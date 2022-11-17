ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Charlotte native shot 7 times during Club Q massacre in Colorado

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (Warning: Story contains graphic details) Five people were killed and 25 others were injured when a gunman opened fire at an LGBTQ+ club in Colorado Springs, Colorado, over the weekend, police said. The suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, is facing five murder charges and five charges...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Carowinds WinterFest returns

FORT MILL, S.C. — Carowinds is back with its holiday-themed celebration WinterFest. Opening for the season Nov. 21, festivities run select nights through Jan. 1. Each night is headlined by the WinterFest Wonderland Parade featuring Santa. The parade travels parkwide beginning at 9 p.m. Live singers and entertainers provide...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Hornets, Food Lion Feeds support 1,000 Charlotte families

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets and Food Lion Feeds provided 1,000 families with Thanksgiving meals for the 12th annual Cornucopia event at the Spectrum Center on Monday. Food Lion Feeds donated all the fixings for Thanksgiving: turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, yams, sweet peas, corn, macaroni and cheese and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Missing 5-year-old last seen in east Charlotte found safe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department asked for the public's help in searching for a missing child Monday afternoon. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said shortly after Charlotte Fire sent a tweet asking for the public's help, the child was found safe. For the latest breaking news, weather and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Camp runs for 3 TDs, Charlotte takes down Louisiana Tech

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Calvin Camp rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns on just 11 carries and Charlotte held off Louisiana Tech 26-21 on Saturday. Camp's 4-yard scoring run in the second quarter and two short field goals by Antonio Zita gave Charlotte a 13-7 lead at halftime. Camp's...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Expedia Travel Hacks 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. "Knowledge is power" when it comes to booking travel. Have you ever wondered what day of the week you can get the best rates?. Travel contributor Melanie...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Find the Health Insurance That’s Right for You

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Finding the right health coverage to meet you and your family's specific needs can be both overwhelming and confusing. Whether you are looking for low-cost prescriptions, wanting no-cost access to fitness classes, needing help managing a chronic condition, or searching for a doctor, it's important to know the options available to you before making healthcare decisions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Power restored for hundreds in Gastonia Sunday morning, officials say

GASTONIA, N.C. — Duke Energy crews worked to restore power for more than 1,500 customers in southeast Gastonia early Sunday morning, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map. The outage was first reported around 3:50 a.m. with roughly 1,511 customers without power, Duke Energy officials said. As of 8:00 a.m., about 545 customers remain without power. The cause is unknown at this time.
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

3 ways to keep home heating costs lower

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Temperatures are getting lower, but the cost to keep a home warm isn't. In fact, according to the latest numbers from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, energy services increased more than 15% from October 2021 to October 2022. For the latest breaking news, weather and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Three NC Gold Star families surprised with full mortgage payoffs

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced it will be paying off the mortgages of three North Carolina Gold Star families. The honorees are the family of Army Sergeant Major Christopher Nelms of Whispering Pines, North Carolina, the family of Army Captain David Clark of Cameron, North Carolina, and the family of USMC Colonel Minter Ralston IV of Charlotte, North Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Delays on I-77 after crash near Tyvola Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Multiple lanes of southbound Interstate 77 were blocked due to a crash near Tyvola Road in south Charlotte. As of 7:30 a.m., two lanes of southbound were I-77 open due to the crash. At one point, traffic was backed up all the way to the I-277/John Belk Freeway exit on I-77.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte woman dies in Mexico while traveling with friends

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A nationwide call for justice has been shared through social media posts as more people learn about 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson of Charlotte, North Carolina, who died during a vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in October. Many posts are using the hashtag #JusticeforShanquella in hopes her story will reach national headlines.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

