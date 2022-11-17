MBTA Green Line extension to Medford set to open Dec. 12

The MBTA’s Green Line extension to Medford will open for service on Dec. 12, MBTA General Manager, Steve Poftak announced today in a board meeting.

This extension will add five additional stations on that line.

The opening of the extension was previously slated for November, but extra work had to get done, according to Poftak.

When it comes to ridership, the MBTA is still trying to catch up to pre pandemic levels.

The commuter rail is seeing 86,000 trips per day, and pre-pandemic it was was carrying 115,000-120,000 people a day.

Rapid transit is seeing 270,000 riders per day. The blue line has 70 percent of its ridership back, and the red, orange, and green has about 55 percent of ridership back.

MBTA busses are seeing close to 300,000 riders per day, which is consistent to previous numbers.

The MBTA hopes that spring will bring an increase in ridership.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

