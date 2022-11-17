Read full article on original website
Obituary: W.N. Carlton
W.N. Carlton was born in Cowlake, Arkansas, on May 14, 1937, to Woodrow Wilson Carlton and Easter Lily (Barker) Carlton, and departed this life on November 18, 2022, at his home in Beedeville, Arkansas, at the age of 85 surrounded by his wife, Terry, and daughter, Pam. A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Beedeville Church of Christ in Beedeville, Arkansas. Visitation will be Monday, November 21, 2022, from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Jackson’s Funeral Home in Newport, Arkansas.
Pioneers end season with playoff loss to Pulaski Robinson Senators
The Batesville Pioneers saw their season come to an end in the quarterfinals of the 5A playoffs as they fell to the Pulaski Robinson Senators by a final score of 42-7. Robinson broke the game open in the second quarter after both teams failed to score in the opening quarter. The Senators led 21-0 at halftime and would score three times in the second half to take a 42-0 lead.
Obituary: Gwendolyn L. Thompson
Gwendolyn L. Thompson, 75, of Southside, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022. She was born October 4, 1947, in Batesville, Arkansas to Edgar Corter and Bevie (Brewer) Corter. Gwendolyn was a member of the First Assembly of God. She worked at White Rodgers for many years but her passion later...
Obituary: Billie Eugene Miller
Billie Eugene Miller, age 87, of Cave City, AR passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022, in Batesville. He was born June 15, 1935, in Checotah, OK to Grady Miller and Mittie Meadors (Miller). He was retired from Bakersfield Uniform and Towel and was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and watching old westerns.
Three people die in two-vehicle accident in Lawrence County
Three people were killed in a highway accident last night in Lawrence County. According to the Arkansas State Police Fatality Report, a 2002 Hyundai was traveling north on U.S. Highway 67 when it apparently crossed the center turning lane and struck the front portion of a 2013 Nissan traveling south on Highway 67.
Izard County man sentenced in attempted murder case
An Izard County man has been sentenced in the attempted capital murder case involving the manager of a Melbourne fast-food outlet. Matthew P. Garner (pictured below), 34, was sentenced to 20 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections after jurors found him guilty of attempted capital murder and first-degree battery, both felonies, last week in Izard County Circuit Court.
Man arrested after allegedly sending threatening texts
A Stone County man has been arrested on a first-degree felony count after allegedly sending a series of threatening text messages. According to the arrest affidavit for Toby Neil Cox, 20, Stone County sheriff’s deputies received a report of text messages allegedly sent from Cox, stating he was going to stab a juvenile and an adult relative of the juvenile.
Man wanted on drug, fleeing charges arrested after pursuit
A man wanted on charges of drug possession and fleeing has been arrested after authorities say he led them on another brief pursuit. According to the incident report, Timothy Clint Davidson, 39, of Floral, was arrested Friday after an Independence County sheriff’s deputy spotted Davidson driving a motorcycle on Camp Tahkodah Road. Knowing the bike had expired tags, Deputy Nick Ade initiated a stop, but Davidson sped up and fled. The report said Davidson had to ditch the bike and took off on foot, but was eventually arrested by Ade after a brief struggle. He was taken to the Independence County Jail on eight misdemeanors.
