finale. In Marvel's latest preview for Avengers Forever #11, the writer has Robbie Reyes possess an interdimensional SHIELD Helicarrier, in one of the Spirit of Vengeance's most tremendous feats yet.
