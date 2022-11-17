Read full article on original website
Local company donates $3,100 to help cancer patients
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — "Tis the season to give!. Celltech Electronics is embracing the giving spirit this holiday season by donating two checks totaling $3,100 to QMG Foundation Oncology Patient Assistance Fund and to the Blessing Breast Center. The checks were presented on Friday, November 18 at the conclusion...
Santa to return to Quincy Town Center
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Santa Claus is coming to town on Friday, November 25 with fanfare galore at the Quincy Town Center. The activities start at 10:30 a.m. with members of the Vancil Performing Arts Center welcoming Santa back to his Ice Castle home in the Fountain Court. Starting...
Salvation Army prepares of holiday meal despite increase in costs
QUINCY, Ill (KHQA) — The Salvation Army of Quincy will serve their traditional Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday,. Data from America’s Farm Bureau Federation has reported the increase in average price of popular thanksgiving ingredients, including a close to 28% increase in the price of turkey. According to Major...
People gather to observe National Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week
QUINCY, IL (KHQA) — During the holidays, many people spend time in their homes enjoying a big meal, but some may be out stuck in the cold, still searching for their next meal. "This is a time of year when I really feel like people are having to gear...
2 charged after car break in, purse swiped with 'valuable jewelry'
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — Two Warsaw men are accused of burglarizing a vehicle and stealing a purse with valuable items inside including jewelry. Tucker J. Glisan, 25, and Zebulon C. Greer, 26, were arrested early Wednesday morning. Around 1:20 a.m., Hancock County Sheriff's deputies were called to investigate...
17 firefighters battle blaze in Hannibal
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Some 17 firefighters fought a structure fire early Saturday morning in Hannibal in the frigid temperatures. The Hannibal Fire Department, HFD, responded to the emergency call around 12:32 a.m. at 1219 Center St. Initially, all three stations with eight personnel rushed to the scene and...
