Philadelphia, PA

The Spun

Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Tony Romo On Sunday

Dallas Cowboys fans are currently enjoying their blowout over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys are thrashing the Vikings, 37-3, on the road on Sunday. Cowboys fans are not loving one in-game prediction from Tony Romo, though. The former Cowboys quarterback turned CBS broadcaster believes that both offensive...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Odell Beckham Has 4-Word Reaction To Cowboys Win

Odell Beckham Jr. is believed to be down to the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants when it comes to his free agency decision. If that's the case, the Cowboys certainly made a good impression on Sunday. Dallas throttled Minnesota, 40-3, on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys beat the crap...
DALLAS, TX
NFL Analysis Network

Jameis Winston Takes Massive Shot At The Saints Over Benching

The New Orleans Saints have dealt with a ton of injuries this season which has made it difficult for them to get on track from the start. In Week 1, when they were healthy, they picked up an impressive victory over the Atlanta Falcons, but it has been downhill since then.
ATLANTA, LA
NFL Analysis Network

Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Sends Strong Message To Odell Beckham Jr.

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a historic loss in Week 10 on the road against the Green Bay Packers, stalling all of their positive momenta. It was the first time in franchise history that they had lost a game they were leading by 14+ points heading into the fourth quarter. There...
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

Players makes huge move against NFL owners

Over the past several months, fully-guaranteed contracts have been a major source of conversation after the Cleveland Browns gave new quarterback Deshaun Watson a fully-guaranteed deal this offseason resulting in Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reportedly seeking a similar contract for himself – which the team is seemingly unwilling to offer. Following news of Watson’s Read more... The post Players makes huge move against NFL owners appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Analysis Network

Should Eagles Consider Trying To Add RB Melvin Gordon?

The Denver Broncos had another miserable performance in Week 11, blowing a double-digit lead for the second consecutive week in their loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Looking to shake things up further, they have decided to make another change at the running back position. Veteran Melvin Gordon has been given his walking papers as the team decided to waive him on Monday afternoon, but should the Philadelphia Eagles now look to pursue him?
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to terrible 76ers news

The Philadelphia 76ers seem to have a budding star on their hands in third-year guard Tyrese Maxey. Unfortunately for them, he went down with what seems to be a serious foot injury on Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks. The injury occurred early in the second half of Friday’s game, when Maxey landed awkwardly on his Read more... The post NBA world reacts to terrible 76ers news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL Analysis Network

Raiders Predicted To Sign Da’Ron Payne In 2023 Free Agency

One of the more surprising turn of events ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline was that the Washington Commanders decided to remain pat despite rumors swirling around defensive tackle, Daron Payne. There were reports that Washington could have picked up a Day 2 pick in exchange for the impending free-agent defensive tackle. Instead, he is set to hit the open free agency market and the Las Vegas Raiders could be a team to watch.
LAS VEGAS, NV
247Sports

Is Kevin Willard surprised by Maryland basketball's dominant start?

Everyone's been surprised by Maryland basketball's torrid start. The Terps, who few viewed as an NCAA Tournament team entering the season, are 5-0 and have beaten all five opponents by at least 18 points, including back-t0-back blowouts of projected tourney teams Saint Louis and Miami to win he Hall of Fame Tipoff CLassic.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

Maryland Basketball ranked in new AP Poll

It didn't take long for Maryland basketball to rise from a national afterthought to a top-25 team. The Terps landed at No. 23 in the college basketball AP Poll on Monday, the result of their surprisingly dominant 5-0 start. It's the first time Maryland's been ranked since the preseason last...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
NFL Analysis Network

NFL Analysis Network

