Read full article on original website
Related
lcnme.com
New Hope Midcoast Holiday Sale
New Hope Midcoast is holding a holiday sale of Maine-made gifts from now through Thursday, Dec. 15 with pick up from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, or Monday, Dec. 19, at 5 Beech St., Rockland or at 18 Belvedere St., Damariscotta. Items for sale include tea...
lcnme.com
Meet The Lincoln Home’s New Culinary Director
Jamie Baribeau has joined the staff at The Lincoln Home as the Newcastle assisted living facility’s new culinary director. Baribeau’s wealth of experience, passion for utilizing locally sourced food to provide creative cuisine, and his affection for seniors, make him a great addition to The Lincoln Home team.
lcnme.com
Katherine A. (Ballard) Reay
Katherine A. (Ballard) Reay passed away at the Captain Lewis Residence on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, after a lengthy illness. She is the beloved wife of Walter W. Reay with whom she shared 45 years of marriage. Kathy was born Jan. 1, 1951, in Lincoln. She is the daughter of...
lcnme.com
Schuyler Leroy Fairfield Sr.
Schuyler Leroy Fairfield Sr., 92, long-time Wiscasset resident, passed away on Nov. 19, 2022. He was born on Sept. 10, 1930, in Skowhegan, son of George Washington Fairfield Sr. and Daisy (House) Fairfield. He graduated from Wiscasset Academy and Wagner School of Art in Boston, Mass. He married Marguerite (Bailey) Fairfield in 1960.
lcnme.com
United Way Fall Campaign Nears Fundraising Goal
United Way of Mid Coast Maine’s 2022 fall fundraising campaign was marked with many successes and tremendous volunteer and donor support, according to campaign chair Mara Pennell. Attending the organization’s finale celebration at Bowdoin College’s Moulton Union Wednesday, Nov. 9, Pennell, Bath Savings vice president of commercial lending, said...
lcnme.com
Sharon Elaine Moody
Sharon Elaine Moody, 68, of Nobleboro, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 15, 2022. She was born in Rockland on Feb. 9, 1954, the daughter of Richard and Christine Glidden of Waldoboro. Sharon graduated from Medomak Valley High School class of 1972. She also graduated from the University of Maine Gorham...
lcnme.com
Beacon Chapter #202 Hosts Annual Christmas Bazaar
Beacon Chapter #202, Order of the Eastern Star, will hold the chapter’s annual Christmas Bazaar at the Alna-Anchor Masonic Lodge, 529 Main St., Damariscotta, Saturday, Nov. 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The bazaar will feature an abundance and variety of crafts by local craftspeople, as well as...
lcnme.com
Thanksgiving Day Dinner for Those Alone
For those alone on Thanksgiving Day, a free dinner will be available at the Safe Harbor Community Chapel, 50 Mill St., in Waldoboro (the former home of the VFW Hall) on Thanksgiving Day at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24. This dinner is intended for those who find themselves alone on...
Comments / 0