Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Denver Broncos release running back Melvin Gordon: 3 ideal landing spots
The Denver Broncos have essentially failed this season. There have been a lot of scapegoats, from Russell Wilson to coach
NFL Analysis Network
Here’s Why Aaron Rodgers Must Leave The Packers
The last few years have been quite tumultuous for the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers. There has been a disconnect between the two sides that led to rumors about Rodgers trying to force his way out of town. Trading up in the 2020 NFL Draft to select quarterback Jordan Love out of Nevada, instead of getting Rodgers some help at the wide receiver position, likely had something to do with that.
Report: 2 teams have emerged as ‘favorites’ to sign Odell Beckham Jr.
Odell Beckham Jr. is getting closer to making his return to action, and two NFC rivals may be competing to sign the veteran wide receiver. The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants have emerged as the two favorites to sign Beckham, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Beckham is expected to visit with both teams at some point after Thanksgiving.
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Cowboys, Bengals, Patriots climb; Vikings, Giants, Jets stumble for Week 12
Week 11 in the NFL changed a few things for the strongest playoff contenders, while some of the bad teams, surprising or not, continued their season-long frustrations. There was no shakeup at the tippy top, but enough to add a little extra drama to the NFC and AFC playoff races.
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
‘This Was Not Tom’s Idea’: Gisele Bündchen Pulled The Trigger On $400 Million Divorce As Tom Brady Begged For Reconciliation
Tom Brady was privately begging his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen for a shot at saving their marriage but she refused to give it another go, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the situation have begun to speak out about Tom and Gisele’s relationship problems in the days after their divorce was finalized in Florida. An insider revealed that Tom had no intention of getting a divorce and wanted his marriage of 13 years to work. Another source told People that Tom was prepared to “do whatever it took to make things work.” “This was not Tom’s idea. This was never Tom’s...
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Micah Parsons recruits Odell Beckham Jr after big Cowboys win
Micah Parsons’ Dallas Cowboys looked great on Sunday, and the star linebacker is hoping to make his team look even better. The Cowboys beat Minnesota 40-3 in what was supposed to be a close game between top NFC teams. Instead, CBS ended up pulling the plug on the game early.
NFL Analysis Network
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Throws Major Shade At Colts
The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first defeat of the season in Week 10 on Monday Night Football. The Washington Commanders went into Lincoln Financial Field with a strong game plan and executed it perfectly, leading to an upset win. Philadelphia looked like they were going to lose a second straight game as they went on the road to face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11 and trailed for virtually the entire game.
Should Eagles Consider Trying To Add RB Melvin Gordon?
The Denver Broncos had another miserable performance in Week 11, blowing a double-digit lead for the second consecutive week in their loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Looking to shake things up further, they have decided to make another change at the running back position. Veteran Melvin Gordon has been given his walking papers as the team decided to waive him on Monday afternoon, but should the Philadelphia Eagles now look to pursue him?
Updated Lions Draft Order After Winning Streak
The Detroit Lions are benefitting from the Los Angeles Rams losing.
NBC Sports
The Bills have made it to the team facility
Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, all Bills players have made it to the team facility. Next, they’ll go to the airport for a 4:00 p.m. ET flight to Detroit. A massive snowstorm prompted the league to move the Browns-Bills game from Buffalo to Detroit. The Bills play the Lions in Detroit on Thanksgiving.
Players makes huge move against NFL owners
Over the past several months, fully-guaranteed contracts have been a major source of conversation after the Cleveland Browns gave new quarterback Deshaun Watson a fully-guaranteed deal this offseason resulting in Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reportedly seeking a similar contract for himself – which the team is seemingly unwilling to offer. Following news of Watson’s Read more... The post Players makes huge move against NFL owners appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cowboys Became First Team Ever To Accomplish This Feat
The Dallas Cowboys bounced back in a major way in their Week 11 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. After blowing a 14-point lead heading into the fourth quarter of their Week 10 game on the road against the Green Bay Packers, the first time in franchise history they blew a lead of that size heading into the final quarter, they had another record-setting performance.
Sporting News
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 11 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is down to the final two months. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended in Week 11.
Where would Browns pick if the 2023 NFL Draft was today?
Now sitting at 3-7 after a loss to the Buffalo Bills, it is officially time for the Cleveland Browns to begin talking about the 2023 NFL Draft. After making a massive trade this summer, however, the Browns do not have a first round pick for the next two years. With that being said, where would the Browns first come on the clock if the draft was today?
Mike McDaniel November 21 Takeaways
Checking out the key points of Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's media session at the Baptist Health Training Complex
Yardbarker
Arizona Cardinals Add RB Corey Clement
The 28-year-old running back played four years with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he won a Super Bowl in 2017. Clement was originally a free agent entering this season, this is until the Cardinals placed him on their practice squad in early October. Although Clement has yet to receive a single...
NFL Analysis Network
Tempe, AZ
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
NFL Analysis Network provides analysis about all 32 teams in the league.https://NFLAnalysis.net
Comments / 0