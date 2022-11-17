The Denver Broncos had another miserable performance in Week 11, blowing a double-digit lead for the second consecutive week in their loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Looking to shake things up further, they have decided to make another change at the running back position. Veteran Melvin Gordon has been given his walking papers as the team decided to waive him on Monday afternoon, but should the Philadelphia Eagles now look to pursue him?

DENVER, CO ・ 19 HOURS AGO