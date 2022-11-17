HUDSON – Town Meeting members have voted to pass over two articles that call for the establishment of a stormwater management program. Article 19 asked the town to accept the provisions of a law in order to establish a “Stormwater Enterprise Fund,” which would account for the revenues and expenditures of stormwater operations in Hudson. Article 20 called for the amendment of the town’s General Bylaws to add a “Stormwater Utility Section,” which would be enforced by the Select Board.

14 HOURS AGO