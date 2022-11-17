– Jessica Ann (Daniels) LaPierre, 34, of Shrewsbury passed away on November 14, 2022, at St. Vincent’s Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She leaves her husband Robert LaPierre and 3 children, Landen, Ava and Aurora. Also, her mother June Daniels, father David Daniels and brother Sean Daniels. She also leaves her grandparents Al and Dot Rodio, aunts, uncles, cousins, stepchildren and many friends. She was a graduate of Bay Path H.S and obtained her bachelor’s degree from Becker College.

SHREWSBURY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO