These Eastman alumni, students are nominated for GRAMMYs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The GRAMMY nominations for the 65th edition of the awards have been announced, and alongside the popular names in music are graduates and students of Rochester’s own Eastman School of Music.

These are the projects, nominations, and the Eastman musicians who were involved, or were nominated themselves.

“ Center Stage,” Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: Steve Gadd ’68E was nominated alongside the WDR Big Band and collaborators Eddie Gomez and Ronnie Cuber.

was nominated alongside the WDR Big Band and collaborators Eddie Gomez and Ronnie Cuber. “ Voice of Nature — The Anthropocene,” Best Classical Solo Vocal Album: Renée Fleming ’83E (MM) was nominated for her performance. She was accompanied by pianist Yannick Nézet-Séguin.

was nominated for her performance. She was accompanied by pianist Yannick Nézet-Séguin. “Contact,” Best Contemporary Classical Composition: Composer Kevin Puts ’94E, ’99E (DMA) was nominated for his composition.

was nominated for his composition. “ Perspectives,” Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: Third Coast Percussion was nominated. The group includes Sean Connors ’04E . He is also a doctoral candidate at the school.

. He is also a doctoral candidate at the school. “Intonations,” Best Contemporary Classical Composition: Derek Bermel was nominated for the composition. The performing group, The JACK Quartet, features Christopher Otto ’06E, violin, and John Pickford Richards ’02E, ’04E (MM) .

and . “What Is American,” Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble: PUBLIQuartet was nominated, and the group features Curtis Stewart ’08E , violin.

, violin. “ Aspire,” Best Classical Compendium: Clarinetist Seunghee Lee ’90E was one of the nominees, alongside with bandoneonist JP Jofre, conductor Enrico Fagone, and producer Jonathan Allen.

was one of the nominees, alongside with bandoneonist JP Jofre, conductor Enrico Fagone, and producer Jonathan Allen. “ Aucoin: Eurydice,” Best Opera Recording: Coloratura soprano Erin Morley ’02E was nominated.

was nominated. “ Mr. Saturday Night,” Best Cast Album – Jason Robert Brown studied, but did not graduate.

“Okebholo: Lord How Come Me Here?,” Best Classical Solo Vocal Performance : Features pianist Paul Sanchez.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.