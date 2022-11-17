Read full article on original website
Priscilla M. Adams, of Westborough
Westborough – Priscilla M. Adams of Westborough, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at UMass/Memorial Healthcare-University Hospital. She was the wife of Richard C. Adams. Born in Milford, she was the daughter of the late John and Martha (Thurlow) Edmunds. She was raised and educated in Hopkinton. Priscilla...
Arnold E. Ferrari, 97, of Southborough
– Arnold E. Ferrari, 97, passed away peacefully in the presence of his family on November 16, 2022. He was born in Framingham, MA, on October 14, 1925, to Arnold and Louise (Agostini) Ferrari. He graduated from Framingham High School in 1943 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving in...
Steven P. Ryan, 67, of North Grafton
– Steven P. Ryan, 67, a long-time resident of North Grafton, MA, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, November 15, 2022 after a long illness. Born on January 20, 1955 in Worcester, MA, he was the son of Robert and Doris Ryan and the grandson of Steven and Pauline Ciborowski, all who predeceased him.
Mary Ellen Lacina, 67, formerly of Marlborough
Clinton – Mary Ellen Lacina, 67, of Clinton, passed away peacefully at UMass Memorial Hospital–Clinton after a courageous battle with cancer. Born and raised in Locust Point, Bronx, New York, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Dolores Lacina (White) and stepdaughter of Charles White. Mary...
Jessica LaPierre, 34, of Shrewsbury
– Jessica Ann (Daniels) LaPierre, 34, of Shrewsbury passed away on November 14, 2022, at St. Vincent’s Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She leaves her husband Robert LaPierre and 3 children, Landen, Ava and Aurora. Also, her mother June Daniels, father David Daniels and brother Sean Daniels. She also leaves her grandparents Al and Dot Rodio, aunts, uncles, cousins, stepchildren and many friends. She was a graduate of Bay Path H.S and obtained her bachelor’s degree from Becker College.
Darlene J. Sampson, 54, of Shrewsbury
Shrewsbury – Darlene J. Sampson, 54 of Shrewsbury, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Darlene was born in Worcester where she attended high school. Darlene is survived by her daughter, Ashley Troy of Leicester; her parents Douglas W. and Joan M. (Patenaude) Sampson of...
Rimkus: Couple celebrates 50th wedding anniversary, resident turns 80
HUDSON – Hudson residents Bill and Nina (Uranic) Smith recently marked their 50th wedding anniversary. They celebrated the weekend of Sept. 9 with a trip to Wells, Maine, and on Sept. 17 they were surprised with a family party at the Braintree home of their daughter, Cathy Smith, co-hosted by their son, Matt Smith of Worcester. Seventeen people were in attendance including friends and relatives from New York and Vermont.
Antoinette Genatossio, 88, of Shrewsbury
– Antoinette “Toni” Genatossio, 88, of Shrewsbury, formerly of Worcester passed away peacefully Friday, November 18th, 2022, after a long period of health challenges. Antoinette was born in Worcester, August 19, 1934, one of thirteen children of Italian immigrants Carlo and Caroline (Pasquale) Genatossio. She graduated from Commerce High School and worked in the administration department of the former Worcester City Hospital before retiring. She lived in Worcester before moving to Shrewsbury 8 years ago.
Turkey Trotters hit the road in Westborough
WESTBOROUGH – Nearly 1,000 runners, young and old, took advantage of a perfect fall morning to participate in the ninth annual Turkey Trot on Nov. 19. Nearly 900 runners took part in the 5K, which started and finished at Westborough High School (WHS). Another 100 children joined in the Fun Run on the high school track after the 5K.
Funding for consulting services to redevelop Hudson Portuguese Club rejected
HUDSON – Town Meeting voters have rejected an article that asks for funding for environmental consulting services to redevelop the Hudson Portuguese Club into municipal and school office space. This article ultimately failed with a standing vote of 155 “yay” and 191 “nay.”. The article before...
Cub Scouts staging holiday wreath sale
WESTBOROUGH — Westborough Scouts will once again be selling fresh wreaths for the holidays. Cub Scouts from Westborough’s Pack 100 will be ringing doorbells for door-to-door sales of the wreaths now through Dec. 4. Buying your holiday wreath from the Scouts will support the pack’s activities throughout the year.
Body-worn cameras for police on Hudson Town Meeting warrant
HUDSON – Body-worn cameras and less lethal devices for the Hudson Police Department are heading to Hudson’s Town Meeting. Police Chief Richard DiPersio said the department has been “looking into the best possible equipment” for the less lethal devices and body-worn cameras. “I think it is...
Westborough Rangers win the MIAA Division II Championships
WESTBOROUGH – A sea of fans dressed in white and maroon flooded the court after the final whistle blew. The Westborough High School volleyball team are state champions after they beat King Philip in the MIAA Division II finals 3-0. “Surreal. Simply surreal,” said Captain and senior Caroline Brosnihan....
Assabet girls volleyball raises $4,100 in ‘Dig Pink for Cancer’ night
MARLBOROUGH – The Assabet Valley Regional Vocational Technical School’s girls volleyball teams raised a record $4,100 for breast cancer research during its annual “Dig Pink for Cancer” night. Each season the Assabet teams raise money on the night of their home games against Bay Path Regional...
Celebrate the holidays with Westborough’s Winter Stroll, tree lighting
WESTBOROUGH – Celebrate the arrival of the holiday season with the annual Winter Stroll on Sunday, Nov. 27 from 2 to 5 p.m. More than 45 local businesses and organizations will offer refreshments, activities and discounts. Shuttle buses, sponsored by Westborough Recreation, will bring guests to four “Snowflake Stops” all over town. The shuttles will begin around 2 p.m. and end around 4:15 p.m.
Symptoms of depression on the rise among Westborough High School students
WESTBOROUGH – The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to be felt among local adolescents. During the School Committee meeting on Nov. 9, Director of Wellness Roger Anderson and SEL and Clinical Coordinator Kim Tynan presented the results of the 2021 MetroWest Adolescent Health Survey. As in previous surveys,...
Marlborough police remind of overnight parking ban
MARLBOROUGH – Marlborough’s overnight parking ban is on the horizon. The Marlborough Police Department is reminding residents that the ban goes into effect on Dec. 1 and will be in place through March 15. This means that on-street parking will be prohibited between 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. every night.
Company announces flexible workspace in Northborough
NORTHBOROUGH – A flexible workspace is coming to Northborough. IWG, plc, which provides flexible workspace, announced three new Regus centers in Massachusetts on Nov. 15, including in Peabody, Milton and Northborough. The Northborough center will be located at 44 Bearfoot Road. “We are delighted to be working with new...
Hudson Town Meeting approves body-worn cameras, less lethal devices for police
HUDSON – Two articles that called for the implementation of body-worn cameras and less lethal devices for the Hudson Police Department were approved during Town Meeting. Article 7 asked Town Meeting members to authorize the Select Board to enter into a multi-year lease purchase finance agreement to acquire and implement the cameras and less-lethal devices for the police department.
Algonquin girls soccer team falls to Hingham in finals
NORTHBOROUGH – The fourth-seeded Algonquin Regional High School girls soccer team fell to second-seeded Hingham by a score of 1-0 in the MIAA Division 1 finals that were played at Walpole High School on Nov. 19. The game’s lone goal was a first half shot by Hingham senior Sophie...
