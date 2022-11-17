Read full article on original website
Related
Manchester City to confirm new Pep Guardiola contract
Manchester City are set to announce that Pep Guardiola has finalised a new contract with the club, 90min understands.
MLS World Cup Watch: LAFC's Jhegson Mendez stars in Ecuador win over Qatar
Major League Soccer played its first part in the 2022 FIFA World Cup as LAFC midfielder Jhegson Mendez went the full 90 minutes in Ecuador's 2-0 win over Qatar. Despite being unable to nail down a regular starting place with the MLS Cup champions since his mid-season move to Orlando City, Mendez remains favored at international level, starting in the middle alongside Brighton's Moises Caicedo and Real Valladolid's Gonzalo Plata.
Austin FC sign goalkeeper Brad Stuver to long-term extension
Austin FC has signed goalkeeper Brad Stuver to a new contract, keeping him at the club through the 2025 Major League Soccer season with an additional option for 2026. Stuver joined the expansion side ahead of their 2021 MLS debut, arriving via free agency after previous stints with New York City FC and the Columbus Crew. The 31-year-old now stands as one of Major League Soccer's most experienced goalkeepers, helping Austin reach the Western Conference Final in the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Gerardo Martino addresses criticism of Mexican national team
Mexican national team head coach Gerardo Martino addressed the heavy criticism coming from the El Tri fanbase ahead of their inaugural 2022 World Cup match against Poland on Tuesday, “we are making ourselves strong in our atmosphere.”
New York Red Bulls sign free agent Cory Burke
The New York Red Bulls have signed free agent striker Cory Burke to a two-year contract with a club option for 2025. The 30-year-old joins the Red Bulls after playing five seasons with the Philadelphia Union, where he managed 25 goals and eight assists in 93 MLS appearances. He recorded...
Frank Lampard confirms he failed with 2 massive transfers as Chelsea manager
Frank Lampard reveals two massive transfers he failed to pull off as Chelsea manager.
Portugal vs Ghana - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of the Group H clash between Portugal and Ghana including team news, lineups & predictions.
Frenkie de Jong hits out at Barcelona in scathing contract criticism
Frenkie de Jong has hit out at Barcelona's treatment of him during the summer as he was linked to Man Utd.
Gregg Berhalter explains Gio Reyna's absence against Wales
The US men’s national team kicked off their 2022 World Cup campaign with a 1-1 draw against Wales.
Netherlands vs Ecuador - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Team news, lineups & prediction ahead of Netherlands vs Ecuador at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Transfer rumours: Ronaldo eyeing Real Madrid return; West Ham to listen to Rice offers
Monday's transfer rumours include Cristiano Ronaldo, Declan Rice, Anthony Gordon, Bernardo Silva & more.
Sergio Busquets addresses rumours of January exit from Barcelona
Sergio Busquets reveals the truth behind rumours he offered to leave Barcelona in January.
Tottenham offered rival goalkeepers in search for Hugo Lloris successor
Tottenham Hotspur are continuing to evaluate potential long-term replacements to goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, with a number of Premier League stoppers on their radar, 90min understands.
Transfer rumours: Chelsea eyeing Rashford; PSG scout Martinelli
Tuesday's transfer rumours include Marcus Rashford, Gabriel Martinelli, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jude Bellingham & more.
Paxten Aaronson completes transfer from Philadelphia Union to Eintracht Frankfurt
Talented midfielder Paxten Aaronson officially completed his move from the Philadelphia Union to Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday.
Morocco vs Croatia - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Morocco's World Cup match against Croatia, including team news, lineups and prediction.
The best goals from 2022 World Cup Matchday 1
It was certainly an action-packed opening four matches in the 2022 World Cup - and there was no shortage of quality goals to enjoy either.
Alphonso Davies declares himself 'ready to start' for Canada against Belgium
Alphonso Davies has given the Canadian Men's National Team a huge boost by declaring himself fit to face Belgium on Wednesday.
Guillermo Ochoa defends Raul Jimenez's place in Mexican World Cup roster
Guillermo Ochoa defended the inclusion of Raul Jimenez in Mexico’s World Cup 26-player roster, insisting the Wolves figure stands with “a desire to play."
World Cup 2014: Andrea Pirlo shows England what they're missing
Remembering Andrea Pirlo's flamboyant display against England at the 2014 World Cup.
