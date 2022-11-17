Read full article on original website
Charlotte native shot 7 times during Club Q massacre in Colorado
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (Warning: Story contains graphic details) Five people were killed and 25 others were injured when a gunman opened fire at an LGBTQ+ club in Colorado Springs, Colorado, over the weekend, police said. The suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, is facing five murder charges and five charges...
Carowinds WinterFest returns
FORT MILL, S.C. — Carowinds is back with its holiday-themed celebration WinterFest. Opening for the season Nov. 21, festivities run select nights through Jan. 1. Each night is headlined by the WinterFest Wonderland Parade featuring Santa. The parade travels parkwide beginning at 9 p.m. Live singers and entertainers provide...
The city of Charlotte remembered lives lost from traffic violence
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims is commemorated on the third Sunday of November each year. Over 42,000 people died in traffic crashes in the U.S. in 2021 and 2022 is shaping to be an even deadlier year, according to the National Safety Council.
North Carolina is falling behind the national average for charging stations
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Auto Show wrapped up Sunday, Nov. 20. A big topic at the show were electric cars. When it comes to charging stations, a national study showed North Carolina isn't measuring up to other states when it comes to how many there are. People are...
Hornets, Food Lion Feeds support 1,000 Charlotte families
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets and Food Lion Feeds provided 1,000 families with Thanksgiving meals for the 12th annual Cornucopia event at the Spectrum Center on Monday. Food Lion Feeds donated all the fixings for Thanksgiving: turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, yams, sweet peas, corn, macaroni and cheese and...
Charlotte Douglas International Airport about to see its busiest days Thanksgiving week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thanksgiving travel week is well underway at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. From Thursday, November 17 to Monday, November 28, more than 822,000 passengers are expected to travel to, from and through the airport. According to CLT Chief Infrastructure Officer, Jack Christine, that averages about 72,000 daily,...
Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC host Christmas tree lighting festival
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's never too early for a tree lighting!. The Panthers and Charlotte FC hare hosting a Tree Lighting Festival on Tuesday, Nov. 22 starting at 5 p.m. The event is free but does require tickets to attend. You can find the event on the corner of...
Missing 5-year-old last seen in east Charlotte found safe
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department asked for the public's help in searching for a missing child Monday afternoon. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said shortly after Charlotte Fire sent a tweet asking for the public's help, the child was found safe. For the latest breaking news, weather and...
Camp runs for 3 TDs, Charlotte takes down Louisiana Tech
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Calvin Camp rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns on just 11 carries and Charlotte held off Louisiana Tech 26-21 on Saturday. Camp's 4-yard scoring run in the second quarter and two short field goals by Antonio Zita gave Charlotte a 13-7 lead at halftime. Camp's...
Charlotte leaders hear public opinion on future of Cotswold Chick-fil-A
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte City Council heard public opinion Monday on whether to approve a rezoning request for the Cotswold Chick-fil-A after months of traffic complaints in the area. City leaders have been reviewing a petition asking to demolish the existing Chick-fil-A establishment and replace it with a...
Expedia Travel Hacks 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. "Knowledge is power" when it comes to booking travel. Have you ever wondered what day of the week you can get the best rates?. Travel contributor Melanie...
Find the Health Insurance That’s Right for You
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Finding the right health coverage to meet you and your family’s specific needs can be both overwhelming and confusing. Whether you are looking for low-cost prescriptions, wanting no-cost access to fitness classes, needing help managing a chronic condition, or searching for a doctor, it’s important to know the options available to you before making healthcare decisions.
'Pedals Possible' program aims to help students improve physical health through bycyling
LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster Breakfast Rotary Club has launched the program 'Pedals Possible' to provide about a dozen bikes just like this for the Lancaster County School District. "To take this opportunity to give this population of students—special needs students--the opportunity to focus on their ability rather than...
Power restored for hundreds in Gastonia Sunday morning, officials say
GASTONIA, N.C. — Duke Energy crews worked to restore power for more than 1,500 customers in southeast Gastonia early Sunday morning, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map. The outage was first reported around 3:50 a.m. with roughly 1,511 customers without power, Duke Energy officials said. As of 8:00 a.m., about 545 customers remain without power. The cause is unknown at this time.
3 ways to keep home heating costs lower
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Temperatures are getting lower, but the cost to keep a home warm isn't. In fact, according to the latest numbers from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, energy services increased more than 15% from October 2021 to October 2022. For the latest breaking news, weather and...
Three NC Gold Star families surprised with full mortgage payoffs
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced it will be paying off the mortgages of three North Carolina Gold Star families. The honorees are the family of Army Sergeant Major Christopher Nelms of Whispering Pines, North Carolina, the family of Army Captain David Clark of Cameron, North Carolina, and the family of USMC Colonel Minter Ralston IV of Charlotte, North Carolina.
Delays on I-77 after crash near Tyvola Road
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Multiple lanes of southbound Interstate 77 were blocked due to a crash near Tyvola Road in south Charlotte. As of 7:30 a.m., two lanes of southbound were I-77 open due to the crash. At one point, traffic was backed up all the way to the I-277/John Belk Freeway exit on I-77.
Charlotte woman dies in Mexico while traveling with friends
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A nationwide call for justice has been shared through social media posts as more people learn about 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson of Charlotte, North Carolina, who died during a vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in October. Many posts are using the hashtag #JusticeforShanquella in hopes her story will reach national headlines.
Charlotte nonprofit GardHouse raising funds to provide debt relief for minority students
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nearly a week until Giving Tuesday and Charlotte nonprofits like GardHouse are encouraging donations to help college students of color get set for success with the help of some student loan debt relief. GardHouse started back in 2019 to provide Black and brown college students access...
'They're just taking money directly from our cause' | Charlotte nonprofit warns of fake online merchandise
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It looks like clothing for a good cause: bird-themed shirts bearing the Carolina Waterfowl Rescue name, but Jennifer Gordon, executive director of the rescue, said the merchandise she is finding in questionable online pop-up shops is much more menacing because it's not authentic. "I was so...
