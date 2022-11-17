Read full article on original website
UK to investigate Apple and Google's 'stranglehold' over web browsing
The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority launched an investigation Tuesday into Apple and Google's control of the mobile browser market. The authority will explore the companies' "stranglehold" over browsing, as well as Apple's control over cloud gaming through the App Store. The authority will explore the companies' "stranglehold" over browsing,...
What Cramer is watching Monday — Iger back at Disney, Amazon holiday forecast, Domino's EV fleet
(DIS): Bob Chapek out as CEO; former CEO Bob Iger back in the top job. Iger can offer a more realistic view of streaming while opening more theme parks and emphasizing them. Also, Iger can make more cost cuts. MoffetttNathanson upgrades the stock to outperform from market perform (buy from hold). Disney stock soars 9.5% in the premarket. I saw the writing on the wall for Chapek and called for his firing the night the company released a terrible quarter on Nov. 8, which revealed brutal streaming losses. Last week, during November's "Monthly Meeting," I reiterated my call for Chapek to go and said the stock would benefit.
Microsoft's latest data on hacks and why you may need new login, passwords fast
The volume of password attacks has soared to an estimated 921 attacks every second, a 74% rise in one year, according to the latest Microsoft Digital Defense Report. Roughly 20% of people online use identical logins and passwords across many websites and apps, which should be changed on accounts with sensitive information immediately.
Disney blindsided Chapek with CEO decision after reaching out to Iger on Friday
Disney's board reached out to Bob Iger on Friday about coming back as CEO. Senior Disney leadership, including CFO Christine McCarthy, had concerns with Chapek's management of the company. Chapek and his inner circle were caught off guard by the news, which broke Sunday night. Disney chose to rehire Bob...
Breaking News from CNBC’s David Faber: Disney Board reached out to Bob Iger on Friday, did not seriously consider other candidates – Sources
WHERE: CNBC's "Squawk Box" Following is the unofficial transcript of breaking news from CNBC's David Faber on CNBC's "Squawk Box" (M-F, 6AM-9AM ET) today, Monday, November 21st. Following is a link to the video on CNBC.com: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2022/11/21/disney-board-reached-out-to-iger-on-friday-did-not-seriously-consider-other-candidates-sources.html. All references must be sourced to CNBC. JOE KERNEN: Major management shakeup at...
Tax prep software sent back personal consumer data to Meta and Google, report says
Popular tax prep software including TaxAct, TaxSlayer and H&R Block sent sensitive financial information to Facebook parent company Meta, an investigation by The Markup found. The software sent information like names, email addresses, income information and refund amounts to Meta via its pixel, the report said. Sending such information violates...
How AMD became a chip giant and leapfrogged Intel after years of playing catch-up
By market cap for the first time ever. Intel has long held the lead in the market for computer processors, but AMD's ascent results from the company branching out into entirely new sectors. related investing news. “AMD is beating Intel on all the metrics that matter, and until and unless...
Why solar electric vehicles might be the next generation of EVs
The world's first commercial solar electric vehicles are hitting the U.S. and European markets in the next few years. German company. , Southern California-based Aptera Motors, and Dutch company Lightyear are all producing electric vehicles with integrated solar panels, which can harness the sun's power to provide around 15-45 additional miles on a clear day.
Disney board's decision to replace Bob Chapek with Bob Iger makes everyone look bad
Disney's board just renewed Bob Chapek's contract in late June. Bob Iger returns as CEO despite publicly saying he wouldn't come back. Chapek's tenure will likely be defined by unforced errors and bad luck. No sudden CEO change is easy, but the specifics that led to Iger replacing his hand-picked...
CCTV Script 04/11/22
— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on November 4, 2022. The European industry has been hard hit in recent months. Due to rising energy prices caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, coupled with increasing fuel shortages, nearly 10% of Europe's crude steel production and half of its primary aluminum production are idle. Meanwhile, only half of the total capacity of the fertilizer industry is being utilized.
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Disney, Carvana, Diamondback Energy and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. China stocks — Growing Covid concerns in China weighed on the Asian market. The. both fell 0.4%. Three people died over the weekend after contracting Covid, the first deaths from the virus that mainland China has recorded since May, when Shanghai was still locked down.
Amazon's new 65-inch Fire TV is better and currently costs less than last year's model
Amazon's new Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K TV is $120 cheaper than last year's model while offering noticeable improvements. It's a great buy if you have lots of Amazon gadgets in your home and like using Alexa, which comes built-in to the TV. New ambient display features turn the...
‘This is such an obvious opportunity’: New Goodwill store goes live online with a Picasso print, designer handbags and other treasures
The resale business is booming, thanks, in part, to consumers increasingly interested in sustainability and securing hard-to-find luxury items. Matthew Kaness, CEO of the recently launched GoodwillFinds.com, said shoppers are coming to the site for designer handbags, vintage sneakers, art and collectibles. Whether consumers are looking to save or are...
