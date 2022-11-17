(KDLM) – The Minnesota DNR is once again offering free entrance to state parks on Black Friday, waiving entrance fees to all 75 state parks and recreation areas. This “Free Park Day” is one of four days each year on which the DNR waives the vehicle permit required to enter state parks and recreation areas. The goal of Free Park Days is to encourage Minnesotans to get outdoors and enjoy the health and wellness benefits of spending time in nature.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO