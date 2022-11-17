Read full article on original website
Cub Scouts staging holiday wreath sale
WESTBOROUGH — Westborough Scouts will once again be selling fresh wreaths for the holidays. Cub Scouts from Westborough’s Pack 100 will be ringing doorbells for door-to-door sales of the wreaths now through Dec. 4. Buying your holiday wreath from the Scouts will support the pack’s activities throughout the year.
Hudson Town Meeting approves body-worn cameras, less lethal devices for police
HUDSON – Two articles that called for the implementation of body-worn cameras and less lethal devices for the Hudson Police Department were approved during Town Meeting. Article 7 asked Town Meeting members to authorize the Select Board to enter into a multi-year lease purchase finance agreement to acquire and implement the cameras and less-lethal devices for the police department.
Funding for consulting services to redevelop Hudson Portuguese Club rejected
HUDSON – Town Meeting voters have rejected an article that asks for funding for environmental consulting services to redevelop the Hudson Portuguese Club into municipal and school office space. This article ultimately failed with a standing vote of 155 “yay” and 191 “nay.”. The article before...
Marlborough police remind of overnight parking ban
MARLBOROUGH – Marlborough’s overnight parking ban is on the horizon. The Marlborough Police Department is reminding residents that the ban goes into effect on Dec. 1 and will be in place through March 15. This means that on-street parking will be prohibited between 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. every night.
Westborough Behavioral Healthcare offers mental health treatment programs
WESTBOROUGH – Westborough Behavioral Healthcare Hospital has mental health treatment programs that are designed to address mental health needs of diverse populations. The hospital is located at 300 Friberg Parkway. The youth inpatient program for patients between six and 12, and their specialized needs inpatient program for ages six...
Celebrate the holidays with Westborough’s Winter Stroll, tree lighting
WESTBOROUGH – Celebrate the arrival of the holiday season with the annual Winter Stroll on Sunday, Nov. 27 from 2 to 5 p.m. More than 45 local businesses and organizations will offer refreshments, activities and discounts. Shuttle buses, sponsored by Westborough Recreation, will bring guests to four “Snowflake Stops” all over town. The shuttles will begin around 2 p.m. and end around 4:15 p.m.
Marlborough Rotarians mark the 40th annual Turkey Shoot
MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough Rotary Club is celebrating milestones. In its 100th year, the nonprofit organization marked its 40th annual Turkey Shoot on Nov. 19 in the cafeteria at Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School. When COVID-19 hit in 2020, the popular fundraiser took place virtually. “Though we hope...
Turkey Trotters hit the road in Westborough
WESTBOROUGH – Nearly 1,000 runners, young and old, took advantage of a perfect fall morning to participate in the ninth annual Turkey Trot on Nov. 19. Nearly 900 runners took part in the 5K, which started and finished at Westborough High School (WHS). Another 100 children joined in the Fun Run on the high school track after the 5K.
Jessica LaPierre, 34, of Shrewsbury
– Jessica Ann (Daniels) LaPierre, 34, of Shrewsbury passed away on November 14, 2022, at St. Vincent’s Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She leaves her husband Robert LaPierre and 3 children, Landen, Ava and Aurora. Also, her mother June Daniels, father David Daniels and brother Sean Daniels. She also leaves her grandparents Al and Dot Rodio, aunts, uncles, cousins, stepchildren and many friends. She was a graduate of Bay Path H.S and obtained her bachelor’s degree from Becker College.
Steven P. Ryan, 67, of North Grafton
– Steven P. Ryan, 67, a long-time resident of North Grafton, MA, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, November 15, 2022 after a long illness. Born on January 20, 1955 in Worcester, MA, he was the son of Robert and Doris Ryan and the grandson of Steven and Pauline Ciborowski, all who predeceased him.
Physik Instrumente awaits City Council TIF agreement
MARLBOROUGH – Physik Instrumente is poised to move from Auburn to Marlborough, pending an approval of the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) agreement by the City Council. During its Nov. 21 meeting, the council voted to move the request to the Finance Committee. Should the TIF be approved, Physik Instrumente,...
Symptoms of depression on the rise among Westborough High School students
WESTBOROUGH – The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to be felt among local adolescents. During the School Committee meeting on Nov. 9, Director of Wellness Roger Anderson and SEL and Clinical Coordinator Kim Tynan presented the results of the 2021 MetroWest Adolescent Health Survey. As in previous surveys,...
Assabet girls volleyball raises $4,100 in ‘Dig Pink for Cancer’ night
MARLBOROUGH – The Assabet Valley Regional Vocational Technical School’s girls volleyball teams raised a record $4,100 for breast cancer research during its annual “Dig Pink for Cancer” night. Each season the Assabet teams raise money on the night of their home games against Bay Path Regional...
Mary Ellen Lacina, 67, formerly of Marlborough
Clinton – Mary Ellen Lacina, 67, of Clinton, passed away peacefully at UMass Memorial Hospital–Clinton after a courageous battle with cancer. Born and raised in Locust Point, Bronx, New York, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Dolores Lacina (White) and stepdaughter of Charles White. Mary...
Town Meeting members vote to pass over stormwater management program
HUDSON – Town Meeting members have voted to pass over two articles that call for the establishment of a stormwater management program. Article 19 asked the town to accept the provisions of a law in order to establish a “Stormwater Enterprise Fund,” which would account for the revenues and expenditures of stormwater operations in Hudson. Article 20 called for the amendment of the town’s General Bylaws to add a “Stormwater Utility Section,” which would be enforced by the Select Board.
Rimkus: Couple celebrates 50th wedding anniversary, resident turns 80
HUDSON – Hudson residents Bill and Nina (Uranic) Smith recently marked their 50th wedding anniversary. They celebrated the weekend of Sept. 9 with a trip to Wells, Maine, and on Sept. 17 they were surprised with a family party at the Braintree home of their daughter, Cathy Smith, co-hosted by their son, Matt Smith of Worcester. Seventeen people were in attendance including friends and relatives from New York and Vermont.
Algonquin girls soccer team falls to Hingham in finals
NORTHBOROUGH – The fourth-seeded Algonquin Regional High School girls soccer team fell to second-seeded Hingham by a score of 1-0 in the MIAA Division 1 finals that were played at Walpole High School on Nov. 19. The game’s lone goal was a first half shot by Hingham senior Sophie...
Westborough Rangers win the MIAA Division II Championships
WESTBOROUGH – A sea of fans dressed in white and maroon flooded the court after the final whistle blew. The Westborough High School volleyball team are state champions after they beat King Philip in the MIAA Division II finals 3-0. “Surreal. Simply surreal,” said Captain and senior Caroline Brosnihan....
Grafton Gators head to state championships
GRAFTON – The Grafton High School varsity football team is heading to Gillette Stadium to vie for the MIAA Division IV state title. The Gators defeated Foxborough 21-12 on Nov. 19 in the final four matchup. Now, Grafton will play against Duxbury, though the date and time of the game have yet to be released.
