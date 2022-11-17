Read full article on original website
Lyon College Gospel Choir sets ‘Lift the Savior Up’ fall concert tomorrow
The Lyon College Gospel Choir will present its fall concert, “Lift the Savior Up,” on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 4 p.m. in the Sloan Auditorium of Brown Chapel on the Lyon College campus, 2300 Highland Rd., Batesville. The free concert is open to the public. The Lyon College...
Obituary: W.N. Carlton
W.N. Carlton was born in Cowlake, Arkansas, on May 14, 1937, to Woodrow Wilson Carlton and Easter Lily (Barker) Carlton, and departed this life on November 18, 2022, at his home in Beedeville, Arkansas, at the age of 85 surrounded by his wife, Terry, and daughter, Pam. A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Beedeville Church of Christ in Beedeville, Arkansas. Visitation will be Monday, November 21, 2022, from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Jackson’s Funeral Home in Newport, Arkansas.
Obituary: Billy Jack Shirley
Billy Jack Shirley of Newport, Arkansas, departed this life on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the age of 67. He was born July 30, 1955, in Newport, the son of Billy Ray and Moblee (Stapleton) Shirley. Mr. Shirley was a 1973 graduate of Newport High School and attended Harding University....
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Little Rock sees coldest morning since March
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – While the first two weeks of November featured well above average, and even record-breaking temperatures, conditions have started to cool down in a hurry. For the last five days temperatures have been around 10°+ below average, and Thursday morning lows were the coldest so far....
Obituary: Gwendolyn L. Thompson
Gwendolyn L. Thompson, 75, of Southside, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022. She was born October 4, 1947, in Batesville, Arkansas to Edgar Corter and Bevie (Brewer) Corter. Gwendolyn was a member of the First Assembly of God. She worked at White Rodgers for many years but her passion later...
Thousands of meals collected in Northeast Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The numbers are in for this year’s Fill the Food Bank. Through various efforts, all of Northeast Arkansas managed to raise enough money and food for 321,574 meals. The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas’ goal for the event was 350,000 meals. Thanks to...
Disaffiliation from First United Methodist Church in Jonesboro is denied
Little Rock, Arkansas – The disaffiliation agreement for the First United Methodist Church Jonesboro has been approved. The church voted to disaffiliate after church leadership turned down some members’ plea for more time in July, although this action needed to be approved by the annual conference by a simple majority.
Pioneers end season with playoff loss to Pulaski Robinson Senators
The Batesville Pioneers saw their season come to an end in the quarterfinals of the 5A playoffs as they fell to the Pulaski Robinson Senators by a final score of 42-7. Robinson broke the game open in the second quarter after both teams failed to score in the opening quarter. The Senators led 21-0 at halftime and would score three times in the second half to take a 42-0 lead.
Man succumbs to crash injuries
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man hurt in a crash earlier this month has died of his injuries. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 5:33 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, on Highway 56 in Izard County. Mihailo Albertson, 72, of Calico Rock was eastbound when his 2014 Chevy...
Employee dies at Peco Foods in Pocahontas
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - An employee died Monday morning in an accident at Peco Foods in Pocahontas. In a statement, Peco Foods said the death happened in the Pocahontas truck shop. The company didn’t release the name of the victim. Here’s the full statement released to Region 8 News....
Northeast Arkansas law enforcement officers earn their badges
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) – More than three dozen new law enforcement officers are officially certified to protect and serve. On Friday, Nov. 18, 47 men and women graduated from the Black River Technical College Police Academy. They began their training in August. The officers and deputies will serve across...
Three people dead after Saturday crash
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Three people are dead after a Saturday evening crash. According to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police the crash happened at 7:15 pm on U.S. 67 near Lawrence Road 410. Teresa Hart and Ronnie Hart of Walnut Ridge were going southbound on U.S. 67...
Three staff members hurt when man gains access to Westside High School
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Three Westside High School staff members were hurt during an “incident” inside the school on Friday. According to Superintendent Scott Gauntt, a man was able to gain access to the high school on Nov. 18 through a student door and make his way inside.
Three people die in two-vehicle accident in Lawrence County
Three people were killed in a highway accident last night in Lawrence County. According to the Arkansas State Police Fatality Report, a 2002 Hyundai was traveling north on U.S. Highway 67 when it apparently crossed the center turning lane and struck the front portion of a 2013 Nissan traveling south on Highway 67.
$11 million in convenience store sales top recent property deals
KG Jonesboro 1393 LLC made the most significant residential and commercial property transfer in Craighead County, from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, according to the Craighead County Assessor’s Office. The company spent $7.77 million to buy a convenience store on Johnson Ave. The deal was completed Sept. 19. SBS...
Hunting trip leads to felony arrest of Stone County man
A Stone County man has been arrested during a hunting trip for possessing firearms with prior felony convictions. According to the probable cause affidavit, an Arkansas Game and Fish officer was patrolling along Pouge Springs Road and came upon an individual walking along the side of the road. The officer made contact and identified them as 54-year-old Dewayne Orvil Knight, who was wearing hunting clothes. Knight was asked by law enforcement if he was hunting and stated he was taking a walk to use the bathroom.
Police investigate officer-involved crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police are currently at the scene of a crash that involved a fellow officer. According to dispatch, the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. at the intersection of East Nettleton Avenue and Rains Street. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, including a Jonesboro...
