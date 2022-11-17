Lemonheads celebrate 30 years of ‘It’s a Shame About Ray’ album with concert tour that stops in Cleveland this weekend

Read full article on original website
Here’s how to buy ‘Hamilton’ tickets for $10 when it comes to Cleveland’s Playhouse Square
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- “Hamilton” is coming to Cleveland and you can be in the room where it happens for as little as $10. Fans of the Tony Award-winning musical can enter a lottery prior to each performance for a chance to purchase the cheap seats. There will be 40 tickets at each show available for $10. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s masterpiece opens at the KeyBank State Theatre on Dec. 6 and runs through Jan. 15.
It’s beginning to look a lot like the holidays everywhere you go: Sun Postings
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Happy Thanksgiving -- and welcome to the official holiday season. Thanksgiving falls on Nov. 24 this year, which means it’s one month until the big day: Christmas. Got your shopping done? No? You’re not alone.
Run, run, Rudolph: Rocky River takes the reins for Holiday Reindeer of River Dec. 2-3
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- The Rocky River Chamber of Commerce and the City of Rocky River have big plans for this year’s holiday festivities. And this time, reindeer will be part of the fun. Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Angela Barth is bringing her top-notch creative skills to the...
Medina’s Candlelight Walk was an engaging experience this year
MEDINA, Ohio -- The weather was definitely winter-like this past weekend as Main Street Medina and the city hosted the annual Candlelight Walk, kicking off the holiday season. “It’s grown and grown every year,” Mayor Dennis Hanwell said. “It was a one-day event first, and then a two-day event and now it’s a three-day event kicking off on Friday night.
Cleveland’s new MLS NEXT Pro men’s soccer team gets a raucous, passionate welcome from city officials
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland will field an MLS NEXT Pro men’s soccer team beginning in 2025, and if the emotion behind Monday’s announcement is any indication, the day can’t get here soon enough. What resembled more of a pep rally than a press conference to announce...
Kent offers free ice skating downtown through Feb. 26, 2023
KENT, Ohio – Kent Skates, the city’s outdoor seasonal ice rink, is open for the season in downtown Kent. Ice rink admission and skate rental is free, according to the Kent Skates website. The rink will be open through Feb. 26, 2023. Hours are Wednesday-Sundays from 11 a.m....
Wolstein Center has been a money-eating monster. New CSU arena is needed – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I walked into the Wolstein Center Friday night to catch a little Cleveland State basketball and talk with CSU athletic director Scott Garrett. My first thought entering the building is what I usually think – this was a bad idea when it was built 31 years ago and it’s even worse now.
New MLS NEXT Pro men’s soccer team coming to Cleveland, thrilling city officials and fans: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Soccer is a big deal in most of the world. And it could be soon in Cleveland, with an MLS NEXT professional soccer team starting in 2025. The Cleveland Soccer Group promises...
Opening of Brooklyn’s new Memphis Avenue bridge delayed
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County recently announced that the Memphis Avenue bridge replacement project, originally scheduled for completion next month, won’t be finished until the end of January. Mayor Katie Gallagher said she’s recently experienced weeks of news about project delays, beginning with construction of a new city hall/police...
Browns CB Denzel Ward doesn’t feel Joe Woods should be on the hot seat: ‘He’s a great D-coordinator’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Browns Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward threw his support behind embattled defensive coordinator Joe Woods, whom many fans and some media are calling to be fired coming off the 31-23 loss to the Bills, the Browns’ sixth loss in seven games. “I think Joe’s a...
What’s left to watch the remainder of this Browns season? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns aren’t mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, but the outlook is bleak after their loss to the Bills on Sunday to drop to 3-7. Assuming they don’t make a run, what is there left for fans to watch as they play out the string?
Brrr, it’s cold! And who let the air out of my tires?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When the temperature drops, so does the tire pressure in your tires, which is why they can look perfectly fine one day and low on air the next. Many people have no doubt witnessed this phenomenon in recent days as the thermometer reading plunged into the 20s.
Browns tight end David Njoku delivered a necessary message on Monday
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns tight end David Njoku paused before answering the questions to lead off his Zoom call with reporters on Monday, the day after another disappointing Browns loss. “What are guys most pissed off about right now?” he was asked.
‘He was just solid’: Cleveland fire division, city mourn firefighter killed in line of duty
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- First Grade Firefighter Johnny Tetrick worked the B Shift for the Cleveland Division of Fire’s Engine 22 stationhouse, and he kept two leather items that were weathered with age and devotion. The first was a decades-old helmet he refused to retire, worn down by service to...
MetroHealth board fires Akram Boutros over $1.9 million; he says it’s retaliation for his reporting misdeeds: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The MetroHealth board of directors late Monday night announced the firing of Boutros for what it said was Boutros giving himself more than $1.9 million in unauthorized bonuses. Boutros, who led the hospital system for nearly 10 years and was set to step down this month, said...
Sunny skies, warm temps will melt snow quickly: Northeast Ohio Monday weather forecast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Parts of Northeast Ohio took a pretty good hit from lake-effect snow this weekend, with Lyndhurst recording more than 8 inches and Richmond Heights nearly 8 inches by 9 a.m. Sunday. That’s a lot of snow. It’s not going to last. Sunny, warmer weather...
The Browns’ 31-23 loss to the Bills: By the numbers
DETROIT, MI -- The Browns were defeated by the Bills, 31-23 on Sunday, but what do the numbers tell us?.
Thanksgiving stuffing vs. dressing debate: What’s the difference?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - As Thanksgiving approaches, many in Northeast Ohio and across the country are preparing to host or attend a holiday meal. While side dishes can vary based on where you’re from, one staple of most Thanksgiving meals is some version of stuffing or dressing. While many may...
New champion will be crowned: OHSAA football Division III state semifinal preview
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A new champion will be crowned in Division III. Canfield ended Chardon’s bid for a third straight OHSAA football state title in the regional finals, but must go through one more Northeast Ohio team on the road to Canton. Like Canfield, Holy Name has made...
Woman dies, man injured in shooting in Euclid
EUCLID, Ohio – A Cleveland woman was killed in a shooting Saturday near a bar on Lakeland Boulevard in Euclid, police say. Jaschae Burns, 27, was shot to death about 11 p.m., according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Burns had suffered from a gunshot wound to the chest.
