The Batesville Pioneers saw their season come to an end in the quarterfinals of the 5A playoffs as they fell to the Pulaski Robinson Senators by a final score of 42-7. Robinson broke the game open in the second quarter after both teams failed to score in the opening quarter. The Senators led 21-0 at halftime and would score three times in the second half to take a 42-0 lead.

BATESVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO