Read full article on original website
Related
Thomas J. Henry's 29th annual turkey giveaway
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Despite the winter like weather, hundreds were able to secure their thanksgiving turkey over at Thomas J. Henry's annual turkey giveaway. This year marks the 29th year the injury law attorney has been providing turkeys across South Texas. Thousands of turkeys were handed out in cities like, Freer, Alice and Corpus Christi.
Driver 'burned beyond recognition' in Jim Wells County crash
JIM WELLS COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash in Jim Wells County that killed one person on Sunday, Nov. 20. A statement from the DPS said the driver of a black Ford F-150 was going east on FM 624 in Jim Wells County when they swerved into oncoming traffic and hit a tractor-trailer head on.
Texas DPS investigating weekend Jim Wells County fatal crash
According to the release from Texas DPS, shortly after the impact, a Ford F-150 caught fire, was fully engulfed in flames and then burned the driver "beyond recognition."
Thomas J. Henry Turkey Giveaway returns for in-person distribution
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Law Offices of Thomas J. Henry will be giving away thousands of Thanksgiving turkeys on Saturday, November 19 as part of the annual Turkey Giveaway. The free public giveaway with have four pick-up locations in the Coastal Bend. The main pickup location returns to...
KWTX
Former Border Patrol agent indicted for hiring undocumented individuals as drivers
LAREDO, Texas (KWTX) - A former Border Patrol agent, his wife and a Laredo man have been charged for their roles in a conspiracy to hire undocumented migrants by fraudulently obtaining immigration permits. Authorities arrested Ricardo Gonzalez, 39, his wife, Natalia Gonzalez, 35, and Alex Lopez, 33, Friday. A federal...
31st annual King Ranch Hand Breakfast returns
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 31st annual King Ranch Hand Breakfast kicked off today in Kingsville. The festival gave the community a chance to experience rancher life with delicious food, live music and even a cooking demonstration along with much more. The food as always was a hit, it...
kgns.tv
Saturday night accident reported on I-35 and Houston Street
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident caused quite the commotion in downtown Laredo Saturday night. The accident happened on I-35 and Houston Street at around 11:40 p.m. Several units with the Laredo Police Department and Laredo Fire Department were on hand to assist with a single vehicle accident. No word...
Local farmer expects business to bloom in cold temperatures
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One Alice farmer said he faced new obstacles this fall; however, he's looking forward to more cooler days to help his business thrive. A farmer from Alice spoke with 3NEWS and said he's looking forward to seeing his crops thrive again. "That's grasshopper damage right there" If it can be grown it can be eaten and not just by humans.
kgns.tv
Major traffic congestion reported on I-35 and Park
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you are heading towards downtown Laredo prepare to be stuck in traffic. There is a substantial amount of traffic heading into Mexico off of the southbound lane of I-35. Laredo Police office are in the area directing traffic. They are urging drivers to be patient...
kgns.tv
Driver dies after crashing into cement sign
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A driver in his 30s is killed after an colliding into a cement sign in north Laredo Saturday morning. The accident happened at around 1 a.m. on McPherson and San Isidro Parkway. According to Laredo Police, a Jeep crashed into the San Isidro cement sign on...
kgns.tv
Man killed after crashing into cement sign in north Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A man in his 30s is dead after being involved in an accident in north Laredo. The accident happened at 1 a.m. on McPherson and San Isidro Parkway. According to Laredo Police, a single Jeep Renegade crashed into the San Isidro cement sign on the median.
kgns.tv
Preparations underway for Juan David Ortiz trial
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - The jury has been selected and the venue has been set, ahead of the trial for Juan David Ortiz, the former Border Patrol agent accused of being a serial killer in Laredo. The trial will be taking place in Bexar County. This comes after a...
Feds: Former BP agent was illegally hiring migrants as truck drivers
LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former U.S. Border Patrol agent, his wife and a Laredo man were arrested Thursday and accused by authorities of conspiring to hire undocumented migrants as truck drivers. Ricardo Gonzalez, 39; his wife, Natalia Gonzalez, 35; and Alex Lopez, 33, were responsible for the day-to-day operations of Gonmor Inc., a commercial […]
kgns.tv
Driver accused of crash that claimed life of young man arrested
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A driver is arrested and could face multiple charges after allegedly being involved in an accident that claimed the life of a young man Saturday morning. The crash was reported on Saturday close to 2 a.m. at the 5700 block of South I-35. According to Laredo...
Several arrests made in game room raids, more arrests expected
The establishments that were raided include the Roadrunner Travel Center at 950 U.S. Highway 77, Matiana Food Mart at 701 Matiana Ortiz Boulevard, and To the Moon OG at 601 West Avenue A.
Man arrested at Falfurrias checkpoint as agents seize 200 pounds of cocaine
FALFURRIAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested at the Falfurrias checkpoint on allegations he was attempting to smuggle almost 200 pounds of cocaine, U.S. Border Patrol says. Fausto Perez Luna was charged with possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance. According to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, at about 6:40 p.m. […]
kgns.tv
Councilmember Rudy Gonzalez discusses last days in office
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Election season continues into this month for some local races and some city council members are spending their last days in office. Rudy Gonzalez who represents District One is set to leave office after a winner is determined for the runoff race for his seat in City Council.
kurv.com
Mailing Meth Lands Corpus Christi Woman Federal Prison Sentence
A Corpus Christi woman will spend two years in federal prison for mailing methamphetamine to an inmate at a federal detention center. 54-year-old Gail Hostetter was arrested early last year after staff at the Coastal Bend Detention Center in Robstown intercepted a letter addressed to an inmate that appeared to be from a local law firm. The mail was sent for testing, which found that the paper inside the envelope was laced with methamphetamine.
kgns.tv
LPD officer reportedly injured, suspect detained
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A suspect is detained after a Laredo Police Department officer is reported injured Saturday night. According to Laredo police officials at around 8:30 p.m. an officer was injured at a traffic stop by Eagle Pass Ave. and Madison St. The officer was taken to Laredo Medical...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of theft
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man believed to be tied to two recent thefts. The Laredo Police Department posted a picture of the alleged culprit who is the subject in relation to two theft cases at the Walmart located at 5610 San Bernardo Avenue. If...
KIII 3News
Corpus Christi, TX
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Corpus Christi local newshttps://www.kiiitv.com/
Comments / 4