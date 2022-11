Kansas high school volleyball all-state teams: Who coaches voted as best players

The Kansas high school volleyball all-state teams for the 2022 season were released for each class this week by the Kansas Volleyball Association.

Please note that the all-state teams were picked by coaches.

Class 6A all-state volleyball team

First team

Brooklyn DeLeye, Washburn Rural senior outside hitter

Janelle Green, Blue Valley North junior setter

Ryan McAleer, Blue Valley junior libero

Logan Parks, Blue Valley North sophomore setter

Alayna Pearson, Blue Valley Northwest senior libero

Skyler Pierce, Olathe Northwest junior outside hitter

Taylor Russell, Washburn Rural senior opposite hitter

Player of the Year

Brooklyn DeLeye, Washburn Rural senior outside hitter

Coach of the Year

Kevin Bordewick, Washburn Rural

Second team

Ella Florez, Mill Valley freshman setter

Jillian Huckabey, Olathe Northwest junior setter

Jada Ingram, Washburn Rural junior middle hitter

Jaya Johnson, Olathe South senior middle hiter

Connely Kilgore, Blue Valley senior outside hitter

Ava Testrake, Olathe West senior outside hitter

Lily Wedman, Blue Valley West sophomore setter

Honorable mention

Brailee Bogle, Wichita Northwest senior setter

Zoe Canfield, Washburn Rural junior setter

Elinor Engel, Shawnee Mission Northwest senior middle hitter

Saida Jacobs, Mill Valley sophomore middle hitter

Julia Kinney, Blue Valley senior outside hitter

Jenna McClure, Blue Valley North sophomore outside hitter

Sawyer Thomsen, Lawrence Free State senior middle hitter

Class 5A all-state volleyball team

First team

Mya Bolton, St. James Academy junior libero

Betsy Goodenow, St. Thomas Aquinas senior setter

Alea Goolsby, St. Thomas Aquinas sophomore outside hitter

Tatum Grimes, St. Thomas Aquinas junior middle hitter

Maliyah Johnson, Hutchinson senior outside hitter

Reese Messer, St. James Academy sophomore setter

Maegan Mills, Topeka Seaman sophomore outside hitter-middle hitter

Player of the Year

Betsy Goodenow, St. Thomas Aquinas senior setter

Coach of the Year

Maria Aikins, Hutchinson

Second team

Reagan Anderson, St. Thomas Aquinas senior libero

Brooklyn Gormley, Topeka Seaman junior middle hitter

Julia Headley, St. James Academy junior middle hitter

Anna Laincz, Lansing junior outside hitter

Gracie Morrow, Maize South junior outside hitter

Allie Paulsen, Andover Central senior middle hitter

Camdyn Stucky, Maize South junior setter

Honorable mention

Lauren Brown, St. James Academy senior defensive specialist

Heidi Devers, St. James Academy junior defensive specialist

Shannon Frakes, Spring Hill junior outside hitter

Abby Koontz, Newton senior libero

Josie McLean, Hutchinson senior setter

Kelsey Schenck, St. Thomas Aquinas junior setter

Skylar Weaver, Lansing senior outside hitter

Class 4A all-state volleyball team

First team

Jacqueline Corcoran, Circle junior outside hitter

McKenzie Fairchild, Andale senior outside hitter

Emery Keebaugh, Ottawa junior outside hitter

Lauren Lopez, Bishop Miege sophomore outside hitter

Ava Martin, Bishop Miege junior setter

Ali Olson, Bishop Miege senior middle hitter

Maddie Schrandt, Andale senior outside hitter

Player of the Year

McKenzie Fairchild, Andale senior outside hitter

Coach of the Year

Lindsey Zych Franco, Bishop Miege

Second team

Fisayo Afonja, Baldwin junior middle hitter

Gabby Anderson, Bishop Miege junior libero

Chaney Barth, Baldwin senior outside hitter

Allie Kennedy, Louisburg senior middle hitter

Ayla Klingenberg, Rock Creek sophomore middle hitter

Emery May, Andale senior middle hitter

Reagan Smith, Circle junior setter

Honorable mention

Tessa Bender, Abilene senior libero

Lyric Edgerle, Circle senior outside hitter

Hayden Grimes, Andale freshman libero

Maggie Kauk, Paola senior middle hitter

Lucy Rieke, Tonganoxie junior middle hitter

Kirston Verhulst, Bishop Miege sophomore outside hitter

Megan Wright, Clay Center senior outside hitter

Class 3A all-state volleyball team

First team

Addison Budke, Beloit sophomore outside hitter

Cy Rae Campbell, Olathe Heritage Christian junior middle hitter

Campbell Hague, Cheney senior outside hitter-middle hitter

Addy Holthaus, Nemaha Central senior outside hitter

Ella Larkin, Nemaha Central senior outside hitter

Jacy Thomasson, Riverton senior middle hitter

Rachel Van Gorp, Olathe Heritage Christian junior outside hitter

Player of the Year

Rachel Van Gorp, Olathe Heritage Christian junior outside hitter

Coach of the Year

Jessica Koch, Nemaha Central

Second team

Alex Bittner, Cheney junior outside hitter

Mylie Brown, Beloit junior outside hitter

Lindsey Cure, Goodland senior middle hitter

Sarah Graham, Wichita Trinity Academy senior outside hitter

Maci Hazel, Olathe Heritage Christian senior setter

Kinsey Perine, Rossville junior outside hitter

Heather Schemper, Phillipsburg senior outside hitter

Honorable mention

Kennedy Bryan, Royal Valley senior setter-outside hitter

Kendal Brueggen, Hesston sophomore outside hitter

Morgan Compton, Riverton senior setter

Hope Duncan, Smoky Valley junior outside hitter

Olivia Lehman, Goodland senior setter

Maggie Miller, Eureka senior outside hitter

Kristen Stover, Neodesha senior setter-outside hitter

Class 2A all-state volleyball team

First team

Kori Arnold, Hillsboro senior libero

Suttyn Harris, Inman freshman midle hitter

Grace Hett, Marion junior libero

Camryn Hutchinson, Smith Center junior setter

Savannah Shahan, Hillsboro junior outside hitter-middle hitter

Zaylee Werth, Hillsboro junior outside hitter-middle hitter

Keala Wilson, Ell-Saline senior setter-outside hitter

Player of the Year

Zaylee Werth, Hillsboro junior outside hitter-middle hitter

Coach of the Year

Sandy Arnold, Hillsboro

Second team

Bella Baker, Ellinwood senior setter

Maile Hrabe, Smith Center senior outside hitter

Gabby Lujan, Belle Plaine junior setter-middle hitter

Sydney Puetz, Garden Plain senior libero

Talya Sampson, Sedgwick junior outside hitter

Brenna Smith, St. Marys junior outside hitter

Ella Suderman, Hillsboro senior setter

Honorable mention

Audrey Bell, Jefferson County North senior setter-outside hitter

Gabby Jacobs, Ellinwood senior outside hitter

Gracie Kirchhoff, Smith Center junior outside hitter

Leah Mullins, Berean Academy senior middle hitter

Brittany Simpson, Ellinwood senior middle hitter

Ryleigh Stuhlsatz, Garden Plain senior setter

Lauren Torrance, Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan senior middle hitter

Class 1A Division 1 all-state volleyball team

First team

Alaina Eck, Little River junior outside hitter

Karly Girty, Flinthills senior setter-outside hitter

Tawney Krominga, Spearville senior outside hitter

Cameron Offerle, Spearville senior outside hitter

Aubrey Olander, Little River junior middle hitter

Avery Weathersbee, Doniphan West senior outside hitter

Bailey Young, Pretty Prairie senior middle hitter

Player of the Year

Alaina Eck, Little River junior outside hitter

Coach of the Year

Kim Rolfs, Little River

Second team

Kady Anschutz, Pratt Skyline senior setter-middle hitter

Raegan Becker, Centralia senior outside hitter

Kayla Hermreck, Colony-Crest junior setter-middle hitter

Kyra Johnson, Doniphan West senior setter

Keeli Knobbe, Sylvan-Lucas senior outside hitter

Kaylee Moyer, South Gray junior setter

Harlee Randall, Flinthills sophomore middle hitter

Honorable mention

Lauren Brummet, Lakeside-Downs junior outside hitter

Grace Coughlin, Olpe junior middle hitter

Mea DeBaere, Little River senior libero

Elle Krien, St. Francis senior libero

Lena Haverkamp, Centralia senior setter

Janet Hugunin, Victoria senior setter-outside hitter

Ashley Stephenson, Little River junior opposite hitter

Class 1A Division 2 all-state volleyball team

First team

Ceegan Atkins, Hanover senior outside hitter

Saige Hadley, Lebo sophomore outside hitter

Massey Holle, Hanover senior middle hitter

Brooklyn Jones, Lebo senior outside hitter

Audrey Peek, Lebo junior middle hitter

Sidney Swingle, Attica senior middle hitter

Josie Weers, Southern Coffey County senior outside hitter

Player of the Year

Massey Holle, Hanover senior middle hitter

Coach of the Year

Gina Peek, Lebo

Second team

Sophia Bott, Linn senior setter

Karoline Schroeder, Wheatland-Grinnell junior outside hitter

Taeben Stallbaumer, Hanover senior setter

Olivia Stein, Ingalls freshman outside hitter

Jadence Stewart, Greeley County freshman outside hitter

Chloe Traffas, Attica sophomore libero

Ella Wiles, Beloit-St. John’s Tipton senior middle hitter

Honorable mention

Allie Blurton, Attica senior outside hitter-middle hitter

Kodie Herd, South Central senior middle hitter

Abi Jones, Lebo sophomore setter

Anna Jueneman, Hanover sophomore middle hitter-outside hitter

Kaylee Kauffman, Hutchinson Central Christian senior setter

Jayden Mangan, Greeley County sophomore middle hitter

Macie Wiltse, Otis-Bison senior middle hitter