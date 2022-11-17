Read full article on original website
Tyrus Comments On Being The Largest NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion
In the aftermath of winning the NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship, Tyrus spoke to the Miamai Herald’s Jim Varsallone about his new status as champion (per Fightful). He expressed pride in being the physically largest billed wrestler to gain the NWA World’s Heavyweight Title and also talked about wearing the title on his other television appearances. You can read a few highlights and watch the complete interview below.
Sting Proves He’s Not Darby Allin’s Weakness With Victory at AEW Full Gear
Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal had claimed that Sting was Darby Allin’s weakness, but the Stinger proved otherwise at AEW Full Gear. Sting and Darby managed to pick up the win, as Sting hit Lethal with a Scorpion Death Drop followed by a Coffin Drop from Darby to win.
Samoa Joe Wins TNT Championship At AEW Full Gear (Clips)
In a shocking finish, Samoa Joe walked away from AEW Full Gear with both the AEW TNT title and the ROH Television title. The ROH belt was not on the line in the match. At the end of the match, Wardlow hit three powerbombs on Powerhouse Hobbs, and when he went for a fourth, Joe hit him in the back of the head with a title belt. He then applied a choke to Hobbs to get the submission victory.
William Regal On How A Promo Changed Jon Moxley’s Career, Triple H’s Reaction, Learning About Moxley Before FCW
On a recent edition of the Gentleman Villain podcast, William Regal explained how Jon Moxley came across his radar, Moxley crushing his showcase promo, HHH’s reaction, and much more. Check out the highlights below:. On he and HHH visiting FCW for a talent showcase: “So [HHH and I] get...
Tony Khan On Considering Other Options For a ROH Show, Says a ‘Place Holder’ Show Would Be a Trade Off
Tony Khan says he doesn’t want to do a ROH series on YouTube quite yet when there are other options out there that he’s looking at. Khan was asked during the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum whether, with no ROH weekly series as of yet, he’s considered doing a series on YouTube until they can get a TV series on a more traditional platform. You can check out the highlights below:
Roman Reigns On His Run In WWE, When His Title Reign May End
In an interview with The Ringer, Roman Reigns spoke about his rise to the top in WWE and when his record-breaking title run may eventually end. Here are highlights:. On his ability to succeed in any era: “All those guys that you named off, could they do what they did right now? I know I could do it back then. I know if you sent me to the ’40s, ’50s, ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, 2000s, I’m going to be a top guy, I’m going to be a centerpiece. But could they come into this world? Could they handle the burden and the pressure of 2022, of the modern day? I just don’t think they could. And that’s no disrespect to anybody. I had the advantage of looking at all their bodies of work, going through that, learning from it, and then being able to adjust everything as need be, so I can do what I’ve done.”
AEW News: Live Event Exclusive CM Punk Shirts Now Available at Shop AEW, Dynamite Meet & Greet, Elevation Promo With Ethan Page & Matt Hardy
– While the future of CM Punk in AEW is in question at the moment, Shop AEW is now selling some Punk t-shirts that were previously live event exclusives. – AEW will have a meet and greet event ahead of tomorrow’s Dynamite at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois at 4:30 pm local time to benefit PAWS Chicago. Fans will be able to meet Preston Vance, Skye Blue, and Wardlow:
Saraya Comments On In-Ring Return At AEW Full Gear
Saraya had her first wrestling match in five years tonight at AEW Full Gear, defeating Britt Baker. After initially feigning problems with her neck, Saraya fought an entire match against Baker and eventually won with the move formerly known as the RamPaige. She celebrated with her brother Zak Zodiac when the match was over.
WWE Stars Attend International Pro Wrestling Museum
Several WWE stars attended the International Professional Wrestling Museum before Monday night’s episode of Raw. PWInsider reports that Bruce Prichard, Tamina Snuka, Kevin Owens and Michael Hayes were among those who visited the museum before the taping. The museum is located in the MVP Arena in Albany, which also...
MLW News: Cold Open For This Week’s Fusion, Trailer For Shun Skywalker’s Arrival
– MLW has released the cold open for this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion. You can check out the video below for the episode, which airs on Thanksgiving and has the following matches set:. * MLW Championship Falls Count Anywhere Match: Alex Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday. * MLW Featherweight...
Possible Spoiler On WWE Star’s Impending TV Return
A new report has details on a WWE star potentially returning to TV soon. Fightful reports that as of last week, Becky Lynch was expected to make her return soon from the separated shoulder injury that has kept her out since SummerSlam. According to the report, Lynch was unable to...
Tony Khan Gives Updates On Miro, Andrade El Idolo, Hangman Page & Adam Cole After AEW Full Gear
Tony Khan provided a little bit of an update on some missing AEW stars in Miro, Andrade El Idolo, Hangman Page & Adam Cole after AEW Full Gear. Khan was asked in the post-show media scrum about the four, who have been off TV for a while. Page and Cole...
WWE News: 24/7 WWE Channel Coming to Foxtel Next Month, Asuka Visits Little Tokyo, Raw Video Highlights
– Foxtel in Australia has announced that it’s getting a 24/7 WWE channel coming on December 6. It will feature all the WWE premium live events as well. You can check out a promo clip on the announcement below:. – Asuka checked out Little Toky in Los Angeles in...
MJF Defeats Jon Moxley To Win AEW World Title at Full Gear (Clips)
MJF defeated Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Title in the main event of AEW Full Gear tonight. This marks MJF’s first AEW World Title reign. William Regal got involved in the match, turning on Moxley by sliding brass knuckles to MJF, which he used to knock Moxley out and secure the win.
Several Previously-Absent Wrestlers Reportedly in Newark Ahead of AEW Full Gear (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
UPDATE: Fightful Select reports that Brody King and Julia Hart are also in Newark, meaning the entire House of Black stable is at Full Gear. Original: Fightful Select has an update on some names who are in town ahead of tonight’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event. According to the report, House of Black members Malaki Black and Buddy Matthews are said to be in Newark, New Jersey ahead of the event.
Andrade El Idolo Says ‘Bye’ In New Social Media Post
Andrade El Idolo has fans speculating on his AEW status after posting a “bye” message to social media. The AEW star posted to his Instagram with a series of photos of himself with his AEW mask, which was captioned:. “I just want to say thank you!!! Bye #howyouknow”
Ask 411 Wrestling: Was a Ladder Match Suggested For Survivor Series 1997?
Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
Ace Austin Says His Gambit-Influenced Look Was Initially Unintentional
Ace Austin’s look has taken inspiration from X-Men’s resident Cajun rogue in Gambit, but he says that was accidental at first. The Impact star spoke with WZ for a new interview and was asked about his presentation, which contains several elements from the Marvel Comics character. “That was...
Chavo Guerrero Weighs In On Dominik Mysterio’s WWE Run, Ross & Marshall Von Erich’s Potential
Chavo Guerrero recently shared his thoughts about the potential of Ross & Marshall Von Erich as well as Dominik Mysterio’s current run in WWE. Guerrero spoke with Wrestling Inc and was asked about the Von Erichs, who are currently busy in MLW, as well as Dominik’s heel turn in WWE. You can check out the highlights below:
Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls Paul Wight Being Ribbed by Vince McMahon on WWE TV
– During a recent edition of the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recalled Paul Wight, aka Big Show being ribbed on WWE TV. The segment from WWE SmackDown in 2010 saw Big Show dressed as Santa Claus, and McMahon would have him use a gimmicked chair that would break when Big Show sat on it. Prinze stated the following on the incident (via WrestlingInc.com):
