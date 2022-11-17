ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Be the hero of your own life – Michael Unbroken

By Serena Ung
Michael Unbroken endured a childhood unimaginable to most. His mother cut off his right index finger at age four, his stepfather was highly abusive. Michael was a drug addict by age 12, poverty stricken and homeless.

Michael says, “I spent my childhood believing I was worthless, unlovable and broken.” But he taught himself to be the hero of his own story and wants the same for others.

Michael is hosting Unbroken Con, a free online summit from Dec 13 th through Dec 16 th . Michael along with other big-name speakers will help adult trauma survivors begin to heal. Register for this free event at https://unbrokencon.com/home .

