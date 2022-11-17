Read full article on original website
Brockhampton Look Inward as They Say Goodbye on ‘The Family’
From the Beatles to Odd Future, when a beloved, successful, and ceiling-shattering group parts ways, it always feels bittersweet. Since arriving in the early 2010s, Texas-bred alternative hip-hop crew Brockhampton have been one of rap’s most artistically and socially progressive groups. But considering their record-label woes, the 2018 sexual-assault allegations against founder Ameer Vann (who subsequently left the group), and the unruly creative climate of a relentlessly evolving, 13-member musical collective, the group’s breakup isn’t a shock. Still, on their final album, The Family, they’re going down swinging in the most refreshingly honest way possible, and they’re having a great time doing it.
Taylor Swift Houston concert ticket sale canceled due to 'unprecedented' demand
Ticketmaster is throwing in the towel on its 'Eras Tour' general sale citing low inventory and ridiculous demand.
Genre-Bending Is the Secret Behind "La Bachata" Star Manuel Turizo's Success
It used to be that recording artists had to be known for a specific genre to get signed to a label. But in recent years, more and more music artists have been experimenting with different genres — from The Weekend's bachata track with Rosalía to iconic pop singer Thalia's new urbano sounds.
2023 Grammy nominations: All the snubs and surprises
Mary J. Blige's 6 nominations are a pleasant surprise; Nicki Minaj's zero won't sit well with the Barbz.
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Black Sabbath
Black Sabbath. Ozzy Osbourne. Tony Iommi. Bill Ward. Geezer Butler. These names are historic. And they are heavy. Just like the music the aforementioned entities create. But what’s in a name? By any other, the band would sound as powerful, right? Right?!. Maybe. Maybe not, in this case. Let’s...
Grammy nominations 2023: See the full list
The lengthy list of nominees for the 2023 Grammys have officially been unveiled. On Tuesday (15 November), the Recording Academy announced the artists who have been nominated in each category, with Adele and Beyoncé battling it out for the top award, Album of the Year.Winners will be announced on 5 February 2023 during the ceremony, which will broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. US audiences can tune in on CBS and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.You can see the full list of nominations below...Album of the Year30 – Adele Voyage – ABBAUn Verano Sin Tee –...
Latin Grammy Awards 2022: See the complete list of winners
LAS VEGAS — Bad Bunny, Jorge Drexler and Rosalía were among the big winners Thursday at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas. Record of the year: “Tocarte,” Jorge Drexler and C. Tangana. Album of the year: “Motomami (Digital Album),” Rosalía. Song...
How Jimi Hendrix’s Brother Helped Him Practice the Guitar By Shocking Himself With Electricity
Jimi Hendrix and his brother Leon Hendrix took up playing guitar at an early age. When they were young, Leon would practice with Jimi as he would shock himself to make the music happen.
Bruce Springsteen recalls playing guitar for Clarence Clemons in hospital as he died
Bruce Springsteen has opened up about the final moments of longtime E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons’ life in a new interview. Speaking with Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show, Springsteen – on the show to promote his forthcoming covers album ‘Only The Strong Survive’ – recalled visiting Clemons in the hospital following the saxophonist suffering from a stroke. Despite two brain surgeries, Clemons’ medical issues proved to be too severe and he passed away on June 11, 2011 at the age of 69.
The 50 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2022
Wow! What a year it's been for new music, and we're here to reflect upon the 50 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2022!. It's amazing to look at the amount of major acts putting out new records this year. There was so much that happened to Megadeth since their last album won a Grammy, leading to plenty of buzz and speculation about the music. Slipknot had us on high alert after dropping a new song in 2021. And Ozzy Osbourne gave us one of the more star-studded albums in metal history featuring a wealth of can't-miss collaborations.
Toto: "Keith Emerson was the man!": the unlikely influence behind Africa
Toto’s David Paich reveals how Emerson Lake & Palmer helped forge his band's sound
Karol G Brings Her Energetic Live Show to the Latin Grammys Stage
Karol G brought all her big hits of the year the 2022 Latin Grammys stage. The Colombian superstar performed her latest bangers, including “Cairo,” “Provenza,” and “Gatúbela,” letting the audience at the award show see the electric energy she’s brought to her recent tour. Karol G opened her performance bathed in red light while performing “Gatúbela.” She writhed onstage with her dancers, capturing the vibe of the song’s sultry music video. She then danced through the audience while performing her euphoric anthem “Provenza.” For the grand finale, she transformed the stage into an Egyptian-themed set while performing “Cairo.” She...
The 20 Best New Songs From Greatest Hits Albums
Consider the compilation album: Their primary purpose, of course, is to collect an artist's most critically and commercially successful songs from years gone by. In this way, they simultaneously offer a chance for loyal fans to revisit their favorites and invite new listeners to get a taste of the best.
Jack White shares ‘Seven Nation Army’ live video from rooftop Soho gig and announces live album
Jack White has announced a new live album of his 2021 Soho rooftop performance in London – watch a clip of ‘Seven Nation Army’ from the gig below. Last September, White played a surprise set on the London rooftop of Damien Hirst to celebrate the grand opening of his new Third Man Records store down the road.
Honey Dijon: Black Girl Magic review – eclectic dancefloor delights
Witnessing the Chicago DJ Honey Dijon behind the decks can be as close to a spiritual experience as you can get on the dancefloor. Trading in the four-to-the-floor kick drum that provides the aortic pulse to house music, Dijon’s mid-tempo sets conduct her crowds perfectly from tantalising buildups to scattered breakdowns and communal euphoria as her soaring melodies kick in. Her debut album, 2017’s Best of Both Worlds, played as a rousing microcosm of these multihour sets, and in the years since its release, Dijon has become a sought-after producer, working this year on Beyoncé’s Renaissance.
Every song on Audioslave's debut album ranked in order of greatness
Audioslave's debut album brought the face of Soundgarden and Rage Against The Machine's engine room roaring into the 21st century. Here's our ranking of its 14 songs, from the mediocre to the magnificent
Tim Burton's 'Wednesday' is basically 'Riverdale' for goth kids
There's more 'Riverdale' than 'Addams Family' in this so-so Netflix series.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ production went through great heights with camera tech, soars $1B, cinematographer says
A "Top Gun: Maverick" cinematographer got candid about the complex behind-the-scenes production of the film starring Tom Cruise amid it becoming the fifth highest-grossing movie of all time at the domestic box office.
'Knives Out' sequel 'Glass Onion' is more of the twisty same
Daniel Craig heads to a secluded island (and Netflix) for another fun Rian Johnson whodunit.
SoulTracks Lost Gem: Valerie Simpson helped Michael Franks shine on cool ballad
I never would have put Michael Franks and Valerie Simpson together performing a duet on an album. On the surface, they appear so different. Franks, the wry, cool vocalist out of the jazz school. Simpson was co-writer of some of the great soul song while at Motown for artists like Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell before she and songwriting and life partner, husband Nicholas Ashford, became the preeminent R&B duet act of the 1970s and 80s.
