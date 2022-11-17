ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NFL Analysis Network

Here’s Why Aaron Rodgers Must Leave The Packers

The last few years have been quite tumultuous for the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers. There has been a disconnect between the two sides that led to rumors about Rodgers trying to force his way out of town. Trading up in the 2020 NFL Draft to select quarterback Jordan Love out of Nevada, instead of getting Rodgers some help at the wide receiver position, likely had something to do with that.
GREEN BAY, WI
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
RadarOnline

‘This Was Not Tom’s Idea’: Gisele Bündchen Pulled The Trigger On $400 Million Divorce As Tom Brady Begged For Reconciliation

Tom Brady was privately begging his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen for a shot at saving their marriage but she refused to give it another go, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the situation have begun to speak out about Tom and Gisele’s relationship problems in the days after their divorce was finalized in Florida. An insider revealed that Tom had no intention of getting a divorce and wanted his marriage of 13 years to work. Another source told People that Tom was prepared to “do whatever it took to make things work.” “This was not Tom’s idea. This was never Tom’s...
FLORIDA STATE
NFL Analysis Network

Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Throws Major Shade At Colts

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first defeat of the season in Week 10 on Monday Night Football. The Washington Commanders went into Lincoln Financial Field with a strong game plan and executed it perfectly, leading to an upset win. Philadelphia looked like they were going to lose a second straight game as they went on the road to face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11 and trailed for virtually the entire game.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NFL Analysis Network

Should Eagles Consider Trying To Add RB Melvin Gordon?

The Denver Broncos had another miserable performance in Week 11, blowing a double-digit lead for the second consecutive week in their loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Looking to shake things up further, they have decided to make another change at the running back position. Veteran Melvin Gordon has been given his walking papers as the team decided to waive him on Monday afternoon, but should the Philadelphia Eagles now look to pursue him?
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

The Bills have made it to the team facility

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, all Bills players have made it to the team facility. Next, they’ll go to the airport for a 4:00 p.m. ET flight to Detroit. A massive snowstorm prompted the league to move the Browns-Bills game from Buffalo to Detroit. The Bills play the Lions in Detroit on Thanksgiving.
BUFFALO, NY
The Comeback

Players makes huge move against NFL owners

Over the past several months, fully-guaranteed contracts have been a major source of conversation after the Cleveland Browns gave new quarterback Deshaun Watson a fully-guaranteed deal this offseason resulting in Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reportedly seeking a similar contract for himself – which the team is seemingly unwilling to offer. Following news of Watson’s Read more... The post Players makes huge move against NFL owners appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Analysis Network

Cowboys Became First Team Ever To Accomplish This Feat

The Dallas Cowboys bounced back in a major way in their Week 11 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. After blowing a 14-point lead heading into the fourth quarter of their Week 10 game on the road against the Green Bay Packers, the first time in franchise history they blew a lead of that size heading into the final quarter, they had another record-setting performance.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Arizona Cardinals Add RB Corey Clement

The 28-year-old running back played four years with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he won a Super Bowl in 2017. Clement was originally a free agent entering this season, this is until the Cardinals placed him on their practice squad in early October. Although Clement has yet to receive a single...
ARIZONA STATE
NFL Analysis Network

NFL Analysis Network

Tempe, AZ
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NFL Analysis Network provides analysis about all 32 teams in the league.

 https://NFLAnalysis.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy