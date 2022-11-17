Read full article on original website
Related
WATE
Mobile Meals: Volunteers needed for Thanksgiving week
Mobile Meals, the Knox County affiliate of Meals on Wheels, is needing volunteers to deliver meals to home-bound senior citizens this Thanksgiving holiday. WATE Midday News. Mobile Meals: Volunteers needed for Thanksgiving …. Mobile Meals, the Knox County affiliate of Meals on Wheels, is needing volunteers to deliver meals to...
WATE
Look and feel great with LightRx MedSpa
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – At LightRx MedSpa their goal is to show clients that you can achieve your personal image goals without the use of surgery, leaving with the confidence you desire. LightRx MedSpa is showing East Tennessee that you can achieve your personal image goals without invasive and...
WATE
Deep frying a turkey gone wrong
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Don’t get stuck in an emergent or catastrophic situation this holiday season. It is Turkey time in East Tennessee and no matter how you like to eat it, it is important to ensure yours and other’s safety while preparing it. A unique and fun way to cook your turkey is with the use of a deep fryer. With proper resources and a safety plan, this can be a delicious and fast way to enjoy this staple Thanksgiving meal.
WATE
Catholic Charities able to thrive following fire
It’s the one-year anniversary of the arson incident, and Catholic Charities of East Tennessee has announced its growth with serving over 3,000 clients. It’s the one-year anniversary of the arson incident, and Catholic Charities of East Tennessee has announced its growth with serving over 3,000 clients. New exhibit...
WATE
Knoxville toddler upset she wasn’t at parent’s wedding
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It is a sad day to find out you were not born early enough. Callaway Kuch, 4, got a rude awakening when she stumbled upon her parent’s wedding album and noticed something very important––she was not there. Her mother, Brandi Kuch, immediately...
WATE
‘For Tha Masses Design’ elevates your mind & home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – ‘For Tha Masses Design’ is our Maker this week, showcasing their skill with hand-lettered art that brings uplifting messages into your home. This week for ‘Maker Monday’ we showcase ‘For Tha Masses Design’ a local maker that specializes in hand-lettered art prints and calligraphy. It is owner and artist’s Nkem Warner mission to used her artwork to promote joy and community, inspiring others to make long-lasting positive impacts on those around them. The pieces that Nkem creates are meant to elevate your home and surroundings, injecting positivity to create lasting changes to your mental state.
Twins born from embryos frozen nearly 30 years ago break record
A fertility clinic in Knoxville has broken yet another record through its embryo adoption program, and this time, twins were born.
WATE
Harmony Family Center talks campaign for National Adoption Month
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — November is National Adoption Month and Harmony Family Center has set a goal to raise $30,000 in its “30 for 30 Campaign” through social media outlets and peer-to-peer donations. Since 1996, Harmony has helped finalize over 2,200 adoptions throughout the state. Tennessee is...
WATE
Starbucks employees strike due to mold
A dispute that was brewing between some Memphis Starbucks workers and management led to a strike on Sunday. A dispute that was brewing between some Memphis Starbucks workers and management led to a strike on Sunday. New exhibit opens at Museum of East TN History. Get a look into film...
WATE
6 Storm Team Starwatch: Mars and several bright stars visible this week
6 Storm Team Assistant Chief Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere presents this week's Starwatch. WATE 11 p.m. News. 6 Storm Team Starwatch: Mars and several bright stars …. 6 Storm Team Assistant Chief Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere presents this week's Starwatch. WATE 11 p.m. News. Harmony Family Center’s campaign for National Adoption …...
East TN Schools closed due to sickness
WATE 6 is providing a list of current school closures.
Survivors of suicide loss find comfort through company in Knoxville
Saturday marked National Survivors of Suicide Loss Day and many who've lost a loved one in the tragic way united at Parkwest Medical Center for a time of fellowship.
Knoxville senior gets new floors after water heater spills 400 gallons
A Knoxville senior is pleased with repairs made to her home after a government-approved contractor never properly fixed a leaky water heater.
WATE
One year after arson, Catholic Charities is keeping the faith
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One-year after an arson at the Catholic Charities of East Tennessee, the agency says they have grown to serve more than 3,000 clients. The fire destroyed the Catholic Charities building on Dameron Avenue. Catholic Charities said they served 3,081 clients since the day of the...
Population growth paves the way for Knox County road work
With thousands moving into Knox County recently, here's how the government is keeping roads safe.
Knoxville groups unite for affordable and workforce housing summit
The Knoxville Association of Realtors reports home sales dropped more than 15% last month which is the lowest October home sales figure since 2017.
Class of 2023 applies for Tennessee Promise in record numbers as college enrollment drops
A record-breaking number of students applied for the Tennessee Promise program in 2022 according to the Tennessee Higher Education Commission.
Escaped Monroe County inmate captured in Knox County
A Monroe County inmate worker who escaped Friday night was captured in Monroe County according to Sheriff Tommy Jones.
Gatlinburg City Hall offices temporarily relocated due to water main break
Some City of Gatlinburg employees will be operating out of temporary offices this week after a water main break was found to have damaged City Hall.
WATE
Authorities searching for suspect after multiple vehicle burglaries
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Authorities are looking for a suspect who they believe was involved in a string of vehicle burglaries in Sevierville. According to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers, the suspect was seen in several cameras walking from house to house on front porches and carports on Caton Road and Riverview Circle.
Comments / 0