Identify your holiday triggers. Give yourself permission to feel your emotions. Limit or take a break from social media. Practice self-compassion this holiday season. For many, the holidays can bring about feelings of depression, anxiety, envy, and even dread and despair, rather than joy and merriment. These holiday blues can stem from a variety of factors such as preexisting mental health issues, seasonal affective disorder, a recent loss, the anniversary of the loss of a loved one, jam-packed social commitments, emotional and financial pressures from family and friends, and family strife.

1 DAY AGO