If you have kids, there's a good chance that you have heard of Elf on the Shelf. The idea is that the elf will encourage good behavior by watching kids' actions during the day. The elf will then return to the North Pole each night to report to Santa whether a child was naughty or nice. Although fun, some parents may not like the idea of a spying elf or of gifts being conditional on good behavior. For those looking for alternatives to the elf, Mary on the Mantel may seem a little more appealing. But what is Mary on the Mantel? We'll explain what Mary on the Mantel is and how it still encourages good behavior by focusing on kindness and giving back.
