ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, MS

Canton man pleads guilty to raping motel housekeeper

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zGc4O_0jEQaziL00

CANTON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A Canton man was sentenced to 30 years in prison without the possibility of parole after he pled guilty to sexual battery and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said Dottie Maurice Griffin was a guest at the America’s Best Value Inn in Canton on December 16, 2021. He pled guilty to attacking a housekeeping member while she was cleaning a hotel room next door at Econo Lodge.

Clinton childcare worker charged with child abuse

At gunpoint, prosecutors said he demanded money from her and raped her. The woman called law enforcement.

The next day, Griffin was found hiding in a room at the Budget Inn in Canton under a false name. Bramlett said investigators found the clothes he was wearing during the attack and the gun he used. DNA evidence found on the victim confirmed that he was the attacker.

Griffin’s 30-year sentence will be served day-for-day because it’s a sex offence. He will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 5

MISSISSIPPI BLACK
4d ago

I don't know if 30 years is enough anyone bold enough to do something like that will probably try it again even if he's 70 years old

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyArkLaMiss

2021 Mississippi triple homicide remains unsolved

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A shooting in Jackson that left three men dead in 2021 remains unsolved. Jackson police found three men dead at a home at 2635 Pinebrook Drive on April 16, 2021. They had each suffered gunshot wounds. Two of the men were found inside the home and one was found outside. Investigators […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested for fatal shooting during Yazoo County dice game

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An arrest was made in connection to the fatal shooting that happened on Sunday, November 20 in Yazoo County. Yazoo County Chief Deputy Terry Gann said 25-year-old Johnny Lee House, of Camden, was arrested on Monday, November 21. House was charged with murder in connection to the death of Christopher […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Teen hit by vehicle after shots fired at Vicksburg birthday party

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A 15-year-old was struck by a vehicle after shots were fired outside a Vicksburg birthday party. Vicksburg Daily News reported the shooting happened just before 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 20 at the Vicksburg Commons. Witnesses said a group of people attempted to join the party, but they were not allowed […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Teen found dead near fiery crash on Northside Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An 18-year-old is dead following a fiery crash that happened on Northside Drive on Sunday, November 20. Bailey Martin with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) said Capitol police responded to a call about a carjacking near Arlington Street in Jackson. Officers were told two armed males carjacked two victims […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Woman convicted of running down, killing romantic rival

JACKSON, Miss. — A woman has been convicted of murder after running down a romantic rival who died after spending two years in a coma. Brittany Carter was found guilty of second-degree murder in the 2019 death of Chornell Mayfield. The two women had been involved in an ongoing dispute over a "mutual love interest" that ended with Carter running over Mayfield with an SUV, according to a release from Hinds County District Attorney Jody E. Owens II.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Woman convicted of murder after woman dies in coma

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was found guilty of second-degree murder after she hit another woman with her car in 2017. Brittany Carter was found guilty of purposefully hitting Chornell Mayfield with her SUV on Overstreet Avenue on March 30, 2017. The two women were involved in an ongoing dispute over a mutual […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
magnoliastatelive.com

Vehicle stolen from grandparent while dropping of student at Mississippi school found nearly 100 miles away

The vehicle that was carjacked from a grandparent who was dropping off a student at Jackson school was found nearly 100 miles away in another county. WJTC in Jackson reports that officials from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office report that the vehicle that was carjacked on Tuesday at Cardozo Middle School in Jackson was found about 90 miles east in Lauderdale County.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Driver in custody after car gets stuck on railroad

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A person was taken into custody after they allegedly got their vehicle stuck on railroad tracks in Warren County on Saturday, November 19. Vicksburg Daily News reported frantic 911 calls about the stuck vehicle came in around 6:30 p.m. An older sedan’s front wheels were stuck over the tracks in […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Altercation leads to one woman shot, JPD investigating

Jackson police are investigating an aggravated assault case. According to officials, the dispute occurred Thursday evening in the 100 block of Maple Street. JPD said a female was shot once in the leg by friends during an altercation. The names of the suspect(s) and victim are unknown at this time,...
WJTV 12

Mississippi lawmakers discuss Jackson’s crime crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi House Judiciary Committee met Monday morning for its second hearing on crime in Jackson. The majority of the meeting was focused on how the state can better serve Jackson police officers and help manage crime command centers around Jackson. Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba and Jackson Police Chief James […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for missing Rankin County man

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for Joe Causey, of Pearl. Causey, 69, is described as five foot six inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. According to MBI, he was last seen Sunday, November 20, at about 3:00 p.m. in the […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for 75-year-old Madison woman

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Dianna Boring of Madison. MBI officials said she’s five feet and seven inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen around 9:45 a.m. on U.S. 49 in Richland on Friday, November 18. […]
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

Convicted Yazoo County drug dealer denied appeal

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, a Yazoo County drug dealer convicted in 2021 lost his recent appeal in the Mississippi Supreme Court. The Yazoo Herald reported that Robert Fisher was convicted and sentenced for several drug possession and trafficking charges in April 2021. Investigators said 31 kilograms of marijuana were found inside a […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

44K+
Followers
24K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy