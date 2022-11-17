Canton man pleads guilty to raping motel housekeeper

CANTON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A Canton man was sentenced to 30 years in prison without the possibility of parole after he pled guilty to sexual battery and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said Dottie Maurice Griffin was a guest at the America’s Best Value Inn in Canton on December 16, 2021. He pled guilty to attacking a housekeeping member while she was cleaning a hotel room next door at Econo Lodge.

At gunpoint, prosecutors said he demanded money from her and raped her. The woman called law enforcement.

The next day, Griffin was found hiding in a room at the Budget Inn in Canton under a false name. Bramlett said investigators found the clothes he was wearing during the attack and the gun he used. DNA evidence found on the victim confirmed that he was the attacker.

Griffin’s 30-year sentence will be served day-for-day because it’s a sex offence. He will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.