Share of older workers increasing: Bill in Congress puts focus on 55-and-up workforce
The share of workers ages 55 and older has more than doubled since 1995, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which tells us that of the 9 million jobs expected to be added to the economy by 2030, more than half, 4.7 million, will be filled by workers over the age of 55.
Governor Tim Walz looking for cabinet members applications
As Governor Tim Walz looks to fill his cabinet for his second term, he is asking the public for applications to join as a commissioner. What do you need to be considered for a role?
The midterm election: A rude awakening for the Republican Party
The final results of the 2022 midterm election demonstrated several critical revelations. First, the majority of the American public still believes strongly that our democracy remains the bedrock of our political system and strongly repudiated political violence. Second, whether running for re-election or for a new position, the vast majority...
Financial burden: 43% of young adults in Virginia are pessimistic about college
College is a burden according to nearly half of young adults in Virginia. A survey by CodeWizardsHQ also determined that only 1/3 of young adults think they will achieve the same levels of financial security as their parents in their lifetimes. College students face the burden of up to $200,000...
