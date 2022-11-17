ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS World Cup Watch: LAFC's Jhegson Mendez stars in Ecuador win over Qatar

Major League Soccer played its first part in the 2022 FIFA World Cup as LAFC midfielder Jhegson Mendez went the full 90 minutes in Ecuador's 2-0 win over Qatar. Despite being unable to nail down a regular starting place with the MLS Cup champions since his mid-season move to Orlando City, Mendez remains favored at international level, starting in the middle alongside Brighton's Moises Caicedo and Real Valladolid's Gonzalo Plata.
Austin FC sign goalkeeper Brad Stuver to long-term extension

Austin FC has signed goalkeeper Brad Stuver to a new contract, keeping him at the club through the 2025 Major League Soccer season with an additional option for 2026. Stuver joined the expansion side ahead of their 2021 MLS debut, arriving via free agency after previous stints with New York City FC and the Columbus Crew. The 31-year-old now stands as one of Major League Soccer's most experienced goalkeepers, helping Austin reach the Western Conference Final in the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Gerardo Martino addresses criticism of Mexican national team

Mexican national team head coach Gerardo Martino addressed the heavy criticism coming from the El Tri fanbase ahead of their inaugural 2022 World Cup match against Poland on Tuesday, “we are making ourselves strong in our atmosphere.”
New York Red Bulls sign free agent Cory Burke

The New York Red Bulls have signed free agent striker Cory Burke to a two-year contract with a club option for 2025. The 30-year-old joins the Red Bulls after playing five seasons with the Philadelphia Union, where he managed 25 goals and eight assists in 93 MLS appearances. He recorded...
